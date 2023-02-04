Audien Atom Hearing Aids Review - Effective Wireless Charging Hearing Aid That Works?

Hearing impairment is the decline in the ability to perceive sound wholly or partially. It can be temporary or permanent and can affect one or both ears. Some of the causes of hearing loss include ear infections, genetic factors, certain medications, exposure to loud noises, aging, and damage to the auditory system. In addition, it can be mild or severe and adversely impact on individual’s communication and quality of life. For instance, people who suffer from Tinnitus perceive sound without an external source of sound, leading to an ear-ringing sensation. However, there are various treatment options, including assistive listening devices, cochlear implants, and hearing aids.

Audien Atom Hearing Aids are devices that amplify sound and address hearing impairment. According to the creator, they are reprogrammed and reimaged with AtomTM sound technology to provide consumers with audio clarity. How effective are the devices? Find out more on Audien Atom hearing aids in this review.

What Are Audien Atom Hearing Aids?

Sound amplification enhances quality audio and can be achieved by wearable devices. Ear amplifiers range from in-ear devices bone conduction, and behind-the-ear devices based on the user’s preference. As a result, audiologists may recommend a specific type of ear amplifier based on the severity of the hearing impairment.

Audien Atom Hearing Aids are revolutionary devices curated to amplify sound to the ears. The hearing devices are designed to fit snugly and securely in the ears. In addition, the devices have an Audien AtomTM chip that filters and amplify sound enabling consumers to hear clearly.

According to the curator, they are 22% smaller than EV1. The enhanced devices have an ergonomic design to seamlessly fit the ear and ensure maximum comfort. Moreover, the creator claims they can retain charges for up to 24 hours. Atom hearing devices are designed in different ear domes to ensure they fit perfectly.

How Do They Work?

Audien Atom Hearing Aids utilize AtomTM technology to amplify sound and perfectly direct the waves into the auditory system. Atom technology incorporates a microphone that traps sound from the environment and an atomTM chip that processes the sound waves and frequency. In addition, the digital devices have a speaker that amplifies the sound into the ear. The chip also uses digital signal processing to adjust sound in real time and filter it for perfect audio outcomes. In a nutshell, the devices address individual hearing needs naturally and comfortably.

The hearing aids have a small screwdriver to adjust the volume dial at the back. Audien Atom Pro offers consumers feedback suppression that cancels squeals when sound waves escape the auditory system but reaches the microphone. According to the manufacturer, the devices are easy to use since consumers need to tune in the volume, insert the Atom into the ear and regain their hearing ability. It’s crucial to ensure that the earbuds click and stay in the proper position in the charging case.

Key Features

The curator of the reprogramed hearing devices claims it’s engineered to enhance better hearing due to the following features:

Rechargeable

Each pair of Atom Pro ear amplifiers has a sleek, portable charging case. Consumers can use a fast-charging USB-C or a wireless magnetic charging dock. In addition, the battery life is acclaimed to retain charge for over 20 hours after 4-6 hours of charging. Consumers do not have to worry about running out of power.

The charger has a wall transformer that’s plugged into a 120-volt outlet, and consumers can plug the USB-C charging cable into the transformer or a USB computer port.

Premium Sound

The hearing devices have superior sound amplification capability. It reduces background noise and ensures consumers comfortably hear. The designer also guarantees quality, long-lasting, sharp audio free from noisy feedback. In addition, consumers can tune in the volume perfectly for TV dialog and high tones.

Consumers should use the small screwdriver provided in the package to adjust the volume. One needs to insert the small slit on the volume dial. Turning it clockwise increases the volume, while counterclockwise decreases volume. If there’s resistance, one should avoid making the adjustments. However, increasing the volume to higher levels can lead to ear discomfort.

Virtually Invisible

Being 22% smaller than EV1, the devices disappear into the ear canal, and it’s hard to notice one is using the wearables. They are designed with a sleek micro and virtually invisible outlook for ultimate discretion. In addition, they have built-in replaceable wax guards to ensure longevity. Moreover, they are comfortable to wear and use. The devices are not side specific and are interchangeable on the slots and can be worn on either ear.

Pocket Friendly

Most models of hearing aids sell at prices beyond $100, depending on the features. Moreover, some are covered by insurance plans. However, Audien Atom Hearing Aids are available at $99 limited time offer on the official website.

Comfortable fit

The hearing aids have a patented design, and each amplifier is designed with an enhanced fit to ensure an improved hearing experience. They snugly fit inside the ears and do not easily slip out. Based on ergonomics, the creator has designed the devices with a natural curve and seamless fit to the ear canal. Moreover, the packages are of different sizes for personalized use. The creator recommends consumers select the largest ear dome size for ear comfort. Consumers can also curve the earbuds forward and backward to determine the best-fit position into the ears.

There are two distinctive features between Audien Atom and Atom Pro. With Atom Pro, consumers get a portable charging case with four days charge, while Atom doesn’t. In addition, Atom pro has an enhanced feedback cancellation feature, while Aton doesn’t. However. All the other features correspond to both models.

Audien Atom and Atom Pro Components

Each package has unique components as listed below:

Carrying case

Silicone earbuds

Wax guards

Charging dock

3-point brush

Hearing amplifiers

The hearing aid has an antenna to remove the device from the ear. It’s vital to ensure other components remain intact.

How to Set Up Audien Atom Pro

After the package has been delivered, consumers need to charge the case. Once the case is fully charged, it can charge the hearing aids for the subsequent three cycles. For one to charge the case, the following steps are paramount:

Step 1: Take the lighting cable, then plug the micro USB-C side into the charging case and connect the USB-C side of the lighting cable to the wall transformer.

Step 2: Plug it into the two-prong wall transformer, then into the power outlet.

Step 3: Open the case to access the hollow section with charging ports.

Step 4: Insert the Atom hearing aid earbuds into the charging case with the removal antennae, and they will magnetically click into the right place. Once a blinking red light appears, it indicates that the unit is charging.

Step 5: Once the charging case emits solid green light, charging is complete, and one should disconnect from the power supply. It takes 4-6 hours for the device to charge fully.

NB: the devices have no power switch, and they automatically power off and begin to charge once placed into the charging dock. It’s also essential to return the earbuds to the charging case when not in use since the devices may remain powered on, draining the battery.

How to Maintain Atom Hearing Aids

According to the creator, regular maintenance is ideal for ensuring the durability of the devices. Since there’s a natural buildup of debris and earwax, consumers should use the cleaning brush provided in the package to remove debris.

It’s also advisable to ear domes every few weeks. After removing the ear dome, consumers need to clean the tip or receiver since debris of earwax accumulates on it. In addition, the curator recommends using an alcohol swab to wipe it. The user manual also contains troubleshooting tips to enable the devices to work effectively.

Where to Purchase Audien Atom Hearing Aids

Consumers can order hearing support devices on the official website. There’s a limited-time offer, and they are as follows:

Most Popular Pack (Buy 1 Get 1 Free): Upon purchasing a pair of Audien Atom Hearing Aids, consumers are given another one free. Each pair is selling at $99 with a 50% discount.

Upon purchasing a pair of Audien Atom Hearing Aids, consumers are given another one free. Each pair is selling at $99 with a 50% discount. Best Deal Pack (Buy 2 Get 1 Free): Consumers are given a pair of the devices for free upon purchasing two pairs.

Consumers get their shipment within 3-5 business days and get a notification of the shipping information via email. In addition, there are no shipping fees or hidden charges.

Refund Policy

Consumers who are unsatisfied with Atom hearing aids can return them and get a full refund. Consumers should send a notification within 45 days to be eligible for a refund hassle-free. However, if the package has missing components or damaged items, the money-back policy doesn’t apply.

Pros and Cons

Some of the merits and demerits associated with hearing aids include:

Pros

World-class customer support

Risk-free 45-days money-back guarantee

Fast and free US shipping

Affordable for everyone

Magnetic wireless charging and long battery life

Superior audio clarity

Sleek, comfortable, and patented design

Cons

Limited-time offer only on the official website

Not custom-made

Final Word

Hearing impairment is detrimental to the quality of life. The designer of Audien Atom Hearing Aid claims that the innovative devices are reimaged and reprogrammed to ensure consumers address hearing loss. Moreover, the engineered devices are ideal for audio clarity. Each package has accessories, including a charging case, a cleaning brush, and more. Consumers can order Audien Atom and Atom Pro devices on the official website and get a 50% off limited-time offer.

