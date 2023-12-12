 BLS International Again Wins the Contract with the High Commission of India in Canada : The Tribune India

New Delhi, December 11, 2023, BLS International Services Ltd., a global leader in outsourcing services for governments and diplomatic missions, is pleased to announce that it has once again been awarded the contract for outsourcing Consular, Passport, and Visa services by the High Commission of India (HCI) in Canada. This contract encompasses operations at HCI in Ottawa and Consulate Generals of India (CGIs) in Toronto and Vancouver. As part of the contract, BLS International will continue to provide a range of services, including consular support, passport processing, and visa facilitation. The company's expertise in leveraging technology to enhance the application process and streamline operations has been a key factor in its successful partnership with the High Commission of India.

"Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd., said, “At BLS International, we are honored and delighted to once again be entrusted with the responsibility of delivering Consular, Passport, and Visa services for the High Commission of India in Canada. Our continued collaboration with the High Commission of India is a testament to our dedication to professionalism and our ability to leverage cutting-edge technology to elevate the consular experience. As a global leader in outsourcing services, BLS International remains steadfast in its mission to redefine and set new benchmarks in consular services, reinforcing our position as the preferred partner for the HCI in Canada.”

The renewed contract reaffirms BLS International's commitment to delivering efficient and seamless services to the Indian diaspora and visa applicants in Canada.

About BLS International: BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as “India’s Most Valuable Companies” by Business Today Magazine, “Best under a Billion’ Company” by Forbes Asia, and ranked among “Fortune India’s Next 500 companies”. The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a robust strength of over 60,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 220 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is certified with as CMMI DEV L5 V2.0 & SVC L5 V2.0, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and more.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries. For more information, please visit www.blsinternational.com

 

