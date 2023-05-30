 Big Eyes Coin Unrolls Stage 15 | P2E Project To Launch Soon : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin Unrolls Stage 15 | P2E Project To Launch Soon

Big Eyes Coin Unrolls Stage 15 | P2E Project To Launch Soon


Big Eyes Coin Unrolls 15th Stage Ahead of June 3 Finale; P2E Project to Launch Soon

  Excited to party, play, and witness the epic conclusion of Big Eyes Coin's Stage 15 before their casino takes the spotlight?

A blend of epic innovation and boundless imagination erupts as Big Eyes Coin (BIG)'s presale promenade gracefully dances towards its conclusion. Time becomes a precious gem, as the countdown grows shorter with each passing day.

Exactly one week from now, the fiercely devoted and infinitely hyped Kitty Cuddlers can savor BIG tokens at an incredibly cheap price, via Stage 3’s pricing! But the excitement doesn’t end there; read on to unlock Big Eyes' treasure trove of potential!

Investing In Big Eyes Coin: Why Timing is Everything

Snagging BIG at its mind-blowing Stage 1, where 10,000 BIG could be yours for just $0.0001, is an absolute game-changer. The early birds who took the leap are now flexing their success muscles, reveling in a jaw-dropping 600% price difference that sets them apart from latecomers.

Thankfully for the patient ones, a magnificent revival unfolds. BIG is making a triumphant comeback with its Stage 3 price tag, inviting investors to skyrocket into the realm of financial liberation. Say goodbye to paying $0.000525 for BIG, because with a massive 67.61% discount, you can claim 5,833 BIG for a mere $0.00017!

Following a remarkable price rollback, BIG has experienced a massive surge in value, surpassing all expectations. Each day, presale funds boost by an eye-popping minimum of $1 million. If this rocketing trajectory continues, BIG might just smash through its presale hard cap of $51.5 million.

BIG Launch and BIG Play Big Eyes Coin to List on Tier-1 DEX and CEX!

Big Eyes Coin, the playful crypto which uses the ERC-20 blueprint, combines feline charm with lucrative investment opportunities. As of this writing, BIG unveils its epic Stage 15 milestone, amassing a jaw-dropping $45 million!

Following BIG’s presale closing, on June 15, 2023, it will unleash its decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, Big Eyes Swap. With lofty goals of a revolutionary partnership, it will shake things up in the DeFi world. Also, BIG has its eyes focused on conquering Uniswap and top-tier CEX platforms!

The Best P2E Project to Watch Out For: Big Eyes Casino

BIG, a game-changer in the meme crypto world, is about to enter the GameFi arena on August 29, 2023. With over 4,000 thrilling casino games and play-to-earn (P2E) excitement, it's an experience like no other. And here's the clincher: all rewards and payouts will be exclusively in $BIG!

This exciting gaming extravaganza is set to attract gaming enthusiasts and investors in search of top-notch P2E projects. As players swap their cryptocurrencies for $BIG to participate and win in the casino, the demand for Big Eyes Coin is expected to soar. Furthermore, this move will increase BIG’s trading volume, surge buying pressure, enhance its value, drive crypto adoption, and bolster its utility.

The Power of Community: BIGs Kitty Cuddlers

For anyone who has been around the BIG world understands its grand commitment: a grand launch with a $51.5 million hard cap. While its presale run has been fun, anticipation grows for the token to join the crypto giants. Responding to the chorus of its loyal Kitty Cuddlers, BIG chose to launch when it reached its soft cap of $38.45 million.

In turn, the Kitty Cuddlers have proven to be a benevolent bunch. They have by far donated $16,000 to charitable organizations worldwide, including the Malala Fund and Big Cat Rescue. These donations came from the 5% (out of 200 billion supply) of its allotted tokens, solely for meaningful causes.

Opportunity Knocks, Will You Answer?

As Sun Tzu wisely said, "Seize opportunities to multiply your gains." This philosophy resonates with Big Eyes Coin, where the final presale approaches, offering thrilling prospects. Besides wealth generation, the token’s impactful contributions to meaningful causes create a rewarding experience. Be part of this big, thrilling, and beautiful journey!

Be Bold; Earn BIG!

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

3
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

4
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

5
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

6
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

7
Sports

IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL title for record-equalling fifth time

8
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

9
Nation

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to digitise all land records, to be available on a single click

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Sakshi Malik posts a message on social media

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Drunken tiff after party leads to murder in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila area; beauty parlour worker killed by flatmate

No heat wave at Delhi's primary weather station for first time since 2014, IMD officials say

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing