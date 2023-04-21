Binance Expands In Argentina; Signuptoken.com Might Make You A Millionaire

World's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it is expanding services in Argentina. The new service allows Binance customers to transfer pesos and trade cryptocurrencies through the app.

Binance only had limited operations in inflation-hit Argentina up until this point and was just an intermediary platform to match crypto buyers and sellers.

Six months prior, Binance had launched its crypto debit card in Argentina, the first country in South America to receive the product.

Maximiliano Hinz, director for Binance in the Southern Cone, said, "This launch has to do with the public demand that exists here."

Regarding cryptocurrency adoption, Latin America comes in fifth place globally. It saw a ten-fold increase in cryptocurrency use over the past two years.

What is Binance?

Binance is an online exchange where users can trade cryptocurrencies. Founded in Hong Kong in 2017, it focuses on altcoins and crypto-to-crypto trading in more than 360 cryptocurrencies.

Chengpeng Zhao, an entrepreneur, investor, and software engineer, started the exchange in July 2017, and within six months, Binance grew to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world.

One of the exchanges with the lowest transaction costs is Binance. It offers discounts to those who trade in BNB, the exchange's native token, and has high liquidity.

The Binance Lawsuit

On March 28 2023, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance for allegedly violating US trading laws by coaching VIP customers on how to evade compliance controls. Although the CFTC cannot prosecute Binance criminally, it can seek fines and bar the exchange from ever again registering in the US.

The story is just the latest in an avalanche of bad news for crypto investors, which includes the FTX collapse, the Terra/Luna crash, the XRP lawsuit, and the infamous Silvergate, Signature, and Silicon Valley Bank crises.

Should Signuptoken.com Launch On Binance?

The mysterious Signuptoken.com has a unique feature - it's a new cryptocurrency with no presale feature. Instead, people have to sign-up using their e-mail and once Signuptoken.com reaches a million registration, it will launch on the UniSwap platform. The news of the launch will only be sent to people who signed up with their e-mail, making the whole experience feel exclusive. While information about the coin is scant, investors believe Signuptoken.com will offer many lucrative opportunities. The coin has over 3,000 sign-ups so far, so why not get on the train?

Should Signuptoken.com launch on Binance as well? Because Binance is a large cryptocurrency exchange with a large user base, Signuptoken.com can gain wide exposure to a big audience of potential investors and traders. But listing on Binance also has drawbacks. There are high fees and regulatory requirements involved. Plus, Binance is picky about what cryptocurrencies it chooses to list. Only cryptos with a working product, a strong community, and a reputable team are eligible.

Remember, investing in cryptocurrencies comes with several risks. Digital currencies are highly volatile, unregulated, and not accepted in a lot of places. Carefully consider these risks before making any brash investment decisions.

For More Info On Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.