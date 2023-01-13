Big Eyes Coin And Four Other Crypto That Will Surge This New Year

Here is great information for brilliant cryptocurrency investors who wants to make the best out of their investment this 2023 and beyond. You should be aware that your new year spending will influence your profitability in the year-long cycle and determine if you can make up for the loss you suffered during the crypto winter.

Because of this, you should do the appropriate research before deciding to buy any cryptocurrencies over the coming months. However, there are cryptocurrency projects you can take into consideration based on forecasts from experts, but the final purchasing decision is yours. Cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), Algorand (ALGO), Filecoin (FIL), and Polkadot (DOT), appear to be worthwhile investments, according to analysts.

Binance Coin (BNB): Native Token Of The Exchange

Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency that the Binance exchange uses exclusively. The ERC-20 coin standard was initially used to establish BNB, the exchange's native currency. BNB currently runs on the Binance Chain, its own blockchain network.

BNB is a well-liked investment choice during the cryptocurrency season. Binance produced a maximum of 200 million BNB coins. However, because Binance frequently burns BNB coins from the circulating supply, this cryptocurrency is deflationary. Its primary function is to facilitate exchange operations while enabling users to pay platform transaction costs with the token. Today's BNB price is $ 252.54 per (BNB / USD), with a market cap of $40.40B. 24-hour transaction volume is $945.86M.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Presale Is Soaring — Signs Of What To Come?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a well-known meme currency with excellent presales. The cat-themed cryptocurrency community of cat lovers is committed to assisting one another while sustaining growth and financial benefits. Big Eyes is a cryptocurrency concept that will advance the meme world by utilizing advantages from other sectors.

Additionally, the new token will profit from the marketing clout of the meme coin, the advantages of DeFi, and the popularity of its NFTs. These characteristics will be combined to offer users chances for development and money creation. By integrating money into the ecosystem and improving user accessibility, Big Eyes hopes to increase the use of DeFi.

Algorand (ALGO): Bringing Blockchain Technology To The People

The purpose of Algorand (ALGO) is to build an open blockchain platform that is accessible to the general population. The network's native currency, ALGO, is designed to pay operators while preserving the network. Due to its unique technology, the Algorand (ALGO) platform is regarded as self-sustaining, and since its introduction, its user base has rapidly grown. Customers just require one ALGO currency, as opposed to standard PoS, where several coins must be staked at a high cost. ALGOs are now $0.22 each. There are currently 7,134,430,114.942 ALGO in circulation.

Filecoin (FIL): Safe Storage Of Consumer Data

Filecoin (FIL) is an intriguing decentralized open-source platform. What it intends to store is the most important consumer data. Its native token, FIL, is used to ease transactions. In the digital age, contributors require enough storage space to preserve all necessary data. Developers can use the platform to join and save their data in the cloud utilizing the FIL-built cloud storage.

Because the market is still favorable, Filecoin (FIL) has continued to be active. According to the most recent data, it increased by 3.70% over the previous 24 hours. According to its weekly performance, this coin has grown by 3.33%. FIL is now priced at $4.46 and $4.47.

Polkadot (DOT): Altcoin Looking To Grow In 2023

Polkadot is a good option for those wishing to invest now for the altcoin season in 2023. Blockchains and other innovations can be developed in an ecosystem that is powered by DOT. The name refers to the network's capacity to link disparate blockchains together and establish communication between them.

Parachains is the term used to describe these customized blockchains. The construction of Polkadot is both community-driven and future-proof. On-chain planning, independent implementation, and no network forking characterize network updates.

