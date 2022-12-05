Best Cryptos To Buy in the Metaverse for December 2022

With Goldman Sachs recently forecasting that the metaverse could one day be an $8 trillion industry, getting in early at this stage could deliver life-changing returns in the coming decades. One of the best ways to gain exposure to this lucrative market is to invest in the crypto projects pioneering this rapidly-growing industry.

In this article, we’ve listed our selections for the top 10 best new cryptos to buy for December 2022, with a focus on the metaverse. Let’s explore.

1. Metacade (MCADE) - The Clear Winner - Best Crypto To Buy

Metacade is a community hub with grand visions of becoming a pivotal driving force in the metaverse and GameFi industry. It aims to be the ultimate destination for linking up with other metaverse gamers, while learning about and earning more from the latest Play2Earn games.

At the heart of Metacade’s philosophy is allowing its members to make the absolute most from the rapidly-growing GameFi and metaverse industries, which is why they’re launching a number of innovative features that are likely to attract potentially hundreds of thousands of players to the platform.

One of those features is rewarding players for their part in helping gamers and developers to get a leg up in the world of GameFi. Each time a user posts a review, offers up some alpha, or tests a game for Metacade’s developer community, they’re rewarded with the MCADE token for their contribution.

Where Metacade really shines, however, is with the launch of Metagrants. Metagrants are a way for the community to fund the games they’re most excited about playing by voting for them in a competition filled with dozens of ideas, with the winning developer receiving life-changing financing to get their game off the ground. Metacade plans to launch these home-grown games in their virtual arcade, which will one day be packed with some of the best Play2Earn titles.

Once the platform’s development is complete, Metacade will become a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), with the core team stepping back to let the community’s most valued members take the reins. From here, the Metacade collective will be able to truly have its say on the future of gaming in the world’s first player-owned arcade.

Play2Earn, a crucial part of metaverse gaming, is set to grow at an annual rate of 20.4% between 2022 and 2028, according to Absolute Reports. With this in mind, it seems like Metacade is in a prime position to become a leader of GameFi and the metaverse. Given the fantastic investment opportunity Metacade represents, it’s hard to put it anywhere else but the pole position in our list of the best cryptos to buy in the Metaverse for December 2022.

>>> You can participate in the Metacade pre-sale here <<<

2. Decentraland (MANA) - Established Crypto to Buy

Decentraland was one of the earliest coins to break into the metaverse space. Launched in 2017, Decentraland took inspiration from the popular game Second Life to build a 3D virtual world, but with one twist: it’s completely decentralised and owned by the users, not a single entity. Users explore Decentraland with a customisable avatar, visiting various attractions and experiences built by the community.

Part of what makes Decentraland special is the ability to own and develop virtual real estate, as each parcel of land is represented by the LAND NFT. These plots of LAND can be traded on the Decentraland marketplace, which, even in 2022’s bear market, regularly sell for thousands of dollars worth of MANA tokens. LAND has been used to develop concerts, nightclubs, bars, hotels, and entire public transport systems, rivalling those found in the real world.

And already, companies like Samsung, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Sotheby’s have found themselves a place within Decentraland. With these big names entering Decentraland, it’s hard to discount Decentraland’s potential for incredible growth in the future. For that reason, it comes second in our list of the list of best cryptos to buy.

3. The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a virtual world like Decentraland that places a greater emphasis on metaverse gaming. As one of the best metaverse coins, The Sandbox allows its users to create almost anything they can imagine using their built-in tools and monetise their games and experiences with the SAND token.

Like Decentraland, The Sandbox has its own LAND tokens, which can be bought and sold on The Sandbox’s Marketplace. Anyone who owns LAND can build immersive experiences using the VoxEdit and Game Maker tools. VoxEdit is used to manipulate pixels, known as voxels, to generate sculptures, monsters, furniture, cars, animals, and more that can be stored on the blockchain as ASSET NFTs, enabling them to be traded with the SAND token or used in the Game Maker.

Snoop Dogg, Warner Music Group, and The Walking Dead have all built their own metaverse destinations inside The Sandbox for players to enjoy. Despite plenty of competition in the metaverse space, The Sandbox has consistently remained one of the best metaverse coins in terms of market cap, so we’re placing it third in our list of best cryptos to buy.

4. ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is the native token of the Ape Ecosystem, a project developed by Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is the company behind the incredibly popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT projects. APE is this ecosystem's governance and utility token, which allows users to vote on upcoming DAO decisions and access exclusive features, like the Otherside metaverse.

The Otherside metaverse has been built partly in collaboration with Animoca Brands, the company which owns The Sandbox. It’s an MMORPG set in a faraway land that will see popular NFTs being transformed into playable characters. With the project still in development, not much is known about Otherside.

We do know that there will be thousands of alien creatures scattered throughout the world and that they will form part of an 11-part narrative known as “The Voyager’s Journey.” Plots of land, known as Otherdeeds, have already been minted and auctioned. The 55,000 Otherdeeds attracted over $500 million worth of investment within 24 hours, according to Decrypt.

Eventually, Yuga Labs hopes to turn the Otherside into an open, interoperable metaverse, as stated by co-founder Gordon Goner. Given the previous success of Yuga Labs and the current hype around the Otherside, we expect ApeCoin to do well as the native token of this metaverse, so it comes fourth in our list of the top 10 metaverse coins.

5. Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a Play2Earn game that’s one of most recognisable top metaverse coins because of its unique in-game characters known as Axies. Axie Infinity is often compared to Pokémon due to its game mechanics. Players build up a team of Axies and battle it out against other players to win Smooth Love Potion (SLP), the in-game currency that can be traded for real cash.

Each Axie is represented by an NFT, enabling them to be traded on the Axie Infinity marketplace. Axies regularly sell for hundreds of dollars, with one even selling for 300 ETH in late 2020, worth around $400,000 today. Axie Infinity also uses the Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) token, which is a governance token earned by completing various activities in the Axie Infinity metaverse and trading Axies.

Axie Infinity shot into the limelight in 2021 after news emerged that players from the Philippines and Indonesia were playing the game instead of their regular work that had been impacted by the pandemic. Even with player numbers eventually dying down, Axie Infinity remains a pioneer of Play2Earn gaming that still attracts hundreds of thousands of monthly users. For this reason, we’re putting it at number five on our list of the top 10 metaverse coins.

6. Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin is one of the only tokens on our list that isn’t its own metaverse. Instead, it’s a fundamental building block for the future of metaverse worlds. Enjin is a project that allows developers to manage their in-game items on the Ethereum blockchain. In short, developers give their items value by locking up ENJ tokens when the virtual good is minted. These items can then be used and traded in-game. When a player wants to sell their virtual item, the item is destroyed, and the ENJ locked up in the smart contract is released to the player.

The team behind Enjin has worked hard to create easy integrations across multiple platforms and networks, enabling metaverse developers to add Enjin compatibility to their games with little effort. There’s also the Enjin wallet, where players can see and trade their items outside a metaverse environment.

Enjin is a solution to the problem of asset management across multiple metaverses. Its plug-and-play software development kits (SDKs) and position as a framework for metaverse gaming have led us to place Enjin at number six on our list of the top 10 metaverse coins to invest in.

7. Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is a metaverse built for the space explorers out there. It’s undoubtedly drawn inspiration from the incredibly popular EVE Online, a game set in space that is so successful it publishes its own monthly economic report.

Like EVE Online, players are able to explore the vast expanse of space in Star Atlas, forming alliances and conquering planets in their own spaceships. But instead of in-game assets merely being represented as pixels on a screen, they’re stored on the blockchain as NFTs which can be bought and sold using the ATLAS token.

This provides an incentive for players to expand their space empire as much as possible by battling for mining rights to scarce resources, building cities, and plotting to dominate the political landscape of space. Because it uses the cutting-edge Unreal 5 engine, playing Star Atlas in VR will be an incredibly immersive experience, with the option to fly your spaceship in highly-realistic first-person.

Each faction and region has its own DAO, which means players can vote on what activities they should focus on next, like attacking a nearby region, fortifying their own defenses, or what resources should be mined as a priority. While the game is not yet released, Star Atlas builds upon the success that EVE Online has seen while incorporating blockchain technology. If the game launches successfully, it could quickly rise to become one of the top metaverse coins. That’s why it comes in at number seven on our list of the best new cryptos to buy.

8. Alien Worlds (TLM)

Alien Worlds is a metaverse game set in the intergalactic cosmos and is one of the leading Play2Earn titles on the market today. The game revolves around exploring planets, each having a unique set of scarce resources that can be mined and sold for a profit. By completing quests, winning battles, and mining Trillium (TLM), the game’s native token, players earn NFTs that can be used to get ahead in the game, like better drills or more advanced weapons.

Land ownership is a key element of Alien Worlds, with 20 different types of land that can be mined and rented out to others. Players can even take over entire planets if they hold enough TLM! On each planet, you’ll find the Planet DAO. This gives the citizens of each planet voting rights to determine the future direction of the planet they call home.

While Alien Worlds isn’t as advanced as Star Atlas, it’s attracted a massive user base with over 600,000 players in October 2022 alone, according to DappRadar. With these impressive user stats in mind, Alien World’s places eighth on our list of the top 10 metaverse coins.

9. Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet is a metaverse project looking to play a pivotal role in the future of digital retail experiences. It aims to allow anyone to create a virtual storefront where users can browse digital versions of real items, like clothes, shoes, furniture, and more. Each item has its own NFT, which can be redeemed for the real thing when bought using the HIGH token.

But commerce is just a small part of the Highstreet metaverse. Players can explore the Highstreet World while completing quests, battling monsters, and hanging out with friends in their Highstreet Homes. The NFTs purchased in-game can offer additional attributes, like extra armour points, when worn, giving the items users purchase physical and virtual utility.

Already, companies like Binance, Ava Labs (creators of the AVAX token), and Animoca Brands have ventured into the Highstreet metaverse. With the metaverse sure to transform retail shopping and Highstreet’s plan to be at the forefront of this revolution, it comes in at number nine on our list of the top 10 metaverse cryptos to buy.

10. Metahero (HERO)

Metahero is a platform that uses 3D scanning and cutting-edge modelling technology to create lifelike versions of people, pets, and objects in the metaverse. It acts as a bridge between the real world and the metaverse, an issue that hadn’t been solved before Metahero came along.

Metahero is used in multiple ways. The primary benefit is that it lets players play as themselves in the metaverse using an ultra-realistic avatar that can be integrated across multiple platforms. However, it also opens doors for artists to put their works on the blockchain as NFTs, a feature that could transform the traditional art world.

This has all been made possible by Metahero’s partnership with Wolf Digital World, one of the world’s largest and most innovative 3D scanning companies. As a project with the potential to significantly change the way our digital lives play out in the metaverse, Metahero ranks at number 10 in our list of the top metaverse cryptos to buy.

The Winner of the Best Cryptos to Buy: Metacade (MCADE)

As you can see, there are already some amazing projects that are leading the way when it comes to the metaverse. But when comparing the investment opportunity that each presents, no project comes close to the impact that Metacade could have on the bubbling metaverse and GameFi industries.

With its community-centric vision to create some of the very games that you’ll see on lists like these in the future, there’s no other option but to crown it as the best metaverse coin.

You can participate in the Metacade pre-sale here.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.