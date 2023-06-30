 Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) AndFlokiInu (FLOKI) Try To Fight Bears As Bulls Rally Behind Tradecurve : The Tribune India

Amid the current market conditions, Tradecurve has positioned itself as the best investment option. Investors who are looking to grow their investment are swarming this new project, which is currently in its presale phase.

Since its value is poised for a 100x explosion in 2023, investors are leaving no stone unturned to lock their TCRV tokens as early as possible. In the meantime, projects like Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) and FlokiInu (FLOKI) have hit a roadblock in their journey.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Faces A Major Exploit

While market conditions were already challenging, Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has now suffered a significant exploit. As per the latest tweet by PeckShieldAlert, Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has been exploited for about 442 BNB tokens worth around $100,000.

This incident has aggravated the situation for Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge), which has been losing its market value for the past many weeks. Subsequently, the trading price of Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has crashed by 25% in the past month.

At the time of writing, Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is changing hands at $0.0000000015. Meanwhile, the Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) community hopes to see a price rebound with the meme coin’s new listings. Recently, Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) was listed on the Dubai-based crypto exchange, CetoEX.

FlokiInu (FLOKI) Secures A New Listing

A few weeks ago, FlokiInu (FLOKI) was on the rise due to intensifying hype and speculations around it. Now that the hype has waned, FlokiInu (FLOKI) has fallen to bite the dust. The price of FlokiInu (FLOKI) has tanked by 12% in the past month. Therefore, the current exchange rate of FlokiInu (FLOKI) has come down to $0.000027.

However, a recent development in the FlokiInu (FLOKI) ecosystem is expected to prevent the project’s fall. FlokiInu (FLOKI) has secured a listing on the professional trading platform, WOO X. According to analysts, the listing can increase the market liquidity of FlokiInu (FLOKI), and encourage its adoption.

Tradecurve Presale Succeeds With Flying Colors

Tradecurve has developed an all-in-one platform, which is a hybrid version of centralized and decentralized exchanges. It has brought cryptocurrencies, bonds, equities, Forex, and many more assets on a single platform.

The platform charges the lowest fees on transactions, and allows users to trade without being worried about their privacy and anonymity. Users are not asked to undergo any KYC procedures. They just need to open an account using an email ID.

TCRV token holders will be receiving additional discounts on transaction fees, and exclusive bonuses on their deposits. The platform has also established a Metaverse trading academy, where users can take courses to maximize their profits. The token holders can get additional income by staking their tokens to the liquidity pool.

Since Tradecurve covers all major markets, which together cross the valuation of $115 trillion, pundits are certain about its growth. Therefore, the presale of TCRV is projected to collect $20 million, which is better than the ICO raise of Binance and KuCoin.

If you are looking to purchase the tokens, you can do it at $0.018. The token’s market value is projected to pump by 50x during the presale; hence, locking the tokens now can bring the maximum benefits.

For more information about $TCRV presale tokens:

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

