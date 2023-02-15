Binance Coin (BNB) And Aptos (APT) Showing Diminishing Returns? Enter The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale

The new year has put a spotlight on many cryptocurrencies. However, one project stands out. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could become a significant hit in the crypto sector as it brings something new to an entire industry. And with popular currencies like Binance Coin (BNB) and Aptos (APT) slowly losing value, investors are taking much more notice of the disruptive star currently in stage 7 of its presale.

Binance Coin (BNB)

The native coin of the Binance exchange is Binance Coin (BNB). The success of Binance is frequently directly correlated with the cost of Binance Coin (BNB). This could also be its downfall as Binance Coin (BNB) is very centralized and relies so much on the exchange itself.

Binance Coin (BNB) has a value of $297.20 with a market cap of $46B, which is a loss in the past week. Other bearish indicators like the trading volume for Binance Coin (BNB) losing 17% overnight and the relative strength index (RSI) going into the oversold region are making some investors wary about the future of this project.

Analysts are hinting at a possible further price drop for Binance Coin (BNB) as sentiment around the token is bearish.

Aptos (APT)

With a solid team of former Meta personnel, Aptos (APT) was developed to handle various NFTs and assets. Aptos (APT) was one of the most gaining coins in the past month, with a stunning 111% jump. But Aptos (APT) has also been surrounded by skepticism concerning its tokenomics and potential scams.

Like Binance Coin (BNB), Aptos (APT) has been struggling lately, with a 16% drop in the past seven days. At the moment, Aptos (APT) is trading for $14.24, a slight increase over the last day. This price movement could be attributed to the recent Aptos (APT) partnership with Chingari, the prominent Indian social media application.

Although Aptos (APT) may see further price increases, buying it now could be risky as crypto enthusiasts are divided on the token and its legitimacy.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and crowdfunding by becoming the first investment platform where fractionalized NFTs representing financial rounds of actual up-and-coming businesses will be sold to everyday investors. And that is not the best part; these fractionalized NFTs will be underpinned by real-world equity in these companies through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

For prices as low as a dollar, everyone may purchase parts of a company that they believe could yield some gains in the future thanks to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). In contrast, startups will engage with their user base much more efficiently while reaching their financial objectives faster and standing out among the crowd. And since Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be decentralized, everything will be transparent and without third-party interference.

The token behind the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform will be the ORBN coin, which will bring holders perks like governance voting rights and passive income through staking - all for just $0.071. Analysts have even mentioned that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could jump to $0.24 by the end of the presale. And with a current 10% deposit bonus on every Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) purchase, you do not want to miss out on this opportunity of a potential blue-chip acquisition at an excellent price.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.