Big Eyes Coin Presale Hits $30 Million As The Sandbox Sees A Massive Increase

It's a beautiful moment for most altcoins today as they experience a new high. 2023 has been more promising the past year as most coins have taken positive turns in their price actions. Many tokens are in the green today, with projects like XRP, ETC, and SOL increasing gradually. However, the star of this present gain is the Sandbox token, which has raised close to a 25% increase in the past weeks. The Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem is a leading cryptocurrency project in the metaverse asset class and could be categorized as one of the most successful metaverse coins. The project's price increase began after announcing a new partnership with Saudi Arabia. Sandbox is 25% higher today and could do more in the next few days.

Similarly, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another project presently making all the buzz in the market. The meme coin has seen over $30 million on presale and could raise more as the presale isn't over yet. Big eyes coin is a project many look to as it could be the next biggest meme coin of 2023.

The Sandbox - Virtual Reality Arrived

The Sandbox(SAND) cryptocurrency is a leading metaverse project in the crypto landscape. It is the next biggest, following Axie Infinity. And a virtual reality platform that enables developers, investors, and businesses to test and excitingly experiment with their ideas. The Sandbox is a decentralized virtual world that allows equal contributions from individuals looking to build and experiment using virtual reality.

The Sandbox allows a system where participants can simulate real-world scenarios and interactions. It provides for numerous interactions, purchasing lands, and real estate transactions. The Sandbox is a play-to-earn blockchain gaming system that lets users create virtual worlds on the Ethereum blockchain using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Users can create their avatars on the network's virtual reality to access the various hubs, games, and interactions. The Sandbox can be compared to a blockchain-based DeFi version of Minecraft.

Big Eyes Coin – Rising Up The Presale Ranks

Meme coins have been a popular category of meme coins in the past years thanks to the blow-up of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The tokens have also been attributed to massive gains, fun, and entertainment. Big Eyes Coin is another meme coin project looking to carry on this legacy for the meme coin meta but also looking to add more to the relevance of projects in this category. It intends to do this by introducing new projects and creating a community of meme coins that can produce DEFi solutions for users. Big Eyes Coin is looking to create a community where users can easily access decentralized finance utilities and have fun and entertainment.

Big Eyes Coin has also recently launched loot boxes, which are incredible opportunities to get lots of Big Eyes Coin tokens for free! You can win up to $100k worth of Big Eyes Coin tokens, and you will always win as much as you put in - there are never any dud boxes with Big Eyes Coin loot boxes!

The meme coin project is focused on bringing new and unique elements of fun into the crypto landscape. Big Eyes Coin is also a cat-themed project, which looks to be a change from the usual. Big Eyes Coin will be used as a cat mascot, introducing a fresh perspective to meme coin projects. And it could be the start of the evolution of more cat meme coins. Big Eyes Coin presale has done so well from the very beginning, indicating the positives that could accompany its launch. The presale is still on and promises to be an opportunity for massive gains in 2023. Buy your BIG token before the presale ends.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.