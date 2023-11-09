Artarium: Must Have Diwali Decor Essentials for Your Home

The fragrance of Saptaparnis spread in the air and the slight nip can tell you that Diwali is just around the corner. The yearly cleaning and decluttering make way for a clean, calm, and more peaceful year ahead. As you eagerly wait to welcome the goddess of prosperity to bless you on the auspicious occasion, here are a few diwali decor ideas that you can use for your space.

Traditional lantern for Entrance Foyer

Sparkling lights adorning the windows and the balcony with a beautiful lantern drawing all the attention to itself is a classic Diwali decoration idea. Lights with a single color such as the golden string lights also make for classy yet simple decoration. For an extra touch you can make a colorful rangoli at the entrance and to light up all the dark corners with diyas and flowers.

Begin your festivities with Pooja room

The most important room during the festivities is the pooja room. Beautify the pooja room using fresh marigolds and mango leaf garlands as these will uplift the aura of your space.

Elevate your Living Room

Begin with some scented candles and flower garlands. If fresh flowers are not readily available to you, opt for paper flowers. Flowers whether fresh or fake give a fantastic vibe. Have one show-stopper piece in the middle of the room or a corner to draw attention. Take your décor to the next level by having a mesmerizing chandelier or some lamps. Mix and match the cushion covers and throw in a rug to give a more festive look to your living room.

Highlight the Dining Area

Use resin-made accents like stylized geometric figurines to elevate your home decor. They look excellent on table tops. Besides, decorate your dining table with some vibrant table runners and mats. Spread some flower petals and put diyas between the bowls of your special treats and eats. You can also add a table lamp along with some fragrant candles and potpourri to make a soothing setting.

Have a lively Garden/ Balcony decor

For your balcony, put string lights on the plants or pots. Make a design with some fresh flower petals. Use LED diyas in the hanging pots. For a recyclable and environmentally friendly Diwali, insert a bunch of string lights in an old glass jar or bottle. You can also create a distinct style with terracotta figures, colorful pots, and floating candles

Style the Corners

Decorate an urli with some floating candles and flower petals. You can also create a design with flowers around an urli to lighten up your corners. Use candles, or essential oils to create an uplifting ambiance. Try to bring inside live plants from your balcony to give a lively touch to your Diwali decorations.

