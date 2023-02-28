Big Eyes Coin Gains $30.5 Million in Presale, $70 Million in Crypto Donated to Ukraine

Cryptocurrency is everywhere and Big Eyes Coin, a new meme coin, has successfully raised $30.5 million in what might be one of the biggest presales this year.

$70 Million in Crypto Was Donated to Ukraine, a Welcome Form of Relief

It’s been a year since the war in Ukraine began and cryptocurrency played a vital role in extending financial support to affected areas. Apart from food and medicine, a portion of military purchases was made possible through digital assets, making the use of cryptocurrency in Ukraine multifaceted.

Out of the 70 million donated, $28.9 million in Ether, $22.8 million in Bitcoin, and $11.6 million in Tether were the larger parts of the contribution. Smaller donations included USDC, DAI, and others.

A huge part of these donations came about during the first few months of the war, around 80%, perhaps not when the fighting was at its worst but when public attention was at its highest.

Compared to traditional financing, these donations were faster and were able to be deployed instantly toward securing important supplies. According to a tweet made in August by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mikhailo Fedorov, a majority of cryptocurrency transfers were used to purchase military equipment, armor clothing, multiple kinds of vehicles, and medicine.

These payments have boosted Ukraine’s position as one of the biggest adopters of Ukraine, just behind Vietnam and the Philippines.

On the other side of this conflict, Russia is using donated crypto as well to fund its military operations which include equipment purchases, disinformation, and creating propaganda.

Over the course of the war, 100 pro-Russian military groups have received $5.4 million in donations. These incoming amounts have dropped drastically since July of last year.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.