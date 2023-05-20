 Big Eyes Coin's BIG Launch: Trading on LBank and Bitget! : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin's BIG Launch: Trading on LBank and Bitget!

With Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) launching on the 15th of June, many have been wondering which exchange platforms the token will be available on. BIG plans to involve itself with a list of exchanges. However, this article will overview LBank and Bitget including some benefits about them.  

BIG’s Spreading Meme Coin Mania!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) officially has less than 30 days of its presale left! With meme coins fans and other investors snatching up BIG tokens while they are still cheap, the token’s value is increasing faster than we’ve seen in a long time. That means today is the most affordable that BIG tokens will ever be.

If you're new to Big Eyes Coin, you might be wondering why there's so much hype surrounding the token. Despite meme coins being known to gain quick hype, BIG stands out for other reasons aside from its adorable anime-inspired kitty mascot. The token has garnered a massive community due to its promise of incredible utility, such as NFTs, loot boxes, and even a casino. They plan to release an NFT collection called the Sushi Crew, in which the team aims to secure a spot in the top 10 NFTs. Their loot boxes will function as virtual mystery boxes that contain BIG tokens and a card that can be minted as an NFT. Additionally, starting from August 29th, BIG will be launching a casino with a wide selection of games, including P2E games!

If you’re interested in purchasing BIG tokens over the next month, ensure to use their END300 code to get a 300% bonus!

 

LBank: Fast Trades and High-Security

LBank is a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Hong Kong that was founded in 2016. The exchange provides a platform for trading a variety of digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and of course, Big Eyes Coin! LBank boasts fast trading speeds and high-security standards, with spot trading and margin trading available with up to 10x leverage on select assets.

The exchange also offers additional features like a smart trading system, an OTC trading desk, and staking services. With a mobile app available for iOS and Android devices, users can trade on the go, and the exchange provides 24/7 customer support in multiple languages!

 

Trade BIG and More on Bitget

Another exchange platform that will be hosting Big Eyes Coin is Bitget! Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Singapore that was established in 2018. The platform offers a range of digital assets for trading. Bitget claims to offer a secure and dependable trading environment, with advanced features such as spot and futures trading, margin trading, options trading, and perpetual contracts. Additionally, Bitget provides a mobile app and educational resources, such as trading guides, market analysis, and news updates, to assist users in keeping up with the constantly changing cryptocurrency market.

As Big Eyes Coin's presale draws to a close, the excitement around the token continues to grow. With its anime-inspired mascot and promises of innovative utility, BIG is set to become a major player in the cryptocurrency world. If you're looking to trade BIG and other digital assets, LBank and Bitget are two popular exchange platforms worth considering. LBank offers fast trades and high security, while Bitget provides advanced features and educational resources to help traders stay on top of the market.

 

