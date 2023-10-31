BIRKENSTOCK’s New Corduroy Sandals: A Cozy Winter Treat

The winter chill is almost upon us, and it is time to refresh your seasonal wardrobe with all things warm and comfy. To amp up your fashion and cozy quotients this season, we bring you BIRKENSTOCK’s latest launch: The Corduroy Collection. This collection features all popular BIRKENSTOCK models, juxtaposing iconic comfort with the distinct texture of corduroy, making it the ideal choice for the colder months. Read on to discover our favorite picks from the unique corduroy range:

When the timeless BIRKENSTOCK Arizona meets traditional corduroy, the result is an eternally stylish and versatile sandal. The popular unisex slip-on sandal features two straps with pin buckles that allow you to adjust the fit per your comfort. In this case, the corded texture of the corduroy upper lends a cozy, warm, and casual vibe. The sienna red sandal, with a color-coordinated outsole, is a must-have for people with a quirky, casual style. Pair the red Arizona sandals with embroidered jeans, gathered crop tops, intricately woven shawls, comfy pants, bold printed shirts, and more.

BIRKENSTOCK Bend is a must-have for sneakerheads. The embossed suede corduroy upper in indigo blue enhances the casual low sneaker’s visual appeal. Striking and sophisticated, the sporty shoe comes with color-coordinated tie-up laces, a shock-absorbing midsole, and oodles of comfort. It is perfect for people who prefer a high level of comfort coupled with everlasting style. Pair Bend with cargo pants, bomber jackets, hoodies, skater dresses, printed warm leggings, printed tees, etc.

Enjoy the grip of a closed shoe and the easy-wearing style of a slip-on sandal in the one and only BIRKENSTOCK Boston clog. The classic clog is made all the more covetable when crafted in cork brown corduroy. The adjustable buckle strap and the color-coordinated outsole enhance the functional and aesthetic aspects of the sandal. Ideal for people who love a modest, understated style, Boston is best paired with flared jeans, chinos, solid shackets, corduroy jackets, shearling-lined denim jackets, etc.

The casually elegant and distinctly feminine BIRKENSTOCK Buckley is another clog option by the brand. This one features a mix of corded and smooth corduroy and suede panels. The noticeable stitching detail makes the clog look almost handcrafted. The single buckle strap enables an adjustable fit. The stone coin clogs are perfect for a playful, casual vibe. Pair them with cropped pants, printed shirts, straight jeans, checkered shirts, long jackets, thick pullovers, striped cardigans, and more.

Sporty and casual, BIRKENSTOCK Oswego is a casual low shoe. The easy slip-on slip-off wearing style is made possible by elasticated inserts. The upper is made using embossed corduroy, lending a textural interest to the modest shoe. The antique white shoe spells a carefree, sprightly vibe, and is ideal for people with a sporty casual style. Pair it with minidresses, skater dresses, parachute pants, cropped sweaters, boxy blazers, fitted jeans, ribbed crop tops, etc.

This winter, step out in one-of-a-kind corduroy sandals and exude a timeless, chic style while experiencing ultimate comfort, thanks to BIRKENSTOCK. Get your hands (rather, feet) on these absolutely cool footwear options today!

