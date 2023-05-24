Bug Bulb Reviews (Warning) - Must Read Before You Buy!

Bugs ruin an otherwise perfect summer. The presence of flying, buzzing, or stinging annoyances can ruin an otherwise enjoyable summer. Fortunately, technology has advanced enough for humans to significantly cut down on or even do away with the annoying presence of that semi-robotic class of animal: insects. Bug zappers are undoubtedly a thing, but how effectively do they work? We specifically address this in Bug Bulb Reviews.

You might cover yourself in sticky, unpleasant mosquito repellent or purchase those citronella candles, which are unpleasant and possibly less effective. But have you considered a bug zapper? They are made to draw mosquitoes, flies, and other bothersome insects, but they zap them away so you can relax in your backyard. Now that the bites are gone, you can enjoy your backyard barbecues.

If you're sedentary, stationary bug zappers are also quite useful. However, if you enjoy moving around outdoors, whether in your backyard, camping, or somewhere else, you will no longer be protected by a permanent bug killer.

Bug Bulb is one of the most recent bug zappers that entered the market with the potential ability to prove itself to be more efficient than all the other bug zappers in the market. It has incomparable benefits and features compared to other alternatives, but it is also much more affordable and provides a bargained price tag for its features and efficiency.

What Is Bug Bulb? - Bug Bulb Reviews

With this gadget, two products—a bug zapper and a light bulb—are combined. It has a prominent LED that draws flying insects to it and zaps them with electricity when they get too close. It has the same idea as a conventional bug zapper but is smaller. Unlike a typical zapper, this gadget doesn't need an extension cord because it just uses a rechargeable battery to power itself.

Get the Bug Bulb zapper and Lantern Combo to get rid of bugs at camp! Thanks to the retractable loop and hook, it is easy to hang, and the 180-lumen light with low, medium, and high settings gives visibility around your camp.

A 500V grid that easily kills insects is attracted by a UV LED above the lantern, which attracts insects there. Housing made of high-impact polycarbonate is durable enough to withstand your activities. A 24" USB to micro-USB charging cord is included with the Bug Bulb Zapper and Lantern Combo. An insect zapper lasts up to 24 hours, and a lantern lasts 18 hours.

This mosquito zapper, made for indoor and outdoor use, uses UV light to attract insects before shocking them with 500 volts of power. With an isolation net incorporated, it is fully chemical-free and safe around kids and pets, especially for tiny fingers and paws.

It may be used for five to eight hours before needing to be recharged using the included USB cord and lithium-ion battery. In addition to being portable and lightweight, it is also heat and scratch resistant.

How Does Bug Bulb Work? - Bug Bulb Reviews

The Bug Bulb is made to be completely safe to use around kids and animals. It is a two-in-one gadget that turns an LED light and electric coils into a powerful mosquito zapper to rid your lawn of dangerous insects.

The Bug Bulb can be used both inside and outside. Some people camp with the Bug Bulb. The Bug Bulb does not require a plug because it is rechargeable. Instead, you may recharge it, disconnect from the grid, and go anywhere with constant pest protection.

The Bug Bulb may be charged using a regular USB connection. Simply connect the USB cord to a computer or an electrical outlet (with an adaptor) to start charging the Bug Bulb.

Once charged, the lantern lasts 15 hours in zapping mode or 20 hours in lantern mode, providing enough protection from mosquitoes even when you're not connected to the internet.

Each Bug Bulb also produces a 16' x 16' mosquito-free zone by zapping in all directions. It's large enough to cover a campsite or backyard. It is suitable for use around decks and grills. Some people use many Bug Bulbs to completely protect the area around their home.

Features Of Bug Bulb

Flying insects won't ruin your night out with the Bug Bulb Reviews Insect Zapper & Lantern Combo. The insects are drawn by a UV LED into an electric grid, where they are quickly and painlessly eliminated. This 500-volt grid keeps its ability to kill insects for the entire day. This lantern has low, medium, and high settings and repels insects while illuminating the night with 180 lumens of the flicker-free LED light. A 24-inch USB to micro USB charging cord is included.

The ultraviolet LED draws insects to an electrified grid

5 watts power 500-volt grid to successfully kill insects

24" USB to the micro USB charging wire

retractable hanging loop and hook

180-lumen lamp with low, medium, and high settings

Duration of Lantern Runs: 4 to 18 hours

5"L x 3.5"W x 3.5"H

Insect Zapper Run Time: up to 24 hours

Benefits Of Bug Bulb - Bug Bulb Reviews

Kills Flying Insects & Mosquitoes

The Bug Bulb's main function is to eliminate mosquitoes. The Bug Bulb also draws a lot of other bugs, flies, gnats, no-see-ums, and other flying creatures. These insects correlate UV light with food, just like mosquitoes do. They fly toward it before being shocked. The Bug Bulb could be helpful if you have a pest problem near your home or want all-around security.

Highly efficient in a small space

according to the instruction manual, the bug zapper can cover 900 square feet. We conducted our testing in a considerably smaller yard. As the bug zapper sat about 6 feet from us, we observed excellent results in how bugs were drawn to it. For optimum coverage, the instructions advise keeping a distance of no more than 10 to 14 feet between people and the zapper.

A wise purchase for anyone who enjoys being outside

When zapping flying insects, some larger bug zappers might create more of a splash, but this small lantern-shaped insect killer does the job. Its portability and rechargeability are the cherry on top. We believe it is a great value for a price as reasonable as $30.

catch all that buzz

The Bug Bulb zapper kills flies and mosquitoes on two different levels. The purple setting kills both pests, while only mosquitoes and not flies are killed by the yellow setting. It can run for up to eight hours on a single charge and it can be recharged with either the included USB wire or a lithium battery.

Highly portable and lightweight

With five distinct light settings for your preferred brightness, this zapper can also be used as a camping lantern and flashlight, giving you more bang for your budget. It uses advanced electronic pest control to create a 16 × 16-foot bug-free zone by luring insects with UV light and killing them with a 600-volt grid.

It functions best at a height of about 1.5 meters in a dark setting. Although it can be used outside, it is not waterproof. Therefore when used, pay attention to the weather.

Safe, LED/UV Light

Because mosquitoes link UV light with food sources, such as the light emitted by human skin, they are attracted to it by nature. The Bug Bulb mimics this effect by generating UV light using light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Pests like mosquitoes are lured to the light because they perceive it to be an easy meal, but they eventually run into the electric coils and perish.

Reviews Of Bug Bulbs: What Do Users Say?

The Bug Bulb's ability to keep a charge has won the admiration of many customers. It only requires a single USB charge for 15 to 20 hours. For instance, leaving the Bug Bulb running all night is simple. Others use it while camping for several days without running out of power.

Additionally, many consumers like how simple it is to clean the Bug Bulb. It quickly eliminates mosquitoes without creating a mess or leaving behind an unpleasant smell.

Both inside and outside, people frequently utilize the Bug Bulb. For example, many customers use it to prevent mosquitoes from biting during backyard barbecues on their deck or in their backyard. The Bug Bulb is well-known for having two uses. The flashlight and lantern can be used to light routes, hang a light outside your tent, or carry around even if you don't need to use it as a bug zapper.

Most buyers concur that the Bug Bulb is a reliable rechargeable bug-zapping light that attracts and kills mosquitoes as described.

What To Check Before Buying A Bug Zapper? - Bug Bulb Reviews

Coverage

Each electric fly killer has a coverage rating, often expressed in square meters. This is the largest room that the bug zapper can function in without losing effectiveness. You might need more than one fly killer to achieve proper coverage if the size of your room exceeds the maximum coverage area.

Your bug zapper must be placed in the middle of the room for optimal coverage. The coverage area is effectively cut in half if placed against a wall. Before making a purchase, consider where you will place your unit.

What Position Should My Bug Zapper Be In?

Not apparent from the outside: Since most insects enter buildings from the outside, it's crucial that your fly killer doesn't draw more pests inside. Ensure it doesn't immediately face exterior doors, windows, or even mirrors.

Height: Insects typically fly at 5 to 8 feet (1.5–2.5 meters). The unit's effectiveness is maximized when it is placed at this height.

Not overcooking or eating areas, as some insects may 'explode' on impact, depending on their size or type. This is known as a blowout. As a result, fly killers mustn't be placed in areas where insect droppings could contaminate food.

Where To Buy The Bug Bulb? - Bug Bulb Reviews

The only place we recommend you use to buy the Bug Bulb is its official website. It is the only website you can trust to provide your data and buy legitimate and high-quality products. Since this bug zapper is very popular worldwide, and people are lining up to buy it, there are many scams and counterfeits surrounding it. Therefore, if you want to ensure you are receiving a value for the money you are spending, you should click the link we have provided and place your orders only on the official manufacturer's website.

Here are the available prices and discounts for the Bug Bulb Bug Zapper.

1x Bug Bulb - Save 35%

Original Price - $61.52

Discounted Price - $39.99 /Each

2x Bug Bulbs - Save 38%

Original Price - $123.05

Discounted Price - $38.00 /Each

3x Bug Bulbs - Save 41%

Original Price - $184.57

Discounted Price - $36.00 /Each

4x Bug Bulbs - Save 45%

Original Price - $246.09

Discounted Price - $34.00 /Each

Final Verdict About Bug Bulb - Bug Bulb Reviews

Without annoying tiny critters with wings, summer is much more fun. If you remember to put on insect spray, which wears off and occasionally has an unpleasant scent, using the Bug Bulb zapper is far more convenient. Much safer than candles, it. And the Bug Bulb zapper is quite silent, which is the nicest. You might not even be aware that it was on if not for the soft illumination. Pick a Bug Bulb zapper for your yard, then resume your favorite summertime pursuits.

The Bug Bulb, available only online, attracts bugs before zapping and killing them with the strength of LED and UV light. You don't need to use hazardous pesticides or other treatments to maintain a bug-free indoor or outdoor area.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.