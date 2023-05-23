Bajaj Finance FD: A Safe and Reliable Investment Choice for New Investors

As a new investor entering the modern investing arena can be quite overwhelming. Not only are there myriad instruments to choose from, but there are many digital platforms too. This can leave you wondering where to get started, and this is where the fixed deposit comes into play. Instruments like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit are among the most trusted instruments and you just can’t go wrong with them.

Loaded with features and perks to make it easy for you to invest, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a smart choice for a first-time investor. This is primarily because you can get started online, and you also get access to tools like the fixed deposit calculator.

To know more about the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit and why it is a safe option for new investors, read on.

Invest Online and Find all Key Information with Ease

Booking the Fixed Deposit online is an instant process, as you can complete the KYC process digitally. This is the benefit of modern investing solutions, making it easier for new investors to get started.

For instance, as a new investor, you can register on the Bajaj Finance website with your 10-digit mobile number. Then, simply visit the official FD webpage, and begin the online process. The process takes just a few steps, and you can start investing immediately from any place.

Best of all, first-time investors that are apprehensive about investing can find all the information required online. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit webpage has all the information listed, and the issuer maintains complete transparency.

This includes specifics about the:

Interest rate

Charges and fees

Investing policies

Investment features

Enjoy Interest Rates up to 8.60% p.a.

The interest rate for your FD plan can depend on the tenor and the investor’s profile. If you are a new investor under the age of 60 years, you can get rates up to 8.35% p.a. However, as a senior-citizen investor, you get up to 8.60% p.a.

Interest rates for senior citizens are higher as compared to customers below 60 years, and this hike matters. For the same amount and tenor, senior citizen investors earn more interest in the long run.

Moreover, with the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can also choose special tenors to get higher rates. Here are the rates on offer, as of May 10, 2023.

For regular investors:

Tenor Interest rate offered (p.a.) 15 months 7.45 18 months 7.40 22 months 7.50 30 months 7.45 33 months 7.75 44 months 8.35

For senior-citizen investors:

Tenor Interest rate offered (p.a.) 15 months 7.70 18 months 7.65 22 months 7.75 30 months 7.70 33 months 8.00 44 months 8.60

Plan Your Investment with Ease Using the FD Calculator

Investing in a fixed deposit requires planning, especially as a new investor. You need to make smart choices regarding your tenor and the payout mode. Thankfully, Bajaj Finance provides an online fixed deposit calculator to help you decide with ease.

You can use this online FD calculator to estimate the expected earning on your principal amount for a fixed tenor. All you have to do is input the values for your principal amount and the tenor. Then, the fixed deposit interest calculator will automatically give you an applicable interest rate and provide you with a breakdown of interest earned at the time of maturity.

To further customise, you can also select the payout methods to compute the returns for a non-cumulative fixed deposit.

Take Advantage of the High Stability and Credibility Ratings

As a new investor, the security of your corpus is key. As such, you should only pick instruments that can help you earn returns with minimal risks. Thankfully, you enjoy this benefit when you choose the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. With CRISIL’s and ICRA’s AAA ratings, this is a stable choice for all investors. These ratings imply that your money is safe, and you will get the expected returns at maturity.

Get a Loan Against your FD in Times of Emergency

A fixed deposit can also be used as collateral to get instant funds in hard times. You can get a loan of up to 65% and 75% of the value of your non-cumulative and cumulative Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit respectively. In addition, you do not have to prematurely withdraw your fixed deposit or lose out on interest gains by opting for this loan.

Opt in for the Systematic Deposit Plan

While the fixed deposit is a lucrative option, it does require a lump sum amount for investment, which many first-time investors may lack. However, Bajaj Finance offers a solution to this via the Systematic Deposit Plan. Much like the SIP, this facility allows you to invest in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit through monthly contributions.

In this program, you can start a monthly deposit starting from Rs 5,000 for up to 5 years. You can also choose between the monthly maturity scheme or the single maturity scheme, based on your goals.

Keeping these facts in mind, it is clear that starting your FD account with Bajaj Finance is the smart choice. Since the FD is a low-risk investment plan, it is also an outstanding way you diversify your portfolio. So, as a new investor, you can invest a sizable amount of your investing corpus in this FD and use the rest to play the market.

Try other investment options, knowing that part of your wealth is secure in this FD. Keep in mind that FDs offer the best returns when you invest over a lengthy tenor. So, get started today and invest in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit online for a hassle-free experience.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.