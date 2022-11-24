Bitcoin Revolution Canada Reviews / Scam Or Legit?

“Bitcoin Revolution Canada” - Trading has become more common than it ever used to be due to its increasing popularity and profit. At present, there are more than 50+ million people across the globe who trade in different types of cryptocurrencies.

Although trading can be profitable, it also has a lot of risk, so you have to take a lot of time before investing in any exchange that most of you might not have. An automatic trading platform called Bitcoin Revolution Canada came into existence to solve this problem for us. It increases the chances of Our trading success up to 60% by setting a short trading period that we can trade on. Not only does it minimise our time spent on trading, but it also allows us to maximise our profits.

Isn’t it? So, is the Bitcoin Revolution Canada worth going after? Is it worth investing in? Is it legitimate? To answer all these and similar questions, we registered our account in the Bitcoin revolution, and now we’re going to Reviews it for you. In this Bitcoin Revolution Reviews, you will learn whether or not you should invest in this trading platform.

So, let’s get started.

Supported Cryptocurrencies

Ether,BCH,XRP,BTC,Dash,MIOTA,NEO,ADA,ETC,EOS,BTG,ZEC,LTC,BNB

Success Rate

85%

Commissions

2% on your profit.

Minimum Deposit

$250

Mobile App

Android

Withdrawal Time

24 hours

Bitcoin Revolution Canada: What Is It?

The Bitcoin Revolution Canada is an automatic trading platform that works according to the AI system and is run by robots. Most of the work on this platform is done by the AI system itself with less or no human intervention at all. This trading platform claims to give you a profit of 60% every day on the amount you invest in it. Since trading is a risk, we’re not certain whether that claim will be right or wrong for you. However, the platform is indeed profitable. How’s it profitable?

One thing that you'd probably agree on is that AI is better than humans. right? AI robots analyse the crypto market and then make trading decisions accordingly. When the robots think that the price of the coin is going down, they buy it; when they see that the price is going up, they sell it out automatically from your account. Obviously, it won’t happen without your permission.

You’ll get two trading options; one for manual trading and the second for automatic trading. If you want to look after your investment or want to trade all by yourself, then you can do that by manual trading option.

In case you're too busy to spend so much time trading, you can choose the automatic trading option, which would then make AI trade on your behalf. Don’t worry. You will surely benefit from automatic trades as the chances of getting a loss are slim to none. Bitcoin Revolution claims that it can leverage as high as 5,000:1 in order to increase your trade size and grow your account.

Even if you have only a few hundred dollars, leverage is an effective way to increase your profit. There are no licensing or account fees associated with Bitcoin Revolution Canada. Only 2% of your profits will be charged as commission. It means, you don’t have to pay anything to the platform unless you make a profit. Bitcoin Revolution claims that 85% of its trades are closed for profit, but this claim cannot be verified.

How Does The Bitcoin Revolution Work?

The Bitcoin Revolution Canada is built on an AI-based trading algorithm. This algorithm is based on years of market data and can recognize price patterns that could lead to a profitable trade. Bitcoin Revolution's algorithm recognizes trade signals and issues orders to either buy or sell cryptocurrency. Leverage is used in these trades, and it can be as high as 5,000:1.

The algorithm will issue an order to close your position when the price target has been reached or the trade is beginning to fade. All trade funds, including profits, are returned back to your trading account so they can be used for future trades.

The Bitcoin Revolution Canada does not require traders to be vigilant. It can run 24/7 and boasts an 85% win rate in most market conditions. The Bitcoin Revolution's success rate was not verified by us. Trading involves risk, and leverage can increase your trading losses. In demo trading mode, you can adjust the algorithm's settings. You can adjust the settings to optimise the algorithm and make it trade more aggressively or less aggressively.

Features Of The Bitcoin Revolution Canada Trading Platform

The Bitcoin Revolution Canada trading platform is chock full of a lot of amazing features that a trader will fall in love with. The features are handy and can surely help you a lot in trading. So, let’s talk about them now and learn how we can get the most out of them.

1) Artificial Intelligence Interface:

No trading platform is handy unless it’s easy to use. The trading platforms we've tested in the past were too complicated to use. They were relatively easy for our experts to use, but a novice trader would definitely end up making the wrong trades. But, thanks to the AI interface of Bitcoin Revolution which is clean and easy to operate, Any beginner can use it and make changes to according to their choice.

2) Profit of 60%

Up to 60% profit is claimed to be generated every day by Bitcoin Revolution Canada. Therefore, if you start with $250, you will be able to earn $150. As a result, your profits would increase to $240 the next day, and so on. The algorithm, according to Bitcoin Revolution, wins 85% of its trades. It can trade 24 hours a day.

Bitcoin Revolution's success rate and daily returns were not verified. As with any other trading platform, trading with Bitcoin Revolution can be risky. Investing without paying attention could result in you losing your money.

3) Up To 5,000:1 Leverage

According to Bitcoin Revolution Canada, it trades cryptocurrency CFD pairs with leverage as high as 5,000:1. A high leverage account can increase the size of your trades even if you only have a few hundred dollars in it.

The downside of high leverage is that it can also increase your losses if you lose a trade.

4) Trading in 14 Different Cryptocurrencies

There are 14 different cryptocurrencies you can trade with the Bitcoin revolution Canada, despite its name. The names of these Cryptocurrencies are:

Ether

BCH

XRP

BTC

DAsh

MIOTA

NEO

ADA

ETC

EOS

BTG

ZEC

LTC

BNB

A variety of fiat currencies, including USD, GBP, and EUR, are traded using CFDs. CFDs are also available for altcoins against Bitcoin. Trading Altcoins on the Bitcoin Revolution Canada is possible on a variety of markets.

5) Low Trading Commissions

The fee structure of Bitcoin Revolution is favourable to traders. A 2% commission will be charged on your profits. If the platform earns money for you, you will only have to pay a fee.

6) Demo Trading Mode

Prospective traders can open a demo account on a trading platform to learn about the platform. This way, if you’re a beginner, you’d not end up losing your money by making amateur or wrong trades due to a lack of experience. You’d be using your demo account to trade and learn things first. Once you’re ready, you can go into real trading. Sounds interesting?

7) Trading in real-time:

Live trading with Bitcoin Revolution Canada software can be simple if you practice on the demo. Click the "Live" button after choosing the risk management settings. Ensure that you trade at least eight hours a day to maximise the benefits of the Bitcoin Revolution. When would be a good time? Bitcoin Revolution recommends 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. GMT-5.

8) Analytical Enhancement

The Bitcoin revolution keeps updating its trading system to ensure that the traders are making as much profit as possible. They’re constantly making enhancements to their platform so that the crypto market can be analysed properly. However, they don’t guarantee that all of your trades will be successful. This is what the Bitcoin Revolution says about the trading success rate.

“We boast an extremely powerful algorithm that scans the market quickly and accurately. There is no guarantee that all trades will be successful. We spent a lot of time improving the system's precision so that you will be able to get reliable insights.”

9) Customer Service at Bitcoin Revolution

The customer support of Bitcoin Revolution Canada is great. They immediately resolve your issues and answer your queries. The platform’s team will assist you via live chat. However, to get the support, you have to sign up on the Bitcoin Revolution platform. If you’re not signed up, then you won’t be able to use the customer support.

10) Payout System

The Bitcoin Revolution's payout system intrigued us. It is very easy to understand how it works. According to our experience, investors will get their profit on time.

11) Withdrawal

We are delighted to learn that Bitcoin Blueprint has created a separate withdrawal panel. Quick withdrawals were a big hit with us. We received a response within 24 hours after submitting our withdrawal request.

12) System of verification

The platform verifies you by the time you’re creating an account with the information that you’re filling in. That’s how simple its verification system is.

Why Should You Join the Bitcoin Revolution?

One can make more money if the risk is greater. All markets can benefit from this rule of thumb. With a trading platform such as Bitcoin Revolution, the threat to cryptocurrency markets is much lower. Comparatively to traditional stock markets, cryptocurrency investments can produce enormous profits.

What's the reason? Ai robots that run this platform track the stats of the crypto market and make trades accordingly. The trades are successful 85% of the time, which is a huge percentage. The number of successful manual trades in a single day is only 1%. Therefore, the chances of success in the Bitcoin Revolution Canada are much higher than they are in manual trading. The Bitcoin Revolution is worth investing in for these reasons.

The risks of trading exist regardless of how secure, best, or trustworthy a trading platform is. As a result, we recommend that anyone who wishes to trade on this platform have a basic understanding of trading and other aspects of the cryptocurrency market.

How Can You Start Trading In The Bitcoin Revolution?

To trade on the Bitcoin Revolution Canada platform, you don’t have to do much. The only thing you have to do is open an account and fund it with a minimum of $250. How do all these things work? Let's learn.

What Is The Process For Creating A Bitcoin Revolutions Account And Starting To Trade?

To do so, follow these steps.

1) Register for the Bitcoin Revolution.

Visit the Bitcoin Revolution website to create an account. Sign up by clicking 'Sign up'. Enter your name, email address, and phone number by clicking "Register Now.".

2) Make your contribution

Bitcoin Revolution Canada requires that you deposit a minimum of $250. There are many deposit options available, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller.

3) Start Trading!

Now you’re good to go to start trading. If you’re a beginner, we highly recommend you start with a demo trading account and improve your skills on it. A demo account will teach you how the bitcoin revolution works. Once you think you’ve developed your skills, you can come to trade.

Bitcoin Revolution: Pros and Cons

Pros

● Automatic Trades.

● Leverage up to 5,000:1

● Low Commissions on your profits.

● 60% profit claimed

● Support 14 cryptocurrencies.

Cons

● A minimum $250 deposit is required which not everyone might have.

● Doesn’t have any IOS app available.

Is the Bitcoin Revolution Canada a Scam?

After going through the whole Bitcoin Revolution Canada Reviews, you must be aware of the nitty-gritty of it. But, one question that most traders have is whether the Bitcoin Revolution is a scam or legitimate. The fee structure of Bitcoin Revolution Canada is very favourable for traders. There are no account fees and deposit/withdrawal charges.

You only pay what you make. Your initial deposit can be withdrawn at any time if you do not like Bitcoin Revolution Canada. Bitcoin Revolution Canada demo accounts allow you to test the system without risking any of your own money. The demo account allows you to see how the algorithm performs in specific market conditions and then only make live trades once you are ready. According to us, the platform is absolutely legitimate. But, we don’t verify any of the claims that the platform claims. Because, in the crypto world, anything can happen.

Since you've read this article till here, we’re sure that now you know pretty much everything about the Bitcoin revolution. But, still, if you haven’t tried this platform before, we recommend you to start with a demo trading account. This way, you can learn how the platform works without setting your money at risk.

FAQS

1) Is the Bitcoin Revolution legitimate?

Yes, it is 100% legitimate but ensure you learn about the platform properly before investing in it.

2) Is the Bitcoin Revolution worth investing in?

Yes, it is worth investing in because the platform is run by AI robots which increase the trading success rate by 85%.

3) Can anyone tell me if the Bitcoin Revolution has been useful to them?

This trading platform is being used by thousands of people across the globe. Also, it's said that some celebrities have also invested in it but the platform hasn't confirmed anything about it yet.

4) Is Bitcoin Revolution Legit in Canada?

Yes. The Bitcoin Revolution app is legit in Canada.

Final Verdict

An automated trading platform, Bitcoin Revolution, uses robots to make trades. It provides you with 2 types of trading options: manual trading and automatic trading. In manual trading, you’ll trade all by yourself, but in automatic trading, robots will trade for you. You can go for either option. But, we recommend you learn about the platform well before investing in it. This way, you’ll be able to use it properly and the chances of having any loss will be minimal.

So, this was our Bitcoin Revolution Reviews. We hope it has cleared up your mind about this trading platform. If you have any questions related to this topic, please let us know in the comment section. Open an account with Bitcoin Revolution app today!

