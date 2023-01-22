The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound in 2023, as prices for most coins have risen after a rough 2022. The collapse of Luna and the FTX implosion had many worried that we could be in for a long crypto winter. However, recent developments in the market have provided glimmers of hope for investors.

One major factor in the market rebound has been the announcement by lawyers for the failed crypto exchange FTX that they had recovered over $5 billion in crypto and cash assets that could be used to repay creditors. This news helped bring confidence back to the market as many believed these assets were completely lost.

In addition to this, macroeconomic factors have also played a role in the market's recovery. The inflation data released on January 12 showed that inflation cooled down from 7.1% in November to 6.5% in December. This news provides optimism that the Federal Reserve will pull back on the aggressive rate hikes, which would bring more investors back to riskier assets like digital currencies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Community-Led Defi Meme Token Exceeding Investor Expectations

Another coin that has been making a significant impact in the market is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). BIG is a community-led DeFi meme token that has exceeded investor expectations with features such as monthly charity wallets that support ocean conservation charities. It also has a unique and innovative NFT space that connects individuals with shared interests, cute content, and everything crypto-related. With over $16 million raised during the presale stages, BIG is breaking down barriers and achieving unprecedented success in the crypto space.

Unlike some other coins, BIG has not been affected by the collapse of Luna and the FTX implosion. In fact, the coin has been able to capitalize on the market rebound, with its price rising steadily over the past few months. As more and more investors look for coins that are stable and have a strong community backing, BIG is an attractive option.

Another factor that has contributed to the success of BIG is its focus on sustainability and charity. By giving a portion of its earnings to ocean conservation charities, BIG is able to appeal to a broad range of investors who are concerned about the environment and want to make a positive impact. Additionally, the NFT space has become increasingly popular in the crypto space, and BIG's innovative approach to this space has helped it stand out from other coins.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, it is clear that coins like BIG, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Binance will play a major role in shaping the future of the industry. While the market is still recovering from the collapse of Luna and the FTX implosion, it is clear that the crypto space is resilient and that there are still many opportunities for growth and success.

In conclusion, despite the turbulent year in the crypto space, it looks like the prices of some of the bigger coins are finally showing signs of recovery in 2023. As the market rebounds, coins like BIG, Ethereum and Bitcoin are poised to continue their success. With Binance planning a hiring spree this year, it is clear that the exchange is looking to expand and capitalize on the growth in the crypto space. And with the focus on sustainability and charity, BIG is an attractive option for investors looking for a stable and impactful coin.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.