Best HD Video Player App for Android You Should Know in 2024

The video quality has moved from HD to Ultra HD. However, some devices do not support Ultra HD or an all-in-one HD video player. There is no issue, if your device is not compatible with a full HD video player and downloader then I have brought a list of HD video player apps for Android. But before going forward, let us understand what an HD video player is.

This advancement has enhanced the quality of the videos. We have videos that are not just of HD quality but also up to 8K of quality. And this seems to be increasing till we can obtain the vision as clear as that of a hawk. The video player in today’s day is best if it is a full HD video player. In 2024, we need an all-in-one HD video player for a clear and rich video experience.

What do you mean by HD Video Player App for Android?

We all are aware of what a video player does, it plays video from our device or lets us stream videos online. But then what is an HD video player? HD Video player is the advanced version of video player that supports High Definition(HD) video format. We have HD and Ultra HD video players available.

HD video player, Full HD video player and Ultra HD video player are the type of video player apps we need in our Android devices. Even if your device is of low configuration, it will be capable of playing HD videos at the least. This article will cover the best HD video player for Android 2024.

Top HD Video Player for Android

Here we will explore an all-in-one HD video player for Android.

1. VLC for Android (H3)

VLC is omnipotent in the world of video players. I call it the God of video players as it has been in the market for a long time and is compatible with most devices. We all are aware that it is an open-source platform. It is an all-in-one HD video player that is updated with every advancement in technology.

What you should know about VLC for Android?

It supports HD, Ultra HD and HDR video formats.

VLC is compatible with every device. VLC for Android is the one developed for Android.

This HD video player app supports all video formats and DVD ISOs.

The player allows its users to connect their Android phones/tablets to a larger screen like a TV. This feature is Chromecast which is available in VLC for Android.

Users don’t have to connect to the internet to use this full HD video player.

2. HD Video Player All Formats

This is an all-in-one app. It is an HD video player and downloader. Yes, you can watch HD, Full HD and Ultra HD videos on this app. The app has many features that make it the best HD video player for Android.

What you should know about HD Video Player All Formats?

This full HD video player offers offline and online features. The users should not worry about consuming all their data or the unavailability of the network.

The online features include video downloading. Users have the advantage of downloading social media videos.

The video player app can play all video/audio formats. If you want to play MP4 video or MOV or an FLV video format, this app can play it all for you.

The video player is free and offers multiple features like Chromecast, video downloader, video hider, gesture control, background playback and more.

This full HD video player can hide your videos, images and music. These files will be saved in a folder that is protected by the PIN.

3. MX Player

The name common in the best HD video player is MX Player and another is VLC, of course. It is an all-in-one HD video player especially for Indians because it is a video player and OTT platform with no subscription fees.

What you should know about MX Player?

This HD video player app is capable of playing videos higher than HD. It is capable of playing Ultra HD and HDR videos as well.

It allows users to stream videos online. It has features of an online and offline video player. Indeed, the best HD video player for Android.

The OTT features are available for free. This free HD video player offers its OTT features in selected countries.

It distributes licensed content from other productions as well as its original work.

This Full HD video player app can also cast a screen from your phone to the TV.

4. PlayerXtreme Media Player

This HD video player app is a video player, music player and also an online streaming app. It is amazing to have a video player on your device which is an all-in-one video player that offers offline and online features.

What you should know about PlayerXtreme Media Player?

This HD video player app can play any video file format. If you want to play an AVI video file this app has you covered. It supports 45+ video file formats.

It is compatible with HD, Full HD and Ultra HD video formats. Not only this it also supports HDR and Dolby Atmos.

The app can be locked. Users don’t have to worry about their content’s security and privacy. The app can be fingerprint or passcode-protected.

The video player also supports subtitles. It supports CC, SRT and many other subtitle formats. It also allows you to download the subtitles from the app itself.

It offers many other features such as Chromecast, multi-language support, gesture control and more.

5. Mobo Player

This Chinese video player is an HD video player app. The app is available for Android devices. It is not a popular video player but is a great video player to use. It offers various features for which it has come to the list of the top HD video players for Android.

What you should know about Mobo Player?

This is an HD video player. But there are times when either it won’t or takes time to play HD video on your device. The reason could be that your device is not compatible with the player or the video format.

It is an offline as well as online video player. It allows you to play the videos stored on your device as well as lets you stream videos online. Be sure to have a stable network when streaming online.

The app has multiple features like floating windows, creating playlists, sharing of files via Chromecast and more.

This HD video player has a minimal user interface. The minimal interface of this video player makes it easy for the user to have better control over the standard functioning of the video player.

The best part about this HD video player app is that it is available for free.

6. AC3 Video Player

AC3 is an audio file format. But this is an AC3 video player which is another all-in-one video player for Android. The app is an HD video player as it supports high-definition videos to give its users a rich video-watching experience.

What you should know about AC3 Video Player?

The application is free to use. You don’t have to pay to get the services of the AC3 HD video player.

The video player allows its users to expand or contract video screen size.

This video player also allows one to share the phone screen with the TV. This Chromecast feature can let you use your phone on a bigger screen giving you a different experience.

If you want to stream online video on this video player then you can enter the URL and watch the video online.

This app offers other different features too. Features like subtitle support, bookmarks and more.

Get an All-in-one video player

No matter which video player you choose amongst them, they all support HD video formats and many of them support HD, Full HD, Ultra HD and HDR video formats too. The technology will keep on advancing and to take full advantage of the technology we also need to be updated with the devices as well as the software.

You are free to select any video player. They are the best HD video player for Android in 2024 that you should know about.

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.