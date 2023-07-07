Bismil ki Mehfil An indian sufi artist who got featured in Times Square billboard

Bismil has won the audience’s hearts with his soulful music beats during his sufi music tour in the 9 US cities & 1 Canadian city

Delhi,

It was a dream come true moment for Indian Sufi artist ‘Bismil ki Mehfil’ when he got featured on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. The billboard showcases the successful completion of the artist’s sufi music tour took place in a 10-city tour in 9 US cities & 1 Canadian city. He is the first Indian artist who took on the charge to promote Sufi-fusion music around the globe at a young age. True to its name, Bismil Ki Mehfil is an assemblage of intricate emotions & heartfelt feelings strung together to form a beautiful melody.

Known for his infusion of Urdu Shayari in songs & charmed his way into the hearts of millions of people, Bismil said that “I honed my skills as a vocalist and refined my genre further by infusing Sufi music with modern pop, which has been quite popular across India and garnered a good fanbase in the states and Canada.

I followed a long legacy of talented musicians belonging to the Moradabad Gharana, Delhi Gharana, and Rampur Gharana. During the initial years, I used to take up small gigs but my official journey in commercial music began when I met Vibhor Hasija, from Yours Eventfully, and started performing as Bismil. Even though I was trained in the art, my on-stage personality needed to be refined to perfection. Later, Together Vibhor & I thought of the idea of expanding the Sufi music horizon to an altogether different level with Bismil Ki Mehfil.”

He also added that “previously, the Sufi genre had been sublime for quite some time, with very few Artists taking it up, but Bismil has taken it upon themselves to change this & revolutionise the Sufi music scenes in India, one gig at a time.

Talking about the upcoming projects artist shared that “I have been working simultaneously on quite a few projects, but majorly there are 4 songs in production right now, that he’ll be releasing quite soon. Two of those songs may even be released this year and then two more in the next. Owing to the huge success of the US-Canada tour, there’s also a UK tour that’s currently in talks & will be finalised soon.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.