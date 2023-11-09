 Artarium: Must Have Diwali Decor Essentials for Your Home : The Tribune India

Artarium: Must Have Diwali Decor Essentials for Your Home

Artarium: Must Have Diwali Decor Essentials for Your Home


The fragrance of Saptaparnis spread in the air and the slight nip can tell you that Diwali is just around the corner. The yearly cleaning and decluttering make way for a clean, calm, and more peaceful year ahead. As you eagerly wait to welcome the goddess of prosperity to bless you on the auspicious occasion, here are a few diwali decor ideas that you can use for your space.

Traditional lantern for Entrance Foyer

Sparkling lights adorning the windows and the balcony with a beautiful lantern drawing all the attention to itself is a classic Diwali decoration idea. Lights with a single color such as the golden string lights also make for classy yet simple decoration. For an extra touch you can make a colorful rangoli at the entrance and to light up all the dark corners with diyas and flowers.

Begin your festivities with Pooja room

When asked about the pooja room decor Pavnendra Bhadauria, founder at Artarium - a home decor brand, said, “The most important room during the festivities is the pooja room. This Diwali the magnificent Ram Darbar from the Artarium can be the perfect addition to your pooja room. The intricate designs and the material will help elevate your spiritual and religious experience. Meanwhile, don’t forget to beautify the pooja room using fresh marigolds and mango leaf garlands as these will uplift the aura of your space.

Elevate your Living Room

Begin with some scented candles and flower garlands. If fresh flowers are not readily available to you, opt for paper flowers. Flowers whether fresh or fake give a fantastic vibe. Have one show-stopper piece in the middle of the room or a corner to draw attention. You can go for the stunning rising horse from the Artarium that is sure to become a talking point at any Diwali party. Take your décor to the next level by having a mesmerizing chandelier or some lamps. Mix and match the cushion covers and throw in a rug to give a more festive look to your living room.

Highlight the Dining Area

Use the resin-made accents like the stylized geometric sitting lion figurine available at Artarium to elevate your home decor. They look excellent on table tops. Besides, decorate your dining table with some vibrant table runners and mats. Spread some flower petals and put diyas between the bowls of your special treats and eats. You can also add a table lamp along with some fragrant candles and potpourri to make a soothing setting.

Have a lively Garden/ Balcony decor

For your balcony, put string lights on the plants or pots. Make a design with some fresh flower petals. Use LED diyas in the hanging pots. For a recyclable and environmentally friendly Diwali, insert a bunch of string lights in an old glass jar or bottle. You can also create a distinct style with terracotta figures, colorful pots, and floating candles

Style the Corners

Decorate an urli with some floating candles and flower petals. You can also create a design with flowers around an urli to lighten up your corners. Use candles, or essential oils to create an uplifting ambiance. Try to bring inside live plants from your balcony to give a lively touch to your Diwali decorations.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Diwali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

2
Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

3
Diaspora

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

4
Trending

Guess who wants to be Mohammed Shami's second wife, but this actress-politician has a condition, 'Tum apna….'

5
Trending

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture surfaces online; govt steps in with strict advisory to social media platforms

6
India

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

7
Diaspora

10 Indian-Americans win state and local elections in US

8
Trending

'The way Siraj and Shami are swinging the ball...'; Mohammed Shami lambasts Pakistan ex-player over 'ball-changing' claims

9
Haryana

In Haryana recruitment scam, ED finds 28 OMR sheets tampered with

10
Trending

31-year-old ex-teacher arrested in US for having sex with student 20 times when he was 14

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Preneet Kaur one of the six members who voted in favour of a...

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report amounts to 'serious breach of privilege'

Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

InterGlobe-Archer plan to pursue a variety of other use case...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

Tarn Taran: 3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

Rs 93K relief for Mohali woman who couldn't board flight

Chandigarh MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana’s Gurugram

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana's Gurugram

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Gujarat High Court rejects Kejriwal's review plea against order setting aside CIC directive to give information about PM Modi's degree

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi University prof suspended after students protest