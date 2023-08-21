 Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover in FY24, to open 150 new outlets in 2 yrs with the investment of around Rs. 300 Cr : The Tribune India

Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover in FY24, to open 150 new outlets in 2 yrs with the investment of around Rs. 300 Cr

Big C Brand Ambassador & Super Star Mahesh Babu & Big C Founder & CMD Mr M. Balu Chowdary, Directors Mr. Y. Swapna Kumar, Mr G. Balaji Reddy, Mr Kailash Lakhyani, Mr R. Goutham Reddy



Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: City-based multi-brand mobiles retail chain Big-C Mobiles has targeted a turnover of Rs. 1,500 crore in the current financial year. The company achieved Rs. 1,000 crore turnover in 2022-23. "Currently, we have 250 outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We are aiming at taking the outlet count to 400 by opening 150 new outlets in two years with an investment of around Rs.300 Cr. We are also growing our portfolio of products beyond mobiles. Introducing more and more electronics and gadgets. We will enter more markets. We have a strong 3 crore customer base," said M.Balu Chowdary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Big-C. 

Balu Chowdary addressed the media here on Sunday (Aug 20, 2023) along with Big-C Brand Ambassador, Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu and Big-C Executive Director Swapna Kumar, Directors Balaji Reddy, Goutham Reddy, Kailash after unveiling Samsung's new flip and fold phones as a part of the celebrations to mark the completion of two decades in multi-brand mobiles retailing.

"Big-C started its operations on December 23, 2002. We have successfully completed two decades by achieving market leadership in mobile retailing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We will maintain the top position in the third decade as well. We will increase our headcount to 4,000 in two years from the current 2,500," he said.

Big-C began organised retailing in the country...

Balu Chowdhary said Big-C has the credit of turning mobile handsets retailing into an organised activity in the country. "We have been appointing brand ambassadors since 2006. It is the first time in India that a retail company has appointed a brand ambassador. Also, we are the first one to make touch and feel possible by displaying mobile handsets in the outlets," he explained.

Pointing out that Big-C brought new mobile models to customers from time to time, he said Big-C achieved market leadership because of customer trust; quality services, and products, the better experience it offered; and the dedication of its 2,500 employees. "The journey of Big-C will continue unhindered as long as mobiles exist. We are providing services to three generations in each family, he said

Delivery in 2 hours..

Balu Chowdhary said that Big-C, in collaboration with mobile manufacturers, is offering modern mobiles to customers in tune with changing dynamics of the telecom sector. He further said that 5G mobiles will create sales records in the coming days.

"There has been consolidation in mobile retailing after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the share of offline sales increased to 65 per cent. Online sales have no impact on Big-C as customers are aware of the benefits of buying mobiles from Big-C stores. However, we are also present online and give delivery within two hours if one buys a mobile on the Big-C portal. Sales of TVs have also picked up at Big-C outlets,' he said.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

