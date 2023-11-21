Best Deals & Coupons For Magic Mushroom & Amanita Muscaria Gummies This Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring a rush of exciting deals for shoppers every year, and 2023 is no exception.

In the buzz of these major sale days, Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies, known to bring absolute serenity, is a great choice for those seeking natural wellness.

This year, shoppers who want to experience the magical touch of psychedelics are in for a huge treat with impressive deals. After exploring over 15 brands, we've discovered that only a few offer unbeatable discounts on amanita gummies, including up to 35% off, exclusive freebies, and even BOGO offers.

Here are the top 3 brands offering Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies black Friday sale at the lowest price possible!

#1. Exhale Wellness: Flash 35% Off On Amanita Mushroom Gummies With Coupon Code “TURKEY”

If you want to get premium amanita muscaria mushroom gummies on the black Friday sale at the lowest possible price, Exhale Wellness is the way to go. The brand is offering a whopping 35% discount on its powerful amanita mushroom gummies. This is the highest discount percentage you will receive on these super relaxing gummies by any brand.

Just add your mushroom gummies to your cart and apply the coupon code “TURKEY” to cash in the offer. The sale will start on November 24th, 2023 (Friday) and last for one day only. So, save the date, and don’t miss out on this limited-time deal!

Product Overview

Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies by Exhale Wellness contain 500mg Amanita fruiting body extract and 5mg muscimol per gummy, transcending you to a lucid state of tranquility with every bite. Each pack includes 5 gummies in natural fruit flavors. The brand tests its gummy batches in third-party labs to ensure 100% purity. Want to try the other worldly effects of Amanita without paying full price? Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to grab the best deals!

Pricing

A single pack of US-made amanita gummies from Exhale costs $34.95. However, you can get these amanita muscaria mushroom gummies black Friday sale at just $22.72.

Ingredients

The brand sources high-quality amanita mushrooms for its gummies from the country's northern regions. There are no artificial colors, flavors, or animal-based ingredients in Exhale’s gummy formula- just pure amanita.

Pros

500mg amanita per gummy

35% Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount

100% federally legal

Free shipping on orders above $80

Natural assorted flavors

Cons

Does not ship to all states

Usage

Start by having ½ a gummy and wait at least an hour to see how your body and mind react. Gradually increase the dosage according to your tolerance and desired effects.

#2. Budpop : Enjoy Black Friday Sale & Avail 35% Off On Amanita Muscaria Gummies

If you are looking for a cost-effective way to get the warm, comforting hug of amanita mushroom gummies, you are at home with Budpop. The brand is offering 35% off on their amanita gummies for their black Friday sale on November 24th, 2023 (Friday).

The sale extends to November 25th, 2023 (Saturday) and November 26th, 2023 (Sunday) with a 25% off and a generous 30% off on November 27th, 2023 (Cyber Monday). The brand offers free shipping across the US, so you can save there too. Hurry and get your discounted amanita mushroom gummies before stock runs out!

Product Overview

The delectable amanita mushroom gummies from Budpop are available in 2 varieties- amanita gummies and amanita + D9 gummies. Whether you prefer the peaceful, dreamlike effect of amanita muscaria or want something stronger, the 100% natural amanita mushroom gummies from this brand are perfect. So, don’t miss out on the amanita muscaria mushroom gummies black Friday sale from Budpop!

Pricing

One pack of amanita gummies from Budpop stands at $34.95, and amanita + D9 gummies at $55.95. If you buy the latter on black Friday 2023, you will get it for approximately $36.37.

Ingredients

Budpop uses only plant-based ingredients to create precisely dosed amanita muscaria gummies. Amanita extract and muscimol give them potency, while MCT oil, corn syrup, and sugar give them a smooth texture and sweet taste.

Pros

2 varieties of amanita gummies

5 mg muscimol per gummy

Up to 35% discount from Nov 24-Nov 28th

Free shipping across the US

Natural flavors and colors

Cons

No extended sale after Cyber Monday

Usage

If you have taken amanita mushroom gummies before, 1 gummy per session should give you the spiritually enlightening experience you seek in 50-55 minutes.

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Buy 1 Get 1 Free – No Coupon Needed

Cheef Botanicals is the brand to choose if you want to stock amanita muscaria mushroom gummies in bulk at half the price. The brand promises an exciting BOGO (buy one get one) mix-and-match Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer. Want to get both dried mushroom and amanita gummies but pay for just one? You can take advantage of Cheef’s limited-time offer and get just that!

The sale will go live on their website on November 24th, 2023 (Friday) and remain active until November 28th, 2023 (Tuesday). There is no deals page; just add your products to the cart, and the offer will apply automatically.

Product Overview

The pre-measured manita mushroom gummies from Cheef Botanicals contain 25mg of muscimol and 2500mg of fly agaric extract per pack, promising a holistically relaxing experience. Each gummy explodes in the mouth with a pure fruity flavor and starts showing effect within 50 minutes to an hour of consumption. Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies black Friday sale from Cheef Botanicals is an event you should not miss!

Pricing

Amanita gummies pack from the brand is priced at $34.95. However, you can get 2 packs of these magical gummies at the price of one as part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers!

Ingredients

Cheef’s amanita muscaria mushroom gummies contain fly agaric extract, muscimol, and natural flavors and colors. They use apple pectin instead of animal-based gelatin to keep their formula vegan.

Pros

2500mg fruiting body extract per pack

BOGO mix and match offer

Lab-tested gummies

Free shipping over $80

75% Black Friday presale on

Cons

No dedicated gummy packs for individual flavors

Usage

Pop in ½ or ¼ gummy on a full stomach, depending on your personal tolerance. If you prefer stronger effects, wait 45-50 minutes for the ride to start and have ½ more.

What is Amanita Mushroom?

The Amanita Muscaria, commonly known as the ‘Fly Agaric,’ is a distinctive mushroom, easily recognizable by its bright red cap dotted with white spots. This fungus has a rich history in various cultures and is often associated with folklore and shamanic practices. Amanita Muscaria contains muscimol, a psychoactive compound which can induce a dreamlike, lucid state of consciousness.

Amanita muscaria gummies are becoming popular during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales because they can provide you with a sense of absolute relaxation. They are preferred over prescription antidepressants due to their specific appeal to those interested in natural, alternative wellness solutions.

This mushroom's intriguing history and distinctive effects make it a point of interest, especially for those new to psychedelics. Gummies provide this magical effect in precisely dosed sweet treats, making it both convenient and discreet, thus contributing to its immense popularity in this holiday sale season!

Criteria for Selecting Top Amanita Gummies Online: Special Sale Edition

Here are the 4 main criteria you should consider when selecting the top Amanita Muscaria gummies online during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Examine Deals & Discounts

The magnitude of the discount on amanita gummies is the first thing to consider. Exceptional deals, such as huge price slashes of 35% or Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers, exclusive freebies, provide you more value for your purchase.

Check Out Brand Reputation & Quality

You can’t do much with a discount if you don’t get amanita gummies that are worth it. Hence, the reputation and quality of the brand are also crucial. Brands that are renowned for producing high-quality, safe, and potent mushroom gummies should be prioritized.

Explore Variety & Delivery of Gummies

The next factor to consider is the variety of options available, including different potencies, combinations and flavors, to meet different needs. Also, the reliability of shipping, especially during the high-demand sale period, are important. Brands that ensure free delivery and priority shipping on their amanita muscaria gummies should be preferred.

Consider Customer Reviews

Lastly, customer reviews and testimonials should be analyzed, as they offer real-world insights into the gummy’s effects and overall satisfaction. These criteria collectively ensure that the Amanita gummies you choose are not only at cheapest price possible but approved by past customers.

Comparing Amanita Mushrooms and Magic Mushrooms: Holiday Sale Special

Both Amanita Muscaria (Fly Agaric) and Psilocybin mushrooms (commonly known as Magic Mushrooms) share a reputation for their psychoactive nature. They are used by people who want to enjoy an altered state of consciousness, often for spiritual or personal exploration. However, there are reasons why amanita is most favored during black Friday 2023-

Differences in Pricing and Offers During Sales

Amanita Muscaria- During holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amanita Muscaria products, particularly as fruity gummies, often see significant price reductions. Brands may offer attractive discounts, extended sales or BOGO deals, making them more accessible to a wider audience and providing more value for their money

Magic Mushrooms- Magic Mushrooms are brown and tan colored mushrooms, widely different from the red and white of amanita. They are regulated differently and are not legal in multiple states. Thus, they may not be widely available at online retailers or feature as prominently in mainstream sales

How To Consume Amanita Muscaria Mushroom?

Amanita muscaria mushroom may be toxic in their raw form, and needs proper preparation before consumption. If you are stocking up on amanita muscaria this holiday season, here are the tips to keep in mind.

Preparation- Amanita muscaria mushrooms should be properly prepared before consumption. This often involves boiling, drying or cooking to reduce their natural toxicity. If you are having amanita in gummy form, you don’t need to prepare it.

Dosage- Start with a small dose to understand your body's reaction. It's crucial to understand that reactions can vary significantly according to metabolism and tolerance. If you are new to gummies, start with ¼ or ½ and increase gradually.

Mode of Consumption- Amanita Muscaria can be consumed in various forms, including teas, extracts, or even cooked into meals. However, the most common and controlled method is through pre-dosed gummies.

Considerations During Sales Events

Stock Up Wisely- Black Friday or Cyber Monday events with deep discounts might tempt you to buy in bulk, but it’s important to purchase amounts that you can reasonably use within their shelf life.

Experiment Cautiously- If trying a new amanita brand or gummies bought during the holiday season sale, start with a very small dose to ensure it gives you the desired effects and suits your body’s tolerance.

Effects of Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies vs. Psilocybin Gummies

Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies and psilocybin gummies differ on multiple levels, making the former a much better buy in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Here’s how-

Effects: Amanita Gummies VS Psilocybin Gummies

Amanita muscaria gummies contain compounds like ibotenic acid and muscimol. People often report experiencing a dream-like state, with visual changes and a sense of controlled elation. Unlike other psychedelics, Amanita muscaria effects are generally milder and more manageable for many users.

Psilocybin Gummies contain psilocybin and psilocin, known for producing profound psychedelic experiences. Past users have reported significant changes in perception, mood, and thought, occasionally accompanied by visual and auditory hallucinations. The intensity of these effects can range widely based on your dosage and sensitivity.

Preference of Amanita Muscaria Gummies During Sales

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amanita muscaria gummies often become more attractive to buyers for several reasons-

Affordability- Substantial discounts and offers make these gummies more affordable to a broader audience.

Legal Accessibility- In many states, Amanita muscaria is more legally available compared to Psilocybin, catching more attention during the holiday season.

Controlled Effects- The milder, more controlled effects of Amanita muscaria are appealing to people new to psychoactive or looking for a less intense experience.

Curiosity and Novelty- The unique and less commonly known effects of Amanita muscaria spark curiosity, drawing in those looking for general wellness or profound spiritual experiences.

Side Effects Associated When Amanita Mushroom Consumes Unethically

Just because amanita mushrooms are out of this world, doesn’t mean you should consume any amount you want. Here are the most common side-effects associated with irresponsible consumption of amanita muscaria gummies-

Overconsumption- One of the primary risks associated with unethical consumption of Amanita Mushrooms is overconsumption. Due to their psychoactive nature, taking too much can lead to unpleasant or even dangerous effects, such as severe disorientation, nausea, and in extreme cases, poisoning.

Impaired Judgment- High doses of Amanita Muscaria can impair judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents and unsafe behavior. This is especially concerning in settings where individuals might need to make critical decisions or operate machinery.

The Importance of Responsible Use During Sale Season

During Discount Periods- Sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday can tempt you to purchase and consume Amanita mushrooms in higher doses than usual due to such low pricing. It’s crucial to resist the urge to overuse, regardless of the discount.

Quality Over Quantity- You should prioritize quality over quantity, especially during sales. Going for Amanita mushrooms from reputable sources ensures a safe experience that you will enjoy.

Staying Aware- Remaining informed about the effects, proper dosages, and potential risks of Amanita mushrooms is vital. Educated decisions are particularly important when experimenting with such substances, ensuring that consumption remains within safe and ethical boundaries.

Mindful Shopping- You should be mindful of your shopping decisions, not letting high discounts lead to impulsive buying that might encourage unethical consumption practices. Responsible purchasing during sales is key to ensuring safe and happy experiences with Amanita mushrooms.

The Legal Status of Amanita Muscaria Gummies

It is crucial to understand the legal landscape when shopping for psychedelic gummies online. Here’s some insight on the legal status of amanita muscaria gummies-

General Legality- Amanita Muscaria Gummies are legal in most states in the United States, with the notable exception of Louisiana. This legality allows for the sale, possession and consumption of these gummies, making them a popular choice for those interested in their serene effects.

Online Purchases- For those looking to buy Amanita Muscaria Gummies online, it’s important to be aware of your state’s specific regulations. While they are broadly legal, interstate commerce laws can vary, and it's crucial to ensure that the vendor you choose delivers legally to your area.

Special Considerations During Holiday Sales

Regulations During Sales Period- There are no special changes in the legal status of Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies during holiday sales periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the increased demand and higher sales volume may lead to closer scrutiny by authorities to ensure compliance with state laws.

Buyer Responsibility- You should act responsibly, ensuring you are purchasing from reputable vendors who operate according to the law. This is especially vital when buying online, where the risk of ending up with a non-compliant mushroom gummy could be higher.

Remain Updated- Keeping up-to-date with any legal changes or updates regarding Amanita gummies in your state is important for a hassle-free purchase experience. During high-profile sale events, keeping up can help navigate the increased market activity and ensure a legal purchase.

FAQs Related To Amanita Muscaria Gummies During Black Friday

Q1.Where can I find best Magic Mushroom Gummies on Black Friday?

For best Black Friday deals on Amanita mushroom, a safer alternative to magic mushroom gummies, check out Exhale Wellness, Cheef Botanicals, and Budpop. These brands are popular for their 100% natural and federally legal amanita gummies and offer attractive discount and offers during this holiday sale period.

Q2.Are Amanita Muscaria Gummies safe to consume?

Amanita Muscaria gummies are completely safe when consumed responsibly. However, it's important to start with a small dose, purchase from reputable brands, and be aware of your metabolism and personal tolerance to understand reactions and ensure a safe experience. No matter how much the discount, do not buy amanita gummies from shady brands.

Final Words!

Looking to lose yourself into the psychedelic effects of Amanita muscaria gummies without burning a hole into your pocket? You are in luck with the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales!

This holiday sale season brings not just excitement but also the best deals on Amanita muscaria gummies. With discounts up to 35% and BOGO offers, now is the best time of the year to explore the variety of Amanita muscaria gummies available online.

You can make the best of your special holiday purchase by keeping up about legalities and safe consumption practices. Exhale Wellness, Cheef Botanicals and Budpop offer the highest quality amanita muscaria mushroom gummies black friday sale 2023. Don’t wait for the stocks to run out and benefit from these limited-time offers now!

