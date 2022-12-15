Knee pain is a problem for a lot of people nowadays. It can be caused by a number of reasons. The most common causes are:

- Slipped or torn meniscus (cartilage) in the knee joint

- Inflammation of the joint lining and synovial fluid (arthritis)

- Bursitis, which is an inflammation and swelling of the bursa on the kneecap side of the knee.

- Patellofemoral pain syndrome, which is inflammation behind and around the kneecap. It is caused by the pressure and force on your kneecap. The pressure causes inflammation and irritation. This condition is more common in women than men because their wider hips put more pressure on their knees than men do.

- Osteoarthritis, which is a degenerative problem with the cartilage in the knee joint.

- Repetitive strain injury

Today we're going to talk about exercises that help relieve pain. But it is also worth noting there are also a lot of supplements that can help with joint pain. It's particularly beneficial to make sure that you get enough omega oils, vitamin d & k as well as a few other joint supplements that have been proven to reduce knee pain. The best joint supplements include a mixture of ingredients like these in large enough doses. A lot of joint supplements aren’t correctly dosed so make sure to do your research. Generally we recommend FlexAgain as the best option right now. Taking this in conjunction with the exercises listed below can dramatically improve results.

What are the best exercises for knee pain?

The best exercises to relieve knee pain are those that will strengthen the muscles around your knee, like the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles.

The exercises should be done before or after you work out, but not during your workout because it can cause muscle fatigue.

There are a few different types of exercises that can be done to help relieve knee pain. Here are some we recommend:

1. Calf Raises: Stand on your toes and then lower yourself back down, making sure you don't let your heels touch the ground in between reps. You should feel this exercise in your calf muscles and in the back of your leg.

2. Lying Hamstring Stretch: Lie on your back with one leg straight and the other bent, keeping both your left foot and right foot on the floor. Slowly bend at the waist and put both hands behind one knee, pulling it towards you until you feel a stretch in your hamstring muscles (the group of muscles at the back of your thigh). Hold for 10 seconds before switching legs and repeating on another side for 10 seconds each side, then switch again to repeat another 10 seconds on each side before repeating 3-5 times total.

3. Side Leg Lifts: Lie on your side with one bent knee and the other straight. Bend at your waist, lifting both legs off the floor so that they are parallel to the ground. Keep both feet flat on the ground and slowly lift just above hip level, holding for 10 seconds before switching legs and repeating on another side for 10 seconds each side, then switch again to repeat another 10 seconds on each side before repeating 3-5 times total.

4. Wall squat - Stand with your back against a wall, then bend your knees and lower down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Hold this position for 10 seconds before returning to standing and repeat 10 times.

5. Lunges: Standing tall, take a big step forward with one leg then bend that same knee and lower yourself into a lunge. Keep the heel of your front foot pointing straight ahead and keep your back leg straight and behind you. As you rise up, bring your back leg forward and switch legs, keeping both knees bent at 90 degrees. Repeat this motion 10 times before switching legs again.

The above knee exercises should be in your regular exercise program to help fight aches. Make sure to do them carefully to prevent injury. It’s very important that if you experience more than a mild discomfort whilst performing these knee exercises then you should not continue to do them.

Is walking good for knee pain?

Many doctors and specialists say that walking is the best exercise for people with knee pain. It helps to strengthen the muscles around the knee and provides relief from the pain.

In many cases, knee pain is caused by inflammation of the joint or a lack of synovial fluid. When you walk, your joints move through a range of motion which can help to reduce inflammation and lubricate the joint. Walking also helps to improve muscle strength which can help to reduce pain in your knees.

People who have had surgery on their knees should consult their doctor before beginning any type of exercise program.

What is the fastest way to relieve knee pain?

The fastest way to relieve pain is through resting so you can give an injury time to properly heal. This is even more important in case of a repetitive strain injury, this can be made substantially worse by continuing strenuous activity before the joint has properly healed. You can read more about how to deal with unavoidable repetitive strain injuries, like those from the work place here.

In the long run, regular knee strengthening exercises could help you, as well as some joint supplements that have been proven to reduce joint pain and diminish osteoarthritis symptoms.

If you decide to choose a joint supplement, it is important to do the research on the formula, and see if the ingredients are scientifically-backed and properly dosed before choosing the right product for yourself.

What are the best ingredients for knee pain?

The best ingredients for knee pain are those that reduce pain and inflammation, support the cartilage, and help in the healing of the ligaments. These include glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, curcumin, fish oil, and Vitamin D. The best joint supplements contain a mixture of these ingredients.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.