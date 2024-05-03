 Best Penny Stocks In India - What Are The Top 10 Penny Stocks? : The Tribune India

  • Best Penny Stocks In India - What Are The Top 10 Penny Stocks?

Best Penny Stocks In India - What Are The Top 10 Penny Stocks?

Best Penny Stocks In India - What Are The Top 10 Penny Stocks?


The below table shows the Best Penny Stocks In India based on the Highest Market Cap. 

Name Market Cap (Cr) Close Price
Brightcom Group 3,108.52 15.40
Filatex Fash 2,266.87 13.60
Rama Steel Tubes 2,161.83 14.00
India Power Corp 1,645.70 16.90
Syncom Formul 1,090.40 12.25
Vikas Ecotech 596.99 4.30
Alankit 496.22 17.95
Nila Infrastructure 445.09 11.30
Kritika Wires 414.07 15.55
Shyam Century 389.34 18.35

Discover the Top Penny Stocks to gain insights and to make informed investment decisions.

Top Penny Stocks In India

Explore the dynamic world of penny stocks in India with our comprehensive guide. From promising newcomers to potential market leaders, we uncover the top picks to elevate your investment strategy.

Ready to seize investment opportunities? Access our blog on Top Penny Stocks in India.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group Limited is an Indian company offering digital marketing solutions globally through its Digital Marketing and Software Development segments. It facilitates advertiser-audience connections via digital media, serving notable clients like Airtel, Coca-Cola, Hyundai Motors, and Unilever. Its publisher network includes major platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Collaborating with renowned agencies such as Havas Digital and Mindshare, Brightcom plays a pivotal role in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Filatex Fash

Filatex Fashions Limited, an Indian company, specializes in sock manufacturing and cotton products. Utilizing fully computerized automatic machines with advanced knitting and embroidery technology, it operates with an installed capacity of around 70 lakhs of socks per annum. With manufacturing plants located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the company offers private label services and the option to use its branded label for socks.

Rama Steel Tubes

Rama Steel Tubes Limited, based in India, specializes in manufacturing and trading steel pipes and related products. The company produces electric resistance weld (ERW) steel tubes, both black and galvanized, along with scaffold pipes, glaze pipes, light poles, and various other types of steel products. These products find applications across industries such as automobiles, real estate, and furniture. Rama Steel Tubes operates manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

India Power Corp

India Power Corporation Limited is primarily involved in thermal power generation in West Bengal and wind power generation in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Its business activities encompass power generation, distribution, and other strategic initiatives. The company operates in two segments: Regulated Business, which includes power distribution in Asansol, West Bengal, regulated by the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission, and Non-Regulated Business. It holds a distribution license in the Asansol-Ranigunj area and operates a 12 MW thermal power plant in Asansol. Additionally, it has a portfolio of around 24.8 MW of wind power generation and 2 MW of solar power generation.

Syncom Formulations Ltd

Syncom Formulations (India) Limited is a pharmaceutical company based in India, primarily engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and trading pharmaceutical drugs and formulations. It also rents properties as part of its business operations. The company offers a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, liquid orals, injections, ophthalmic preparations, dry syrups, suspensions, ointments, creams, gels, ORS, and jelly. Its domestic division product categories consist of Cratus Life Care, Cratus Evolve, and Cratus Right Nutrition.

Vikas Ecotech

Vikas Ecotech Limited is an Indian company primarily engaged in manufacturing specialty chemicals, specialty chemical additives, and specialty polymer compounds. It serves diverse industries including agriculture, infrastructure, packaging, chemicals, electrical, FMCG, footwear, pharmaceuticals, automotive, medical devices, and consumer goods. The company's segments include Infra & Energy, Chemicals, Polymers & Special Additives, and Real Estate.

Alankit

Alankit Limited, an India-based company, operates in e-governance services, e-governance product trading, and ancillary services related to e-governance. Its segments include E-Gov Products, E-Gov Services, and Financial Services. The company offers a range of services including GST Suvidha Provider (GSP), TIN Facilitation Center, PAN Center, Aadhaar Services, Business Correspondent (BC), distribution of ID card printers, Point of Presence for National Pension System (NPS), Atal Pension Yojana facilitation, NPCI facilitation, Indian Workers Resource Center (IWRC), and more.

Nila Infrastructure

Nila Infrastructures Limited, an India-based infrastructure company, primarily operates in the construction and development of infrastructure projects segment. It focuses on urban development through EPC/turnkey projects of affordable housing schemes by government authorities. The company is engaged in public infrastructure projects such as bus shelters for Ahmedabad's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), a textile park in Surat, and media utilities in Rajkot.

Kritika Wires

Kritika Wires Limited, an India-based company, specializes in manufacturing, exporting, and supplying industrial steel wire and galvanized wire. Its product range includes mild steel wire, GI stay wire, galvanized strand for earthing, ACSR Core Wire, ACSR core wire strand, cotton baling wire, indented PC wire, spring steel wire, barbed wire, umbrella rib wire, and rolling shutter wire. These wires cater to various applications such as electricity board distribution, general engineering, fencing, anti-climbing devices for electricity transmission towers, concrete pole reinforcement, heavy-duty springs, and wire netting.

Shyam Century

Shyam Century Ferrous Limited, based in India, is primarily involved in the manufacturing of ferroalloys and power generation. Its manufacturing unit, situated near Guwahati in Meghalaya's Byrnihat area, has an annual production capacity of around 21,000 metric tons (MT) of ferrosilicon. Additionally, the plant houses a captive power generation unit capable of producing approximately 14 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity. The company distributes its products across India.

Ready to explore more investment options? Check out our guide on the Best Blue Chip Stocks in India. 

Disclaimer: The above article is written for educational purposes, and the companies’ data mentioned in the article may change with respect to time.

