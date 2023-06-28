Best Cryptocurrencies that could 10x this year: SHIB, IMX, TCRV

Macroconditions have become increasingly risk-on, altcoins have been flying in the last week, and the ten trillion dollar asset manager BlackRock confirms it is long $BTC. Crypto markets are back, and altcoin season is just around the corner! Now the question is, which cryptos are the best to buy before the bull market starts?

Analysts have researched thousands of projects and come back with three of the top altcoins that could easily be 10X this year. Investors should be buying Tradecurve (TCRV), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Immutable X (IMX), and this article dives into why.

Tradecurve (TCRV) DeFi’s Next Trading Giant

The most prominent expected market leader is Tradecurve. This new trading platform has already received forecasts that the presale will raise over $20 million, and the native token will rally 5,000% in the following weeks. Tradecurve benefits from two powerful narratives: the AI Narrative and the DeFi Narrative. Regarding AI, the protocol has incorporated AI-driven trading systems opening up a convenient source of passive income for all $TCRV holders. Regarding DeFi, money continues to flow from centralized exchanges into non-custodial wallets and DeFi. Millions of traders are looking for a new platform due to regulatory uncertainty surrounding the industry’s two biggest players, Coinbase and Binance. And Tradecurve rests ready to absorb this trading volume. The protocol features no KYC allowing users to preserve their privacy all while accessing high octane leverage (500:1) and access to multiple asset classes. Tradecurve’s broad market access truly sets it apart from the competition. With the ability to trade stocks, commodities, cryptos, and forex from a single platform, it will rapidly become a central hub of trading activity within DeFi. Tradecurve eyes to snatch a significant portion of crypto’s $30 billion daily trading volume and part of the forex exchange market’s $7.5 trillion daily trading volume. With nearly unlimited upside, $TCRV is one of the most undervalued altcoins on the market currently.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shytoshi Kusama Steps Down?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) supporters have been pre-emptively mourning the departure of Shytoshi Kusama, one of the protocol’s lead developers who has implemented the roadmap of Ryoshi- the original founder of Shiba Inu (SHIB). Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that he would not leave Shiba Inu (SHIB) until several key milestones were achieved, including the full release of Shibarium, the introduction of a Metaverse game native to Shiba Inu (SHIB), and a multi-token governance structure.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) will become fully decentralized as Ryoshi initially envisioned, although the moment will be bittersweet for long-time holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB). Shytoshi Kusama has shipped many upgrades and breathed life into the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. Price predictions expect a range between $0.00001851 and $0.00002190 for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2024, making it another excellent buy.

Immutable X (IMX) Scaling NFTs

Immutable X (IMX) is a protocol scaling NFTs and GameFi. This layer two scaling solution benefits from Ethereum’s (ETH) excellent security guarantees but drastically reduces gas fees. Immutable X (IMX) creates the perfect environment for deploying and running execution-heavy applications like blockchain-based games. Immutable X (IMX) has drawn significant attention recently, and the price of Immutable X (IMX) has soared more than 50% in the last week. It appears investors have begun to understand the value proposition of Immutable X (IMX) and the broader potential latent in GameFi. Price predictions for Immutable X (IMX) forecast the layer two token trading between $2.46 and $2.89 in 2024, making it another excellent altcoin to buy now.

