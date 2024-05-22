Avjeet Singh's 'Delusion of Doubles' Set to Redefine Indian Cinema with Mental Health-Centric Narrative and Female Protagonist

DOM Productions, under the visionary leadership of Avjeet Singh, is poised to revolutionize Indian cinema with their upcoming release, "Delusion of Doubles." This groundbreaking film, featuring Pooja Bhamrrah in a compelling lead role, promises to explore the intricacies of mental health with unprecedented depth and sensitivity.

Guiding this ambitious project, Avjeet Singh has assembled an exceptional team including co-producers Ninjal Chahar and Anusha Randhawa, along with director Ayush Gupta. Known for his eye for talent and dedication to pushing cinematic boundaries, Singh's influence is evident throughout the production. Ninjal Chahar, a passionate film enthusiast and venture capitalist, brings a unique perspective to the project, enhancing its potential impact.

"Delusion of Doubles" transcends traditional filmmaking, aiming to ignite important conversations about mental health. As excitement builds for its release on a major OTT platform, the film is set to become a milestone in Indian cinema. With its commitment to authenticity and innovative storytelling, "Delusion of Doubles" is positioned to leave a lasting impression on audiences and industry standards alike.

