Ayaz Khan bags Campus-B web series with Shantanu Maheshwari Banijay Production Amazon mini

Ayaz Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest-released Mast Mauli, Dangal show, Dooriyan song with Gautam Vig and currently he is doing the Yeh Hai Chahtein for Balaji telefilms. However, the actor has became a household name after his stunning performance in Yeh Hai Chahtein.

According to Ayaz Khan "I have explored all the mediums. Films are a bit hard to crack. It’s a good opportunity to work with Shantanu Maheshwari and with all the team. There are a lot of things involved. Since the production team is huge, my expectation is also big. I don’t think any of the heroes or heroines that we have today are the result of one or two movies. They were backed by Directors or Producers. They keep coming back, no matter how good or bad the movie or the project was."

I am ready to work with anyone on good projects and the team is also happy with my work, which gave me a bit of confidence. The actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Palki Malhotra are all so humble and collaborative. Having been in the industry for long, they are expert in their craft. It was fun to be with them and understand their processes. They were happy to express what they liked in [my performance] and how we can up the scene.

Ayaz is looking forward to take more such projects in future.