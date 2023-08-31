As Ethereum (ETH) And Solana (SOL) Dwindle, Crypto Buyers Move To Everlodge After 20% Surge

Outpacing long-standing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) in growth, Everlodge has emerged as the hottest crypto asset. This new project, according to experts, can rise in value by at least 3,000% in the coming months. Therefore, there is a massive demand for it, and the presale tokens are selling out quickly.

Ethereum (ETH) Witnesses Rise In Staking

Although the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been dropping for a long time, the network is performing well in a key metric. As per the data from CryptoQuant, the number of total staked ETH tokens on the Ethereum network has surged in the past few weeks.

Data showed that about 28 million Ethereum (ETH) tokens have currently been staked. Besides, the supply of Ethereum (ETH) on exchanges has also witnessed a drop. While more than 13 million Ethereum (ETH) were available on exchanges in January, it has now come down to 10.7 million.

However, the price trajectory of Ethereum (ETH) has moved southward. Over the previous 30 days, the trading value of Ethereum (ETH) has plummeted by 12%. Thus, Ethereum’s (ETH) current market value has dropped to $1646.84.

Solana (SOL) NFT Sales Volume Surges

Solana’s (SOL) NFT space has witnessed an optimistic trend in recent times. The data from Solana Floor shows that the 7-day NFT volume of Solana (SOL) has increased by 12%.

According to experts, one of the major reasons behind this recent rise in Solana’s (SOL) NFT volume is its new partnerships. Recently, Solana (SOL) forged a partnership with Shopify. Under this partnership, merchants and entrepreneurs can leverage Web3 payments on the Solana (SOL) network.

However, the trading price of Solana (SOL) is still a cause of concern for investors. Solana’s (SOL) current price is $20.69, following a dip of 19% in the past month.

Everlodge (ELDG) Presale Outshines Its Peers

A research report has indicated that the global real estate market may grow to $5.85 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Taking advantage of this growing trend, Everlodge has developed a first-of-its-kind blockchain platform revolutionizing the real estate sector, and the hospitality industry in particular.

The platform will help people own holiday homes, and luxury villas for just $100. It will mint NFTs against vacation properties, which include hotels and luxury villas. Next, the NFTs will be broken into fractions to let small investors purchase them. Its ecosystem will comprise four components: Launchpad, Lending, Rewards Club, and Marketplace.

The native crypto of the platform is ELDG, and its owners will receive a plethora of benefits. The list of benefits includes property raffles, holiday giveaways, and discounts on transaction fees. Moreover, token holders can yield additional income by staking their tokens. Notably, an independent firm has audited ELDG’s smart contract. Additionally, the platform’s team has undergone a successful KYC verification process.

The presale round of the platform is in full swing, and the tokens are now available to purchase at $0.012. In the next stage, the token’s price will become $0.016. Moreover, their value is expected to surge by 280% during the presale round. To ensure stability, the liquidity pool will be locked for eight years, and the team tokens for two years. As its whitepaper suggests, the platform is looking to raise $12 million during the presale.

