 Attrition and Skill-Gaps Plague Management Graduates; Immersive High-Tech Programs May Be The Answer

  Impact Feature
  • Attrition and Skill-Gaps Plague Management Graduates; Immersive High-Tech Programs May Be The Answer

Attrition and Skill-Gaps Plague Management Graduates; Immersive High-Tech Programs May Be The Answer

Attrition and Skill-Gaps Plague Management Graduates; Immersive High-Tech Programs May Be The Answer


Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP’s (Deloitte India) latest campus workforce trends 2024 study unveils critical insights into the attrition rates, hiring strategies and evolving preferences in the entry-level job market. One key insight that stood out and is emerging as a critical concern is the high attrition levels among MBA graduates. The report also highlighted the need for educational institutions to equip students with the multifaceted skills to succeed in the digital age, as companies are increasingly ignoring the ‘degree’ and prioritising competence, expertise and job-readiness of potential recruits.

Unfortunately for young professionals, traditional MBA programs are typically built and taught by academic scholars renowned for their theoretical expertise in business concepts and principles.  Several institutions are attempting to teach practical skills through case studies, but these efforts continue to be insufficient to prepare graduates to thrive in the fast-paced, dynamic world of business. The recently launched Scaler School of Business (SSB) has been built to tackle these very challenges.

Scaler School of Business's full-time Postgraduate Program in Management and Technology is a unique course that offers a blend of theoretical rigour and practical application. Learners will benefit from industry-driven evaluations, case studies from partner companies, immersive internships, and exposure to trending technologies, making them ten times more efficient and tech-enabled than the average MBA graduate.

Delivered in four phases, the 18-month program will be split into 6 trimesters. The first two trimesters will focus on building fundamental knowledge of business administration, where learners will build expertise around topics such as accounting, economics, statistics, communications, sales and marketing strategies, operations management and others. This will be followed by the third and fourth semester, which focuses on functional specialisations, where learners will develop a deeper understanding of their chosen field - marketing, strategy, operations, or finance - with a particular focus on how each of these verticals operates in today's digital and tech age. The fifth semester is an industry immersion experience wherein learners will undertake a 3-month internship as consultants, managing real-life projects in top firms or leading start-ups. The last trimester will focus on building skills essential in the digital age, such as fundamentals of digital marketing, applications of Generative AI, Data Science and ML, and learning about other in-demand technologies being used in business.

Additionally, the Scaler Innovation Lab, an incubator set up on campus, will be accessible to SSB learners. This platform will allow them to build and present prototypes, products, apps, MVPs, and more, providing a unique opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial and innovative skills to the country's top investment firms.

The program is designed to cater to both technical and non-technical job opportunities, providing a flexible path for working professionals with a few years of experience or even freshers straight out of college. The founding cohort will have an intake of handpicked 75 to 100 students and commence in August 2024. Scaler School of Business's campus is located in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

For more information: https://www.scaler.com/school-of-business/

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

