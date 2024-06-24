 Auto Pickup - Best Leading Engine Oil and Lubricants Manufacturers in India : The Tribune India

Auto Pickup Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading engine oils and lubricants manufacturing company, based in Delhi the heart of India. Auto Pickup stands for its high-quality lubricant oils range, such as car and bike engine oils, coolant oils, automotive grease, hydraulic oils, transmission oils, gear oils, diesel engine oils, brake oil, CNG oils, pump set oil, chain lubricant oil, and nano-coating spray lubricant oil and many more.

Their 17-year lubricant manufacturing journey is not a bed of roses for them, but they made this reputation throughout as the result of years of experience, innovation, dedication, and commitment to their customers.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Auto Pickup never compromises with its product quality; its SOPs for smooth and automated operations focus on high-quality lubricant products while adhering to international standards in its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit facility in Delhi. With their cutting-edge technology and innovative approach, they ensure that their lubricant quality matches the highest quality marks of international standards to provide the best performance of engine oil and lubricant oils.

They always prioritize their engine oil distributors and wholesalers by providing the best hand-holding support in terms of marketing, branding, quality, and pricing. If we talk about the pricing of their engine oil and other lubricant product ranges such as grease, car coolant, car and bike engine oils, transmission oils, etc., they offer the best and most affordable prices compared to the big engine oil brands in the market.

Features of Auto Pickup’s Lubricant Oils

As we have already discussed in the product range of Auto Pickups lubricant oils above, now we will be telling you about the variety of engine oils they manufacture. Auto Pickup Petro Chem Private Limited’s product range includes a variety of lubricant engine oils formulated for different types of vehicles and their operating conditions. Whether it's high-performance synthetic oils formulated for modern tech-enabled engines or older models of vehicles.

This type of variety in product range reflects their deep understanding of the automotive industry and their capacity to forecast the upcoming needs and demands of the market. They do their best to meet those needs and demands.

Sustainability: A Key Differentiator

Auto Pickup has developed a solution that boosts engine performance, extends its longevity, and reduces environmental impact by using less hazardous chemicals, which are normally used by the big brands with their years of experience in the industry of manufacturing the best quality engine oils.

Nowadays, sustainability and eco-friendly words are more than just words because people, especially younger generations, are emphasizing using environment-friendly products in every space. Auto Pickup is also deeply committed to sustainable lubricant manufacturing practices. They are continuously implementing eco-friendly technological processes that minimize hazardous waste and focus on carbon emissions while maintaining the highest quality of their products.

Their oils are formulated to improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions generated by the vehicle, contributing towards a greener planet.

Exceptional Customer Service

Visit their official website - www.autopickup.in

Auto Pickup is not just committed to providing the best quality lubricant oils but also to ensuring customer service beyond their products. The company feels extremely proud to say that they have built strong, long-lasting relationships with their customers, distributors, and wholesalers by providing technical support, correct guidance, and helping empathetically with hand-holding customer support systems.

Industry Expertise and Contributions

With decades of experience in the automotive industry, Auto Pickup has gathered a precious wealth of knowledge about the lubricant manufacturing industry. They have contributed their precious knowledge of the industry to automotive small and medium manufacturers by participating in various forums and trade shows across India and the world.

One of Auto Pickup’s remarkable achievements includes the high-end formulations of lubricants that are compatible with the latest BS-VI emission norms of the government of India.

This type of approach ensures the products are not just high-performing and efficient but also compliant with all the best SOPs and regulatory standards to further strengthen their position and reputation as industry leaders.

Achievements and Milestones

Auto Pickup is celebrating its 17th year in the industry this year. They have elaborated on their achievements and milestone timelines on their ‘About us’ page on their official website.

Their expansion of manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity has increased by 140% in the last few years.

Conclusion

Auto Pickup’s years of journey from a local engine oil manufacturer in Delhi to a leading brand name in the Indian automotive oil industry tell a story of the continuous chase of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Their best engine oils and lubricants, sustainable eco-friendly practices in manufacturing lubricants, and excellent customer support make them a trusted lubricant manufacturer in India.

Contact Auto Pickup for wholesale & distributorship of their high-quality engine oils and other lubricant products such as grease, coolant, brake, chain, hydraulic, transmission oils, etc.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

