 Best Agrolife Ltd, India’s Leading Agri-chemicals Company, Takes “Make in India” Forward, Launches 8 New Revolutionary Formulations : The Tribune India

15th February 2023, Delhi: Expanding its agri-chemical line-up, Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL), India’s leading agrochemical manufacturer, launched six new formulations – Amito, Promos, Propique, Ghotu, Doddy, and Headshot along with their star products Citigen and Vistara.

 

More than 200 distributors from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh participated in the event held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. BAL also utilized the occasion to create awareness about the benefits of its line-up and informed the audience how the company is efficiently transforming India’s agricultural sector. The participants expressed their keen interest in the products.

 

“It is indeed a milestone for us. Best Agrolife firmly believes in our Prime Minister’s “Make In India” vision and is actively taking it further to improve agricultural yield and farmers’ economic conditions. We believe we can only grow when we share our advancements with all the people associated with our industry. It was an immense pleasure to witness such tremendous participation of dealers from different regions. All our newly launched products are highly effective and affordable crop solutions and are a boon for our agriculture sector. Other than enhancing the productivity in the fields, they will also provide the distributors and dealers with a marketing edge,” said Mr Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, BAL.

 

 

Those present at the launch included Best Agrolife’s Managing Director, Vimal Alawadhi, the company’s Executive Director, Raajan Alawadhi, and the entire marketing team. The company also felicitated leading paddy distributors from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

 

 

Citigen (Chlorantraniliprole 18.5% W/W SC) is a broad-spectrum insecticide with exceptional insecticide efficacy, longer rain fastness, and low mammalian toxicity. Citigen is highly recommended for controlling pests in crops like sugarcane, rice cabbage, cotton, tomato, call, soybean, brinjal, pigeon pea, Bengal gram, black gram, bitter gourd, okra, maize, and groundnut. It acts on ball worms, stem borers, fruit borers, gran pod borers, stem flies, tobacco caterpillars, and pod borers.

 

Vistara (Chlorantraniliprole 0.4% GR) prevents the build-up of shoot borer and stem borer populations in paddy and sugarcane and protects the growers from incurring losses due to low crop yield and thereby maximizing output. It is safe for the environment due to its low dosage.

 

Propique (Propaquizafop 10% EC) is a fast-acting herbicide product which creates rapid absorption by the grass leaves & translocates to all parts of the weed plants (growing points, nodes, roots and rhizomes).

 

Amito (Ametryne 80% WDG) is a new selective early post herbicide with broad spectrum activity on grasses and broad-leaved weeds.

 

Promos (Metiram 55%+ Pyraclostrobin 5% WG)  is a fungicide and a premium broad-spectrum, dual Al fungicide with highly effective disease control, effective for crop disease resistance management and provide yield enhancement effect on the crops.

 

Ghotu (Clothianidin 50% WDG), an insecticide, controls soil insects when used at the time of planting. It efficiently contains all stages of insects and controls early shoot borer and sucking pests in sugarcane.

 

Doddy (Dodine 65% WP)  is a broad-spectrum contact fungicide with protective and eradicative action exhibiting no cross-resistance to other Fungicides. It is an excellent resistance management tool. Doddy’s USP is excellent disease protection for a longer duration and is active in low temperatures with rain-fastness after 2 hours. Besides, it is highly cost-effective in early scab control and protects high-value fruit.

 

Headshot (Halosulfuron Methyl 75% WG)  is known for its low-dosage efficacy and rapidly inhibits the growth of susceptible weeds. It is an excellent product for controlling weeds with residual soil activity. Headshot also carries the “green label”, making it safe to use for protection without poisons. Its application results in healthier crops and improved yield of crops like sugar cane, maize and bottle gourd.

 

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based organization serving the farmer community across the globe by offering world-class and cost-effective agrochemical formulations.  The company recently obtained registrations from Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) for the indigenous manufacturing of five new technicals namely Ametryn, Metiram, Clothianidin, Cyazofamid, Pinoxaden and a 9(3) FIM vs FI registration for Metiram 55 % + Pyraclostrobin 5 % WG.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

