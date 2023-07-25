Arrow Ad campaign showcases Hrithik Roshan as the Director

Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for Arrow, has been shown as a director in the brand’s latest ad film - an engaging new commercial for the renowned premium menswear brand. The new ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone, whether personal or professional, in style with Arrow’s excellent menswear range.

The ad film showcases Hrithik as a director and talks about his experience in the film, explaining how he believes that ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’. The brand’s message has always been to help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow. The latest film shows the Bollywood star as a director, builds on this inspiring message and emphasizes the fact that every special moment from an office convention or the day you propose to your child’s convocation or your directorial debut, deserves to be celebrated in style with Arrow.

The ad film talks about how every special moment deserves an Arrow, this campaign also marks the launch of a new collection of versatile wardrobe staples that are elegant, fashionable, and perfect for any celebratory occasion. It comprises a range of elevated formals like wrinkle-resistant autopress formal shirts, autoflex trousers with a flexible waistband, knit blazers, checked shirts, sporty business casuals, ceremonial wear, and modern workwear in terms of the New York collection.

A well-known American professional wear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993 as one of the first premium international brands in the country. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 2000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India.

“I love how Arrow celebrates every special occasion in our lives with its versatile collection of menswear. I am thrilled to be a part of the new Arrow Campaign, in which I celebrate my milestone moment.

From 25 years of being in front of the camera, I have stepped behind it for the Arrow campaign.” says Hrithik Roshan.

