Are you looking for a reliable tool to help you view someone's Instagram account without leaving statistics of your online activities? Have you experienced frustration with numerous tools that promise results but ultimately disappoint? Do not lose your heart! We are here to help.

We will tell you the best Instagram private account viewer tools and methods that will give you keys to accounts that are either set to private or have restricted your viewing privileges. You will no longer need to create additional accounts or engage in hacking attempts to glimpse your target's stories, posts, likes, or comments. It's as straightforward as can be!

Dive into this comprehensive review and discover how to view private Instagram accounts without following or undergoing verification – all easily and stress-free.

Best Methods to View Private Instagram Profiles in 2024

We are all humans, and curiosity is a part of us. A desire to view a private Instagram account is typical behavior, and no one will judge you for that. Who doesn't enjoy getting inside info without anyone knowing? But how to see private Instagram account without leaving any sign of your digital footprint? Here are the most efficient tools and methods that will assist you with it.

#1. Use Third-Party Private Instagram Viewers

It is the most effective and quickest way to anonymously access someone's Instagram content without a survey or human verification. Using Instagram private account viewer apps is the best solution to view public and private Instagram account photos, videos, and stories without following the person. However, with so many online tools, how do you choose the best one that will work without any bugs? We've tried many IG viewers and picked the top options for you.

1. Glassagram – Best Web-Based Insta Viewer Tool

This is a top-rated tool for viewing private Instagram accounts anonymously in 2024. Simply input the target user's username, and you'll gain access to their activities, including stories, posts, reels, comments, tagged photos/locations, and their following and followers lists. Moreover, Glassargam offers a unique "hot likes" feature, revealing who frequently likes your target's posts, even those from the past. This feature provides valuable information about people most interested in your target's life. It also serves as a tool to detect any suspicious activity, especially if your partner's account is the target of scrutiny.

Even if you are blocked, restricted, or do not have an IG account created, Glassargam will help. The best part? No installation is needed, plus it is possible to start tracking without an account on Instagram.

How to use Glassagram?

1) Go to glassagram.com.

2) Click the "Watch now" button.

3) Select the type of account you want to monitor.

4) Click "Next".

5) Enter the target's profile URL in an appropriate field on the website.

6) Click "watch @(username)" to start the scanning process.

7) Create an account.

8) Choose a preferred subscription plan.

9) Check your email for a successful registration.

10) Log into your userspace and start tracking!

For any questions or queries, you can also contact their 24/7 live chat support, which will willingly answer any question related to the Glassagram Insta viewer tool. If desired, you can select premium cell phone support, which is available for an additional $9.59/month.

Try Glassagram

2. uMobix – Excellent App to Get Full Access to Target's IG Account

Are you worried about your kid's safety or think they may be chatting with suspicious activities on Instagram? Are you interested in understanding how their classmates perceive them at school to ensure they aren't experiencing bullying, which could harm their worldview and attitude toward others? uMobix will help.

It's an excellent Instagram private account viewer for accessing the target's IG account remotely and accessing all the data you want as well as managing it as if the account was yours: read their DM and group chats, view posts, reels, stories, highlights, comments, followers/following lists, tagged photos/locations and even manage your child's account, restrict unwanted content! Shortly, it's as if you were the IG account's owner. However, this option is available to track iOS-operated devices.

So, what about tracking Insta activities on Android? You will be offered another essential feature – the ability to track your kid's activities via screenshots. The risk? No risks. However, to start using the tool, you must install it on your kid's cell phone. But do not worry. You will get a detailed user manual and welcome customer assistance, ensuring a stress-free installation experience.

How to use uMobix?

1) Visit umobix.com.

2) Click "Try Now".

3) Create an account.

4) Choose the OS of the device whose IG activities you are going to track.

5) Select a subscription plan and pay for it.

6) Check your email for a detailed installation guide.

7) Take your target device to install the app.

8) That's it! Now, you can log into your user space and track your child's IG account anonymously.

uMobix also has additional cell phone tracking features, like GPS location tracking, call logs, SMS/MMS monitoring, access to popular social media accounts and IM apps, keylogging, video/audio streaming, browser history checking, remote device control, the ability to block certain apps or WiFi networks, and much more!

For those interested in the app, the developers provide a $1 trial version for Android and iOS devices. To obtain it, simply inquire through their customer support.

Try uMobix Now

3. InstaLooker – Instagram Viewer with Many Positive Reviews

We have decided to include this app in our list for one reason – many reviews tell us how great this Instagram private account viewer is. But, in fact, it is not so. Although its devs promise it is the best Instagram private viewer that can "look into any Instagram account within the blink of eyes", the results tell the contrary.

Here's a detailed instruction on the InstaLooker website:

So, only 3 steps are needed to use the tool.

1) Enter the target's username.

2) Check validity.

3) Confirm that the account is the one we need.

We had difficulties during the second step of the validation process. The tool found the necessary account but did not provide us access. We had to confirm that the URL to the target account was valid by clicking the "Confirm" button. And that is where the problem arose: we saw this strange window:

It has nothing in common with a legit Instagram private account viewer. It looks scammy, so the app does not work as of now. Maybe it's a timely error, but if the devs want to be taken seriously, they must solve this issue as soon as possible.

#2. Create a Fake Account

If you want to view a private Instagram account without the owner knowing your real identity, you can create a fake Instagram account. However, to create a new IG account, you will need to use a new cell phone number and email address. With the latest Instagram updates, you can stay logged into your main Instagram account while accessing the new one on your smartphone, meaning you can use both accounts simultaneously. But be attentive when navigating them so you don't use the wrong account for comments, likes, or posts.

#3. Check Target's Other Social Media Profiles

If someone's Instagram is private, chances are their other social media accounts aren't. As a rule, people frequently share the same staff on various social media profiles. So, if you cannot access your target's Instagram account, check whether they have an account on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. Start by getting their full name from their Instagram profile, then check out their other accounts. By doing so, you will be able to access the info you are looking for.

#4. Ask Your Friend to Help

It's an old-school method for finding out what's happening on the other person's IG profile without even suspecting them – simply ask your friend to give you the lowdown. However, you should be certain your friend won't tell the person you're trying to gather information about.

Summary

Now you know about the best options to view other people's Instagram accounts without following, requesting, surveys, or doing human verification. Whether blocked, restricted, or not, have your IG account created, the tools and methods mentioned above will assist you with it. Nevertheless, if you seek guaranteed confidentiality and access to public and private profiles on demand, consider reliable IG viewers such as Glassagram or uMobix. They offer a trustworthy solution for all your Instagram viewing needs.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram