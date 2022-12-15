Big Eyes Coin To Dominate The Market Ahead of BNB, and BitTorrent-New

A token's community's well-being directly affects how well-accepted and stable it is. Through continual social interactions, the community is in charge of informing people about the coin. If no community exists to support the coin, it becomes useless. Through the help of communities, several crypto projects have risen to prominence. A notable cryptocurrency is BNB (BNB), which has close to a million users. However, the community must provide more than just support.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which aims to bring greater wealth to the world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), capitalizes on the strengths of its community to create an all-encompassing and environmentally friendly token.

Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Reward Its Users For Participation

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency platform that seeks to contribute to the immense growth of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Ecosystem. Through its layout and selection of a mascot, the Big Eyes project is artsy and eye-catching, but it doesn't just stop there, beyond its cute mascot, are laid down plans that'll revolutionize not just the crypto world but the physical world we know.

It is a community-driven platform, meaning its strength grows as its community does. A key feature of the Big Eyes Coin platform is its user reward system for taking part actively. The quantity of BIG tokens and NFTs users earns depend on how frequently they utilize the platform. By acquiring these NFTs, which can be bought with BIG tokens, users are given access to the different events and material that will be made accessible over time.

BNBs On Track For The Crypto World Domination

Created in 2017 by Chengpeng Zhao and Yi He as an Ethereum token, BNB (BNB) has moved to its smart chain, the Binance Smart Chain which was a positive act as this has led to an increase in its speed of transactions coupled with a drastic reduction of transactional fees. The Binance blockchain is one of the most versatile in the market as it makes use of not one but two methods of validation, the proof of stake and proof of authority methods which when combined gives rise to the proof of staked authority hybrid validation method.

BNB is used by millions globally to buy, sell and exchange several cryptocurrencies. BNB token holders have the option to stake their tokens to participate in voting for the direction of the Binance ecosystem and to donate their BNB to the Binance Charity.

BitTorrent Makes Transfers Easier

BitTorrent is a super popular Peer-to-Peer (P2P) platform used for sharing files between individuals. Created by Bram Cohen in 2001, its primary purpose is to share files such as music and movies for individuals to use. Tron, a decentralized blockchain-based platform, successfully acquired BitTorrent in 2018 and in so doing, created the BitTorrent (BTT) token which runs on the Tron blockchain. This move has led to the creation of additional features on the BitTorrent platform, such as payment with the BTT token for more speed.

Users of the BitTorrent platform make use of the BitTorrent (BTT) token in their operation by paying other users for a speed boost. Also included in the BitTorrent platform are paid services that offer extra features such as ad-free internet browsing and a Virtual Private Network (VPN). BitTorrent assures its users of security but advises them to make use of biometric verification to further secure their funds.

