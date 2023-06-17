 BJP national President J P Nadda met entrepreneur Dr. Sanjeev Juneja at his residence : The Tribune India

BJP national President J P Nadda met entrepreneur Dr. Sanjeev Juneja at his residence

BJP national President J P Nadda met entrepreneur Dr. Sanjeev Juneja at his residence


·        By reaching out to 1,000 eminent personalities, the BJP President will make them aware of the achievements of the BJP.

·        India's well-known business tycoon and investor, Sanjeev Juneja, is popularly touted as the "brand machine".

·        Juneja has introduced big household Ayurvedic brands like Dr Ortho, Kesh King, Pet Saffa etc.

BJP NATIONAL President J.P. Nadda on Thursday met Arjuna awardee and inter-national shooter Anjum Moudgil, entrepreneur Dr Sanjeev Juneja and the party workers during his visit to Chandigarh. They have initiated a movement to meet 1000 renowned personalities across India under the "Sampark Se Samarthan" campaign.

Owing to this, Shri Nadda reached the residence of the famed businessman and founder of SBS Biotech II, Group of Companies, Dr.  Sanjeev Juneja.  Several dignitaries, including Saudan Singh (National Vice President), Anil Jain (Rajya Sabha MP), Arun Sood (State President), and Srinivasan (General Secretary), were also present along with Nadda.

J.P. Nadda was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Sanjeev Juneja and his mother Usha Juneja. Juneja’s sister Radhika Cheema welcomed everyone by felicitating them with the shawls.

During the meeting, Sanjeev Juneja said that today all the big investors in the world want to invest in the Indian economy. In the last month, in May 2023 itself, foreign institutional investment of Rs 28,000 crore has come to India. He said that PM Modi's $10 trillion GDP dream is showing signs of being fulfilled before the deadline. At the same time, all the investors are excited about the unprecedented collection of GSTs. Juneja also hailed the efforts undertaken by the current government under the “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” initiatives.

Dr. Juneja emphasized that he represents the zenith of the possibilities and opportunities in Indian democracy and how his business, which started in a small village in Ambala, has today spread across the country and abroad. These opportunities are possible only in a strong democratic country. BJP President J.P. Nadda praised the achievements of first-generation entrepreneur and said that the country needs honest & hardworking business-men like him. Along with this, Mr. Nadda also discussed the development works of the country and states, the GST role model, as well as other initiatives undertaken during the successful tenure of 9 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party. J.P. Nadda said that they know how a businessman plays an important role in the welfare of the nation thus, their main objective is reaching out to 1000 distinguished personalities accomplished in different areas to make them aware of achievements of the BJP. Juneja told J.P. Nadda and his team that every month, 15 lakh families use the products of his company. Juneja also openly praised many policies of the Government of India, especially the recent unprecedented collection of GST. Sh. Nadda also had a conversation with Sanjeev Juneja's children, Divita and Divam Juneja, about digital India. Divita & Divam, who will vote for the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2024, were pleased to meet J.P. Nadda.

India's well-known business tycoon and investor, Juneja also acknowledged as the "Brand Machine". He has established many big household Ayurvedic brands in India. In which Dr. Ortho, Pet Saffa, Roop Mantra, Sachi Saheli, etc. are prominent.

Sanjeev Juneja is also a motivational speaker who has delivered lectures at prestigious institutes like IIM Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business, TIE, ABP Idea of India, the Indian Institute of Management etc. He has made a significant contribution by introducing India to the modern form of Ayurveda. He is a pioneering figure in Indian FMCG Industry with his business acumen and brand strategy. He also supports the campaigns "Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

3
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

4
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

5
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

6
Haryana

Water crisis in Gurugram, ‘mafia’ making a killing, residents harried

7
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

8
Haryana

2 held for ‘sextortion’ in Gurugram

9
Amritsar

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

10
Haryana

Rs 12 lakh, 4-kg jewellery seized from shanties in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Congress, 10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur

10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting

‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Asserts that seat distribution should be decided considering...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Customer killed, 2 injured as assailants open fire at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Father stabs son over mobile app delay in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara