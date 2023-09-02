 Best Cryptocurrencies in Investor’s Wallet in September 2023: Aptos, VeChain and Everlodge : The Tribune India

Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET), and Everlodge (ELDG) are three altcoins that have captured global attention with their growth potential. With the ever-evolving landscape within the crypto sector, there are many opportunities through which anyone can diversify their holdings. Today, we explore why these three altcoins should be on anyone's crypto wallet.

  • Aptos to surge to $8.64 by the end of 2023
  • VeChain will reach $0.023
  • Everlodge can climb to $0.035

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

Aptos (APT) Future Price

The Aptos (APT) crypto bear run accelerated in August after slowing down throughout the previous two months. In addition, the Aptos crypto price decreased to a monthly low of $4.97. According to analysts, there's only one way for the crypto left to go, and that's up; the Aptos price was trading at $7.5 during the first half of July.

However, upon breaching the $8 threshold, it quickly corrected back to $7. Moreover, it's aiming to push above the $6 price range. There are some analysts that have a bullish outlook on the future of Aptos. Consequently, according to the Aptos price prediction, it will surge to $8.64 by the end of the year.

VeChain (VET) Price Movement

Then there's the case of VeChain (VET), which has also been actively involved in numerous developments and projects. One of the most notable ones recently was "The Hive" event, which gained a lot of attention from the community and pushed it to VET.

Throughout 2023, the VeChain team was consistently providing updates on the ongoing developments. For example, in March, they released a new whitepaper unveiling the VET 3.0 protocol.

The VeChain crypto is trading at around $0.016. According to the VeChain price chart, it's now aiming to pass the $0.018 price barrier and can reach new heights in 2023. Based on the VeChain price prediction, it can surge to $0.023 by the end of the year.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Spike in Value

The Everlodge (ELDG) crypto is rewriting how real estate investments can be made by introducing fractional ownership, liquidity, and even transparency. It does this through the implementation of blockchain technology.

Real estate properties worth millions of dollars get digitized and then minted as NFTs on top of the network. Moreover, they then get fractionalized, and individual investors can just buy a fraction as low as $100.

With this innovative approach, anyone from any walk of life can become a fractional owner of a luxurious hotel or villa whilst also maintaining all of the benefits. For example, as the property's value rises, so will the corresponding NFT, and this will generate a return.

One ELDG token costs just $0.012 during Stage 1 of the presale. The token is used for governance and staking. According to estimates made by analysts, it can surge to $0.035 by the time the project launches.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

