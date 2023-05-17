 Big Eyes Coin's Meteoric Rise: Will the Cardano Founder Take Notice? : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin's Meteoric Rise: Will the Cardano Founder Take Notice?

The meme coin season has arrived, and investors are eagerly seeking new coin investments in the crypto market. With the popularity of meme coins on the rise, many eyes are now turning towards Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which has emerged as one of the most successful meme coin presales in recent history. Having raised over $36 million in funds, this promising crypto project has captured the attention of investors worldwide. The question that looms is whether Big Eyes Coin can attract the interest of prominent figures in the industry, including the Cardano founder and other influential business names.

Investors Can't Keep Their Eyes Off Big Eyes Coin: Flocking To The Cutest Crypto Project!

Big Eyes Coin amassed an impressive $36 million in funds during its presale. This is a huge deal for its devoted community, known as the Cat Crew, who share a common love for adorable crypto coins and a commitment to supporting ocean-saving missions through charitable donations.

As the presale draws to a close on June 3rd, all eyes are on Big Eyes Coin, with investors awaiting its next move. The question on everyone's mind is whether this meme coin sensation will capture the attention of influential figures like the Cardano founder and other prominent figures within the cryptocurrency industry. This is only possible if Big Eyes Coin showcases promising characteristics and demonstrates its potential as a significant crypto project.

Big Eyes Coin Rewinds Coin Price To Stage 3

Big Eyes Coin is making a bold move by rewinding its token price back to its Stage 3 price of $0.00017. Currently, the price is despite currently trading at $0.00053, but with this strategic decision, investors can potentially earn substantial returns in a short amount of time. With the project aiming for a launch price of $0.0006, it further adds to the anticipation and optimism surrounding Big Eyes Coin.

Ready For Liftoff: BIG Soars Onto Uniswap And Beyond

Big Eyes Coin is not only focused on its upcoming launch on Uniswap on June 15th, but it also has grand plans for expansion in the crypto market. It also has set its sights on another top-tier crypto exchange, with speculation pointing towards Binance, KuCoin, or OKX. By pursuing listings on multiple exchanges, BIG aims to reach a wider audience and increase its visibility within the crypto community.

Cardano Founder's Gaze: New Meme Coins Capture Attention

Recently, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took to Twitter with a curious question, inquiring about a new coin called Snek, as "people keep tweeting” about it.

While Cardano enthusiasts didn't directly respond, they flooded his tweet with pictures of snakes and reptiles, adding an element of humor to the conversation. Some speculate that this interaction might have been a clever marketing tactic to generate buzz around the new coin.

With such prominent figures in the crypto industry showing interest in meme coins, it's not surprising that projects like Big Eyes Coin may also gain attention. Given Big Eyes Coin's huge promising development plans, it's only a matter of time before it attracts the attention of influential crypto whales.

Big Eyes Coin has its ambitious plans and upcoming launch all well planned out, and even the Cardano founder and other huge names in the crypto market can take notice of this cute cat-themed coin. With its presale ending soon and the price reverting back to the attractive Stage 3 price of $0.00017, investors have a unique opportunity to get involved. The countdown has begun, and now is the time to secure your BIG tokens and position yourself for potential wealth growth. Don't miss out on this exciting venture; visit the provided link to participate in the presale and be part of the Big Eyes Coin journey today.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

