Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, And Two Other Cryptocurrencies Under $1 That Can Bring You Huge Profits in 2023

Low-price cryptocurrencies are more likely to yield huge profits for crypto investors even with little commitment. This is why most crypto enthusiasts always love to have one or two of them in their crypto holdings. However, it's not all low-price crypto assets that have the tendency to yield tangible profits anytime soon. Thus, you must carefully review each of them before adding any to your crypto holdings.

Here, we bring you four under $1 cryptocurrencies to consider purchasing as the Yuletide approaches. Some of these cryptocurrencies have a great history of price surges, and others have great potential. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Polygon (MATIC) are the two prominent ones to consider, with Klaytn (KLAY) and Chiliz (CHZ) completing the list.

Polygon (MATIC): Ready For The Next Bull Run?

Polygon token (MATIC) has struggled to rally beyond the $1 mark. It is one of the most valuable low-price cryptocurrencies in the market, ranking 12th by market capitalization. MATIC could have an impressive run in the coming months as the crypto market is billed to show improvement gradually. The cryptocurrency had a good bull run in 2021 but could surpass its $2.92 all-time high after its next surge. Market analysts believe it could be a high-rewarding purchase, especially for patient holders.

Klaytn (KLAY): Metaverse Token With Promise

KLAY is the native token on the metaverse blockchain, Klaytn. The crypto asset powers governance and facilitates transactions on the platform. The blockchain has impressive features: near-instant finality, low risk of transaction reversal, compatibility with Ethereum, high scalability, and wide acceptance across different organizations. This has improved the platform's adoption a bit in recent times.

Although KLAY isn't a prominent crypto asset, it has great potential. The crypto asset performed impressively in the last bull run setting a $4+ new all-time high. Currently, Klaytn (KLAY) is an under $1 crypto asset, but it has what it takes to rally far above its present market price.

Chiliz (CHZ): Sports Meets Crypto

Chiliz (CHZ) is a digital currency that helps sports fans have access to their fan tokens, allowing them to have a say in decision-making concerning their club. It also functions as a medium of exchange on the Chiliz platform. The Chiliz platform is a sports and entertainment platform boasting strategic partnerships with top sporting brands like UFC, Juventus, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City.

The introduction of fan tokens to the sport has been widely accepted. It has given fans more sense of belonging and spurred the adoption and usage of platforms like Chiliz. The CHZ token benefitted from mass use and the bull effect in the previous year, peaking at $0.8. The bear rally has affected its growth this year, but the crypto asset could rally beyond $1 when the market gets better. It will make a good long-term addition to your portfolio.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin With Serious Function

Big Eyes is a presale token with a lot of potential. The meme coin could be the next to experience an unprecedented price surge, causing many people to dub it a "must-have." Big Eyes' success at presale has caused FOMO amidst crypto enthusiasts as it looks likely to continue its great run when it launches on exchanges. The meme coin's presale has raised about $12 million, one of the highest by any presale token this year.

Big Eyes won't be a member of the doge ecosystem like most new meme coins. The crypto project will take a different approach and will appeal to cat lovers instead. Big Eyes being a cat-themed token will give it a competitive advantage over others. Its community of cat lovers will provide the crypto project needed backing to grow while getting incentives and opportunities in return.

The Big Eyes ecosystem will be a wealth-generating platform and provide individuals with numerous financial benefits. You can leverage the crypto project to gain from DeFi and the NFTs market while contributing to societal well-being indirectly. This is so because Big Eyes have DeFi and NFTs utility and makes charity donations toward ocean protection. It is a great project with great features and high adoption potential. You should join the presale, too, to benefit from its possible price pump months from now. Use the code BIGG9553 to sweeten the offer even more by gaining exclusive bonuses and content!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.