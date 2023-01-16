 Big Eyes Coin Surges With Record-Shattering Deposits of Tether and USD Coin : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin Surges With Record-Shattering Deposits of Tether and USD Coin

Investors in Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) have been stampeding to deposit their cryptocurrency in Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin has just reached $13.71 million raised in the pre-sale at the time of writing!

 

In this article, I will be going in-depth into this new meme coin, and why so many investors are so eager to buy into this crypto cat!

 

Big Eyes Coin: The Cat Capturing The Hearts of Crypto Fans

One of the newest meme coins on the market is called Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Not wanting to be left behind when this token soars to the moon, many investors are jumping on this opportunity as fast as they can. Big Eyes Coin is an Ethereum-based DeFi currency with an adorable cat mascot, winning over the hearts of many anime enthusiasts all over the world. It quickly stands out from the sea of Shiba Inu-inspired meme coins that are vying for investors' attention because it is one of the few cat-based coins on the cryptocurrency market. The mascot of Big Eyes Coin, Big Eyes, is not afraid to stand out from the crowd and be unique. More power to them!

 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), two of the most well-known meme coins, have already seen most of their gains. Although investing in them could still increase the value of your portfolio, the mind-boggling returns of Shiba Inu's 37000% will never be reached by another Shiba Inu price surge. Because of this, it's critical to keep an eye out for emerging meme currencies that have the potential to follow in the footsteps of these doges. Big Eyes Coin has the potential to become one of the major meme coins - it’s still only in pre-sale and has been generating an incredible amount of traction.

 

Big Eyes Coin Has Full Commitment To Saving Our Seas

They are also fully committed to making the world a better place. 5% of all BIG tokens are stored in a transparent charity wallet, with the proceeds going to organisations that support ocean conservation. With our oceans becoming more and more polluted, and overfishing becoming a more dire issue for marine life, taking steps to save our oceans has been more important than ever. Marine life is integral to keeping the ecosystem of the ocean balanced, when species become extinct, it can tip the balance and wreak havoc on not only the environment but also coastal towns that rely on fishing for their livelihood.

 

The more valuable Big Eyes Coin becomes, the more of an impact it will be able to have on the globe. Investors can expand their financial portfolios while also helping save our oceans.

 

Final Thoughts

Why not consider making a little investment in Big Eyes Coin and join the rest of the investors stampeding to pick up as much of this promising DeFi coin as possible?

while you are earning passive income from your stablecoin holdings? It might result in life-changing benefits while also changing the planet. Why not give it a try?

 

Use promo BIGsave097 code for bonus tokens at checkout!

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

