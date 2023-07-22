Asian Marbles has been named the best white marble dealer in India

Kishangarh, Rajasthan: Asian Marbles, a leading manufacturer and exporter of white marble in India, has been named the best white marble dealer in the country. The company, which is based in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, was awarded the honor at the recent Marble India Awards.

Asian Marbles was recognized for its commitment to quality, its wide range of products, and its excellent customer service. The company offers a variety of white marble products, including slabs, tiles, and countertops. Asian Marbles' products are used in a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

"We are honored to be named the best white marble dealer in India," said Sushil Bang and Ajay Tapriya, the founders of Asian Marbles. "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality white marble products at competitive prices. We are also committed to providing excellent customer service."

Asian Marbles is a family-owned business that has been in operation for over 20 years. The company has a strong reputation for quality and customer service. Asian Marbles is a certified supplier of white marble to various architectural structures like the marble house in Bangkok, the seaside home in Portuguese Colonial Town, Fortis Hospital in Delhi, the new Parliament House in Delhi, the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur, and many more.

Asian Marbles Kishangarh offers an extensive range of marble varieties, including white marble, beige marble, black marble, green marble, and many others like Carrara, Statuary, Calacatta, Emperador, and Crema Marfil. Each variety is available in different sizes, shapes, and finishes, making it easy for customers to find the perfect marble to meet their specific needs and preferences.

"We are proud to be a part of the Indian marble industry," said Ankit Jha, Strategic Business Partner of Asian Marbles.

"We are committed to helping promote the use of Indian marble around the world," said Vishesh Patni, Business Unit Head.

The Marble India Awards are the most prestigious awards in the Indian marble industry. The awards are given to companies that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of quality, innovation, and customer service.

Asian Marbles is a deserving recipient of the best white marble dealer award. The company has a long history of providing high-quality white marble products to its customers. Asian Marbles is also committed to providing excellent customer service.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

