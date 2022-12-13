 Big Eyes Coin Raises $11.22m In Presale While Vechain And Internet Computer Unveil Interesting Updates : The Tribune India

Due to the rising demand for cryptocurrencies, diverse options are available in the digital crypto market for crypto enthusiasts. Currently, there are more than 10,000 different cryptocurrencies that can be bought, traded, or invested in. Among these, choosing the best cryptocurrency to invest in can be a daunting task if you are unfamiliar with the crypto markets. The majority of the prominent cryptocurrencies have been affected due to bearish prices and volatile conditions. To make users aware of the options available, in this article we highlight some of the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 which include Big Eyes coin (BIG), VeChain (VET), and Internet Computer (ICP).

 

Big Eyes Coin Still Going Strong Despite Bearish Crypto Market Conditions

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is emerging as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies among crypto enthusiasts. It has gained immense popularity in a short period due to a highly popular presale event, nil transaction fees, and no tax on NFTs. Cryptocurrency analysts predict that this coin will soon dominate the market, displacing several industry giants. Judging by the current situation, this possibility is not too far off. After conducting six successful presale launches earlier, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in phase 7 presale and has raised over $11.13 million in less than a year. However, its presale is coming to an end and the window of opportunity for crypto buyers is gradually closing.

 

 

 

 

Big Eyes Coin plans to debut on the Uniswap Decentralized Exchange, a cryptocurrency network known for automating the exchange of decentralized financial Tokens. Their marketing strategies have paid off, and BIG Token maintains a strong presence on social media.

 

Moreover, the platform aims to introduce NFTs by providing users access to their ‘NFT Sushi Crew’ club for conducting cryptocurrency trading and swaps. The organization has also earmarked 5% of its total Tokens for a donation towards charities that focus on the preservation of the marine environment. Users can easily buy BIG Tokens using a digital wallet verified by Trust Wallet such as MetaMask or Wallet Connect. These wallets can be easily installed on a desktop or a mobile. After the wallet is set up, users can use either ETH, BNB, or USDT to purchase BIG Tokens. The Tokens will automatically be transferred to the wallet once the presale concludes.

 

VeChain offers technical support to the VeBounce initiative

In 2015, Sunny Lu introduced VeChain with VeChain Thor, a public blockchain designed to solve the problems plaguing the supply chain industry by enabling massive customization and adaptability. VeChain is a platform that aims to lower barriers to entry and enable existing businesses to solve real-world problems by taking advantage of blockchain technology. A consensus mechanism called Proof of Authority (PoA) allows authorized nodes to participate in blockchain operations. VeChain's local Token is called VET, it has a maximum supply of $86.7 million with $72.5 million Tokens currently in circulation. According to reports, VeChain has launched VeBounce, an initiative to launch the platform’s maiden Digital Collectible campaign. VeChain has provided technical support to the VeBounce initiative campaign that witnessed thousands of items being minted and has also received a massive response from the blockchain community.

 

Internet Computer unveils smart contracts functionality for Bitcoin

The Internet Computer was introduced in 2015 by the DFINITY Foundation. It provides the first "world computer" blockchain. The decentralized blockchain runs on a network of special computing devices called node machines that are built according to various standards. It operates only on a sovereign network of dedicated node machines installed in independent data centres by independent node providers. The native Token is ICP, it has a maximum cap of $469.21 million with a circulating supply of $274 million. According to reports, Internet Computer has unveiled smart contract functionality for Bitcoin. This functionality has proved to be a landmark move since the integration combines the liquidity of Bitcoin along with the technical capabilities of Internet Computer’s smart contracts. This functionality eliminates the need for third-party aggregators and blockchain bridges.

 

Despite the volatility and unpredictability of the market, many believe that investing in cryptocurrencies can bring big returns in the long run. These digital assets can serve as a reliable source of retirement savings or act as a financial safety net in the event of financial collapse. Moreover, the presale launched by Big Eyes coin has proved to be a hit among crypto enthusiasts making it a perfect crypto coin for obtaining potentially huge returns in the long run.

 

 

Learn more about the Big Eyes Token:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

