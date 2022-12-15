Big Eyes Coin Intends To Grow The Coin Market Better Than Binance Coin and Cosmos

In response to the rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, various digital currencies with distinct components have been created. Cryptocurrency is a rapidly expanding sector of the universe's economy that possesses the means to assist in resolving a number of the issues that confront various sectors of the economy.

A possible future in the financial sector in which cryptocurrencies become a global currency for transactions in every country can be seen by working with features that benefit users in the best possible way.

Many people have already fallen in love with Binance Coin (BNB), and Cosmos (ATOM). With innovation and systems set up to likewise offer its standard in the space, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is looking to see finance take another step on the ladder of success.

Binance Coin Is Using Its Centralized Platform To Grow Decentralized Finance

As the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has pushed boundaries to provide users with the best cryptocurrency trading services. Binance, which Changpeng Zhao started in 2017 to make crypto users' lives easier worldwide, has always seen its user base grow. The token used for trading on the Binance platform is Binance Coin (BNB), its utility token.

It was initially developed on the Ethereum blockchain, but due to its profitability in terms of transaction fees, it was later moved to the Binance Smart Chain Network (BEP-20). Since this stage has become so huge in the crypto space, the utility token, Binance Coin (BNB), has likewise wound up doing great as more use-case situations have accompanied its utility in exchanges and any case.

Binance Coin (BNB) can now be utilized for the instalment of exchanges and other related administrations, booking of reservations, the creation and activity of metaverse, and the gaming business. Although many users have benefited from these features, Binance Coin (BNB) still has the drawback of being centralized.

Cosmos: The First Chain To Support Cross-chain Currencies

Cosmos (ATOM) is frequently regarded as the first chain to support cross-chain currencies. The cryptocurrency platform's developers wanted to develop a series of blockchains linked by the utility token Cosmos (ATOM), which acts as a relay station. It was planned that users could access additional blockchains on the platform when it was finished.

The Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol enables Cosmos (ATOM) to carry out its services using consensus mechanisms, even without one or more validators. This Proof-of-Stake protocol is available to stake pools on the Cosmos platform. When buyers and users make these stakes, they receive the Cosmos (ATOM) token as a reward.

A software Development Kit is also on the platform, and Cosmos (ATOM) is the transaction currency. Although the platform's security is limited, Cosmos (ATOM) uses parallel chains on the network to address scalability issues that may affect platform users.

Big Eyes Coin: The New Coin Focused on Community

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform is a cryptocurrency platform that prioritizes its community's growth and market progress. This has proven to be an effective method for the projects' market sustenance compared to its peers like Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM). This is because cryptocurrencies are a host to a lot of competitors.

All platform-based transactional activities are the responsibility of the Big Eyes (BIG) token. The token played a major role in bringing the team's and developers' goal of transferring wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) community to fruition.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin with a feline mascot as its image. The team members hope to release comics and movies in the future for the entertainment of its users, and there are plans in the works to integrate the token with real-world industries like the film industry.

Seventy per cent of these tokens have already been reserved for community members to reward them for their efforts and boost Non-fungible token (NFT) events, which would further serve as a location for rewards and a stage for community members to demonstrate their creativity.

Final Thoughts

Finances are so important to the lives of individuals and beg the need for improvements in various areas surrounding them. Looking at this as a way to show prowess, developers of Binance Coin (BNB), Cosmos (ATOM), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stepped up to the challenge by creating these amazing platforms for users.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.