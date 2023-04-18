 Big Eyes Coin's Emergence in the CEX Market: A Promising Contender Against BNB and OKB : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin's Emergence in the CEX Market: A Promising Contender Against BNB and OKB


The cryptocurrency market continues to soar, and meme coins have become increasingly popular. Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) successful presale is set to end soon, hinting at the token launch coming near.

With this exciting news, investors seek the best exchange to buy and trade Big Eyes Coin. Some of the biggest exchanges in the industry are OKX and Binance exchanges. However, do these exchanges support Big Eyes Coin? And how can this meme token fare against Binance Coin (BNB) and OKB (OKB) tokens?

Why BNB Coin and Binance Exchange are the Perfect Pair

Binance is a crypto exchange founded in 2017. It has quickly become one of the most popular exchanges in the world, with a large user base and high trading volume. Binance is known for its low trading fees, extensive range of supported cryptocurrencies, and BNB token.

 Many investors see Binance as the better option due to its lower trading fees and the ability to use BNB to pay for trading fees. Additionally, the exchange has a history of listing popular meme coins, which could be a good sign for Big Eyes Coin.

From Presale to Exchange: Big Eyes Coin's Journey to the Crypto Market Continues

Big Eyes Coin is an ERC-20 token that is set to launch soon. The token has generated much interest in the cryptocurrency community, garnering over $33 million, and investors are eager to buy and trade the token. It has yet to be confirmed if the coin will launch on both OKX and Binance, but it is possible. Currently, the crypto project's website claims that the token will launch on Uniswap, which will be announced shortly after its presale finale on June 3rd.

Investors should be cautious when investing in new tokens, especially those not listed on major exchanges. However, Investors should keep an eye out for any news regarding the listing of Big Eyes Coin on these exchanges.

The project recently offered a 300% bonus for users who enter the code END300 during their token purchase. This is a unique opportunity for early adopters and potential investors to receive significant rewards for participating in the project. The END300 bonus reflects Big Eyes Coin's commitment to fostering a strong community and rewarding those who support its growth. The bonus is available for a limited time, so users are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this exciting offer.

 

OKX Exchange and OKB Coin: The Winning Combination for Your Crypto Portfolio

OKX is another popular exchange with a strong reputation in the cryptocurrency community, alongside OKB, its native crypto coin. OKB is used as a means of payment for trading fees on the exchange and can also be used to participate in initial token offerings (ITOs) and initial coin offerings (ICOs).

OKX may be the better option for investors who already hold OKB tokens. The exchange offers trading fee discounts for those holding OKB, which could benefit investors looking to buy and trade Big Eyes Coin. Additionally, OKX has a history of supporting innovative new projects, which could take on the Big Eyes Coin project in the future.

OKX and Binance exchanges are good options for investors looking to buy and trade Big Eyes Coin. Binance may be the better option due to its lower trading fees and the ability to use BNB to pay for trading fees. However, OKX could be advantageous for investors already holding OKB tokens and looking for discounts on trading fees. Investors should watch for any news regarding the listing of Big Eyes Coin on these exchanges and approach cautiously when investing in new tokens.

Take advantage of this exciting opportunity, click the link to the presale page and use the END300 bonus code to secure your spot today!

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

 

 

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137