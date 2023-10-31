Beyond Special Effects: Romil Ramgarhia Projections for the Future VFX Frontier

Bahubali, Avatar, Life of Pi, RRR all these movies are etched into our minds because of their jaw-dropping scenes and impeccable visual effects. They transport us to the world being depicted on the screen and make us feel like we are a part of the story. With the constant changes in technology and AI, the VFX industry is on an upward trajectory. Let’s explore the VFX frontier with Romil Ramgarhia, Ex COO of BARC and an enthusiast in the VFX arena.

For the uninitiated, VFX refers to the integration of live-action footage with computer-generated imagery (CGI) or other elements to create environments, scenes, or effects that would be impractical or impossible to achieve in real life. It is a crucial component in filmmaking, television production, video games, and various other forms of media.

Romil Ramgarhia shares “Visual Effects (VFX) stands as a versatile and indispensable element across diverse industries, presenting a wide range of applications. Specifically, within the domain of film and television production, VFX assumes a pivotal role by skillfully intertwining live-action footage with computer-generated imagery (CGI). This harmonious integration is instrumental in shaping lifelike environments, elevating special effects, and infusing vitality into fantastical creatures and events.”

The gaming industry also relies heavily on VFX to shape immersive and lifelike gaming experiences, where it contributes to the creation of game environments, characters, and special effects. In the domain of advertising, VFX serves as a potent tool for crafting visually compelling and attention-grabbing content in commercials and advertisements. The immersive capabilities of VFX find a natural fit in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, enriching users' encounters with interactive and lifelike environments.

Additionally, VFX lends its prowess to architectural visualization, enabling lifelike visualizations for architectural designs and concepts. “Beyond entertainment, VFX plays a pivotal role in training simulations, contributing to the development of realistic scenarios for pilots in flight simulations or healthcare professionals in medical training simulations”, shares Romil Ramgarhia. This broad spectrum of applications underscores the versatility and significance of VFX across industries, enriching the visual landscape and pushing the boundaries of creativity and realism.

With so many use cases across industries, let’s take a look at the numbers. As per a FICCI-EY report, the Indian VFX industry is poised for robust growth, anticipating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2021 to 2025. Projections suggest that the industry's revenue is set to escalate to INR 114.5 billion (USD 1.6 billion) by 2025, a substantial rise from INR 55.5 billion (USD 766 million) recorded in 2019.

“In India, our VFX success story is profoundly driven by the wealth of talent our nation cultivates. Each year, thousands of graduates emerge from our esteemed animation and VFX institutes, contributing to a dynamic workforce that propels innovation within the industry. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness inherent in our business environment presents a compelling advantage for international production houses. They can seamlessly outsource their VFX endeavors to Indian companies, realizing significant cost savings. This unique synergy between a skilled workforce and a cost-effective ecosystem positions India as a formidable player on the global VFX stage, paving the way for substantial growth in the years ahead" explains Romil Ramgarhia.

The landscape of the Visual Effects (VFX) industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, marked by several key trends. One prominent shift is the escalating demand for Real-Time VFX, particularly in the gaming sector, where it facilitates more interactive and dynamically engaging visual experiences. Additionally, Virtual Production techniques are gaining traction, with the integration of LED screens to create realistic backgrounds in real-time, proving increasingly popular in both film and TV production. The infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning is reshaping VFX workflows, leading to faster rendering time and the development of exceptionally realistic simulations.

Furthermore, VFX is playing a key role in the realms of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), contributing to the creation of immersive and interactive virtual worlds. The industry is also witnessing a surge in Remote Collaboration practices, as technological advancements enable professionals to work together seamlessly through collaborative tools and cloud-based workflows. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on Environmental Sustainability within VFX production, with concerted efforts to reduce energy consumption and adopt eco-friendly practices. These collective trends underscore a transformative era for the VFX industry, driven by technological advancements and a dynamic response to evolving demands across various sectors.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Romil Ramgarhia #VFX industry in India