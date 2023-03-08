 Bullish Predictions For Uniswap, Toncoin Price Goes Up While Big Eyes Coin Generates Presale Buzz With Loot Boxes : The Tribune India

Bullish Predictions For Uniswap, Toncoin Price Goes Up While Big Eyes Coin Generates Presale Buzz With Loot Boxes

The crypto market has been in somewhat of a dip recently with many of the major cryptos facing price plunges. But some are starting to recover and Toncoin (TON) is one of them as it witnesses a surge in price. Meanwhile crypto enthusiasts are bullish in their price predictions for Uniswap (UNI) in 2023 as it could become one of the cryptos to buy this year. And what of the new meme coin sensation Big Eyes Coin (BIG)? It’s enjoying one of the hottest crypto presales in recent years that have it viewed as possibly the most impressive crypto to purchase in 2023.

Could Uniswap Be Set For A Bulldozing Price Surge?

Crypto prices are expected to pick up again in the upcoming weeks and Uniswap is predicted to see a considerable upsurge in its price, with many believing it will see an increase in trading volume compared to previously bullish markets. This is partly due to the FTX collapse which has triggered an implosion in trust in centralised exchanges.

 

As Uniswap is a decentralised exchange built on the Ethereum network, for many it provides a safer alternative to protect their assets. Uniswap enables users to trade tokens without the need for a third party and by allowing anyone to list their own tokens, provides users with access to a wide range of projects that would otherwise not be available on centralised exchanges.

Uniswap is currently 18th in the CoinMarketCap rankings with a market cap of nearly $5 billion. Price predictions for it in 2023 have varied but some bullish estimates have tipped it to reach $26.18 with a maximum possibility of $36. It is currently trading at $6.26.

Toncoin Regains Somewhat After Market Price Dip

The crypto market has been trading in the red quite a lot in the past week but the previous 24 hours have seen some coins move into the green. Toncoin (TON) was part of this rare class of recovering coins as its price rose by 3%. Prior to that it had been witnessing price falls, sitting at 24th in the CoinMarketCap with a market cap of just short of $3 billion. 

Toncoin is an open network that’s powered by decisions made within its community, thus allowing the price of its TON token to be shaped by community events. The recent TON DAO vote reflects this as its price grew by 1.5% on the 22nd of February after its community voted to freeze 1 billion coins. It’s believed that Toncoin will not activate the frozen wallets until the 21st of February, 2027.

Big Eyes Coin Is Enjoying A Historic Presale For A Crypto

The meme coin field is one of the more colourful aspects of the crypto market and Big Eyes Coin is the latest addition. It quickly established itself as a hot crypto to buy as it generates huge numbers on its presales, surpassing $30m and looking well-poised to reach $50m. This would represent a stunning success for the new coin.

 

Currently, it is offering exciting loot boxes to potential investors with the crucial selling point that it is impossible to make a loss on your investment. You either earn the amount you put in or receive something substantially more. There are currently four boxes to look at and each represents an exciting opportunity for investment for crypto enthusiasts.

 

The Cute Box is opened at $100 and offers prizes from $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5000 worth of BIG tokens.

 

The Kitty Vault can be unlocked at $500 and offers prizes from $500, $600, $1.5k, $4k, and $25k in BIG tokens.

 

Then there is the Super Saiyan Box which is opened at $1000 and includes prizes ranging from $1k, $1.2k, $3k, $8k, and a mouthwatering $100k in tokens.

 

These three loot boxes were launched together but Big Eyes Coin has recently released a fourth loot box called the Excali-Paw Master Chest. It can be opened at nearly $10k but although this may seem like a daunting cost, this box comes with the staggering maximum reward of $1,000,000 in BIG tokens.

 

The nature of how these loot boxes are designed to protect people from financial loss displays the great lengths that Big Eyes Coin has gone to build trust with its community.

 

For more on Big Eyes Coin and its exciting loot boxes, see below!

 

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

