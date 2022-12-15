 Best Exercises For Knee Pain : The Tribune India

Best Exercises For Knee Pain

Best Exercises For Knee Pain


Knee pain is a problem for a lot of people nowadays. It can be caused by a number of reasons. The most common causes are:

- Slipped or torn meniscus (cartilage) in the knee joint

- Inflammation of the joint lining and synovial fluid (arthritis)

- Bursitis, which is an inflammation and swelling of the bursa on the kneecap side of the knee.

- Patellofemoral pain syndrome, which is inflammation behind and around the kneecap. It is caused by the pressure and force on your kneecap. The pressure causes inflammation and irritation. This condition is more common in women than men because their wider hips put more pressure on their knees than men do.

- Osteoarthritis, which is a degenerative problem with the cartilage in the knee joint.

- Repetitive strain injury

Today we're going to talk about exercises that help relieve pain. But it is also worth noting there are also a lot of supplements that can help with joint pain. It's particularly beneficial to make sure that you get enough omega oils, vitamin d & k as well as a few other joint supplements that have been proven to reduce knee pain. The best joint supplements include a mixture of ingredients like these in large enough doses. A lot of joint supplements aren’t correctly dosed so make sure to do your research. Generally we recommend FlexAgain as the best option right now. Taking this in conjunction with the exercises listed below can dramatically improve results.

What are the best exercises for knee pain?

The best exercises to relieve knee pain are those that will strengthen the muscles around your knee, like the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles.

The exercises should be done before or after you work out, but not during your workout because it can cause muscle fatigue.

There are a few different types of exercises that can be done to help relieve knee pain. Here are some we recommend:

1. Calf Raises: Stand on your toes and then lower yourself back down, making sure you don't let your heels touch the ground in between reps. You should feel this exercise in your calf muscles and in the back of your leg.

2. Lying Hamstring Stretch: Lie on your back with one leg straight and the other bent, keeping both your left foot and right foot on the floor. Slowly bend at the waist and put both hands behind one knee, pulling it towards you until you feel a stretch in your hamstring muscles (the group of muscles at the back of your thigh). Hold for 10 seconds before switching legs and repeating on another side for 10 seconds each side, then switch again to repeat another 10 seconds on each side before repeating 3-5 times total.

3. Side Leg Lifts: Lie on your side with one bent knee and the other straight. Bend at your waist, lifting both legs off the floor so that they are parallel to the ground. Keep both feet flat on the ground and slowly lift just above hip level, holding for 10 seconds before switching legs and repeating on another side for 10 seconds each side, then switch again to repeat another 10 seconds on each side before repeating 3-5 times total.

4. Wall squat - Stand with your back against a wall, then bend your knees and lower down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Hold this position for 10 seconds before returning to standing and repeat 10 times.

5. Lunges: Standing tall, take a big step forward with one leg then bend that same knee and lower yourself into a lunge. Keep the heel of your front foot pointing straight ahead and keep your back leg straight and behind you. As you rise up, bring your back leg forward and switch legs, keeping both knees bent at 90 degrees. Repeat this motion 10 times before switching legs again.

The above knee exercises should be in your regular exercise program to help fight aches. Make sure to do them carefully to prevent injury. It’s very important that if you experience more than a mild discomfort whilst performing these knee exercises then you should not continue to do them.

Is walking good for knee pain?

Many doctors and specialists say that walking is the best exercise for people with knee pain. It helps to strengthen the muscles around the knee and provides relief from the pain.

In many cases, knee pain is caused by inflammation of the joint or a lack of synovial fluid. When you walk, your joints move through a range of motion which can help to reduce inflammation and lubricate the joint. Walking also helps to improve muscle strength which can help to reduce pain in your knees.

People who have had surgery on their knees should consult their doctor before beginning any type of exercise program.

What is the fastest way to relieve knee pain?

The fastest way to relieve pain is through resting so you can give an injury time to properly heal. This is even more important in case of a repetitive strain injury, this can be made substantially worse by continuing strenuous activity before the joint has properly healed. You can read more about how to deal with unavoidable repetitive strain injuries, like those from the work place here.

In the long run, regular knee strengthening exercises could help you, as well as some joint supplements that have been proven to reduce joint pain and diminish osteoarthritis symptoms.

If you decide to choose a joint supplement, it is important to do the research on the formula, and see if the ingredients are scientifically-backed and properly dosed before choosing the right product for yourself.

What are the best ingredients for knee pain?

The best ingredients for knee pain are those that reduce pain and inflammation, support the cartilage, and help in the healing of the ligaments. These include glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, curcumin, fish oil, and Vitamin D. The best joint supplements contain a mixture of these ingredients.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Haryana

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

6
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

7
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

8
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

9
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

10
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus