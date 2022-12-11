Big Eyes Coin against Terra Classic & Polkadot - can it make its way to the top rankings?

It has been repeatedly proven that many options are available in the cryptocurrency market. On the cryptocurrency market, anyone can buy cryptocurrencies. All you want is a trustworthy bitcoin exchange and some extra cash. However, there is always a risk of selecting the incorrect cryptocurrency token.

At the moment, Bitcoin is unchallenged in the crypto rankings. Although it is challenging to de-rank the top coins, initiatives like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Polkadot (DOT) do have the potential to do so.

If not able to be listed among the top, these projects tend to at least go up some ranks due to their great benefits and ever-expanding community. Even though BIG has not yet been released, it can at least surpass most meme coins in top ranking due to its greater utility compared to other meme currency projects.

Polkadot (DOT) – The Ethereum Killer

The cryptocurrency Polkadot (DOT) is set to be the coin that will advance innovation. This project will be important to the expansion of the coin market in the upcoming years. Blockchain developers can connect these decentralized protocols thanks to the coin Polkadot. The coin market has traditionally operated as a decentralized system. There were numerous blockchains, but none of them could connect. Polkadot (DOT) will combine the crypto space to produce a uniform system. Data and value can now be transferred between various blockchains.

DOT is Polkadot's ticker symbol. This token can be used for token governance and staking. Polkadot (DOT) has already formed alliances with some of the most recognized names in the coin industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – The New Meme Coin

Meme coins are excellent choices for people who enjoy investing in volatile markets. Well, if you're reading this, you've probably been involved in the cryptocurrency market for a while and are used to taking chances. So, meme coins have a higher rate of volatility than more big cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) depicts a chance to make money that is quite real. This meme coin, with cattitude, is one of the projects with the quickest growth rates recently and can also raise the value of your portfolio.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has over 100% room to increase in value while still in presale stage 7 before launching later this year. A $200 investment now could be worth more than $400 at launch. This $400 might very rapidly double, triple, you name it, assuming Big Eyes Coin (BIG) responds favourably to a dramatically expanded liquidity exposure upon its introduction on a Centralized Exchange. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still growing and should be included in your collection to benefit from this high-flying initiative in a bear market.

Terra Classic (LUNC) - The Innovation of Crypto

Originally known as Terra Luna (LUNA), Terra Classic (LUNC) was given a new name following a catastrophic crash. The recovery process was carried out to build a brand-new chain that can accommodate future transactions. Through the use of smart contracts, Terra Classic (LUNC) established the stablecoin TerraUSD, which is produced by destroying LUNA. To maintain its worth against the US dollar, TerraUSD's price was linked to it for 18 months before being unpegged.

This unpegging caused TerraUSD and the LUNA coin to crash fatally. The new LUNA will use the proof-of-stake mechanism to validate transactions. It can also be staked using this approach to generate passive revenue. With a total supply of 6.88 trillion coins, this project peaked in April 2022, achieving an all-time high of $119.18.

LUNC tokens worth $650k have been burnt, according to the press. This indicates that they were delivered to a wallet limited to token deliveries. Simply put, those tokens won't ever be available or see the light of day again. Several people think this is the beginning of the long-awaited corrective solution Do Kwon suggested at the time of the collapse many months ago.

Interested in Big Eyes Coin (BIG)? Then click the links below for more information!

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.