Bringing Hope to Ayaan: A Community Appeal to Raise INR 25 Cr for DMD Treatment

Ahmedabad, 22nd March 2024 – Sandhya and Zubair Jariwala's lives took an unforeseen turn when their son, Ayaan, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at the tender age of 4. DMD, a progressive muscle degeneration disorder, presented them with unexpected challenges and uncertainties.

For nearly a decade, Sandhya has been on an unwavering journey to provide the best care for Ayaan. Now, there's a ray of hope in the form of Viltepso, a life-saving drug. However, the treatment cost is beyond their means. Sandhya, with a heart full of hope, appeals to the community via Impact Guru for support to ensure Ayaan receives the treatment he urgently needs. Ayaan needs INR 25 crore for his treatment, having raised INR 1.34 crore with the support of over 7,500 donors.

Ayaan's courage in facing these challenges serves as an inspiration to all who know him. Despite the challenges, Ayaan has achieved remarkable milestones. He recently emerged as the winner of the UNESCO art competition for his captivating artwork titled 'The Rainbow Farm'. Despite his challenges, Ayaan's talent and creativity shine bright, inspiring all who encounter his work.

Viltepso represents a beacon of hope in Ayaan's journey. With the potential to slow down the progression of DMD, it offers the possibility of preserving his mobility and independence, granting him the opportunity to lead a fulfilling life alongside his loving family.

Sandhya's dedication to Ayaan's well-being knows no bounds. However, the financial burden of the ongoing medical expenses is daunting. The Jariwala family humbly seeks the community's support to alleviate this burden and provide Ayaan with the chance for a brighter, healthier future.

“Ayaan's battle with DMD has been arduous, and without treatment, his prognosis is dire. Viltepso signifies newfound hope, and I appeal to the kindness and compassion of the community to ensure my son receives the treatment he deserves. Please help us!” says Sandhya.

Your support can make a world of difference in Ayaan's life. Join us in rallying behind this family in dire need of your support. Donate today and become a part of Ayaan's journey toward a brighter tomorrow.

For more details, please visit: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-ayaan-jariwala?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

