 Arif Patel (Arif Umarji Patel) Preston Trading in UK, Wiki, Age, Biography & More : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Arif Patel (Arif Umarji Patel) Preston Trading in UK, Wiki, Age, Biography & More

Arif Patel (Arif Umarji Patel) Preston Trading in UK, Wiki, Age, Biography & More

Arif Patel (Arif Umarji Patel) Preston Trading in UK, Wiki, Age, Biography & More


Arif Patel Preston UK, born on July 12, 1985, in Dubai, UAE, is an extraordinary individual who has left a remarkable mark on the business world. He has earned his name at a very early age and has risen to become a prominent figure in the realm of oil and gas exploration, engineering, and mining. With a captivating life journey, Arif Patel's story is one of determination, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

In 2010, Arif Patel UK and his family made a decision to move to Preston, UK and did hard work to lay the foundation for his future endeavors. He had earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, England, and a master's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and sharpened his skills and knowledge in his interested field.

Arif Patel’s Profession 

Arif Patel's career path exemplifies his drive for success that was not easy though. After moving from Dubai, he had to work dedicatedly in his desired field and in 2012, he co-founded The United Kingdom (UK) Group and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of ABC Capital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

However, his entrepreneurial spirit did not stop there, in fact he was motivated to work more & innovate new things in his life. Then, recognizing the vast potential in the oil and gas sector, Arif Patel founded Preston Trading, a company specializing in oil and gas exploration and production, oilfield services, engineering, and mining. As the founder, owner, and chairman of Preston Trading, he has led the company to great heights, establishing it as a formidable player in the industry.

Arif Patel’s Life Achievements

Eventually, with the consistency of his working nature, Arif Patel's achievements got noticed by everyone. His unwavering commitment and smart business understanding was his specialties that made him earn a place among the top 10 best Investment Company Executives. This recognition is a testament to his ability to navigate the complex world of investments and deliver exceptional results. Arif Patel's strategic vision and leadership behavior have lifted him to the forefront of the business landscape.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Arif Patel is known for his philanthropic endeavors. He has actively supported various charitable initiatives, contributing to the betterment of society. His dedication to making a positive impact is an embodiment of his character and values.

Arif Patel- An Inspiration for everyone

Arif Patel's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals who are struggling & making efforts for success. Through his relentless pursuit of excellence, he has demonstrated that with determination and hard work, dreams can be transformed into reality. Arif Patel's journey from Dubai to Preston and his subsequent rise in the business world proves that if someone has the power of passion, flexibility to deal with every situation, along with the unwavering belief, he can win the world.

In a nutshell, Arif Patel Preston is an inspiration who is incredibly working hard for his dreams. A businessman from Dubai who achieved remarkable success in the challenging world of oil and gas. From his educational efforts & achievements to the founding of Preston Trading and being recognized as one of the top executives in the investment industry, He has established a challenging & powerful example of how dedication and a strong entrepreneurial drive can lead to great heights. He is an inspiration for anyone with big dreams, showing that with hard work and determination, those dreams can become a reality.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

2
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

3
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

4
Himachal

37 killed in 2 days as heavy rains batter north India; Army, NDRF teams step in for rescue ops

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opens for traffic; was blocked due to landslide near Parwanoo

7
Punjab

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

8
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

9
Punjab

As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit

10
Business

Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta's joint venture to make chips

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi ...

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Breaches at two points in Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot lead to fl...

Sunil Jakhar says Punjab BJP must shed ‘junior ally’ tag, Rupani says will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

Punjab affairs incharge Vijay Rupani says the party will con...

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

The deceased have been identified as Bhagomajra resident Har...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

SC won’t stay ordinance giving L-G wider powers

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern