Big Eyes Coin Sets Record with $34 Million Presale; Regulatory Hurdles Push Coinbase To Consider Relocation

The cryptocurrency market has been facing significant regulatory challenges in recent years, with many countries implementing stricter laws and guidelines to govern the industry. This has led to concerns among companies and investors alike, including the CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong. Armstrong has indicated that he may move the company out of the US if regulations do not become clearer.

What Is Coinbase?

Coinbase is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2012. It has become one of the most popular exchanges globally, with over 56 million verified users and over $223 billion in trading volume. Coinbase allows users to buy, sell, and trade various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, among others. Coinbase operates in over 100 countries and is headquartered in the United States.

Coinbase's success can be attributed to its user-friendly interface, which makes it easy for beginners to start trading cryptocurrencies. The company has also been known for its high-security standards, with 98% of its assets stored in cold storage. Coinbase has been able to maintain its reputation despite facing regulatory challenges.

Is Coinbase Planning To Move Out Of The US?

In March last week, coin base announced that it has received a Wells Notice from the SEC, warning of impending regulatory action tied to the listing of unregistered securities. A Wells Notice is a letter issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to a company or individual, informing them of the SEC's intent to bring an enforcement action against them. The letter gives the recipient an opportunity to respond before the SEC makes a final decision on whether to proceed with the enforcement action.

Speaking at Fintech Week in London, Coinbase CEO Armstrong expressed concerns over the lack of regulatory clarity and the contradictory statements from different regulatory bodies such as the CFTC and SEC in the US. He cited the UK's regulatory environment, which has a single regulator, the FCA, responsible for both commodities and securities, as having greater clarity.

Brian Armstrong has also indicated that Coinbase would consider moving out of the US if the regulatory environment for the crypto industry does not become clearer.