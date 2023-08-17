Can Aave and Stellar Recover From Bearish Zone? Pomerdoge Nears 100M Milestone in Stage One

Amidst the recent fluctuations in the crypto market, Aave (AAVE) and Stellar (XLM), are working to regain their footing from a bearish zone. Investors are unsure how soon they can re-enter bullish territory. Meanwhile, Pomerdoge (POMD) is on a remarkable journey, with its presale inching closer to a monumental 100 million tokens sold in stage one.

Aave (AAVE) Falls Into Bearish Zone, Can It Force a Recovery?

Launched in 2017, Aave has been a cornerstone in the DeFi ecosystem, facilitating lending and borrowing. However, its token has recently hit a resistance level and has been dropping deeper into the bearish zone ever since.

Over the weekend, the price of Aave attempted to break above the $69 resistance but was hit with a sharp retracement. The drop saw the price of the token drop to as low as $65 before finding support. Crypto experts have predicted that if there is no bullish momentum, the price drop could continue.

A recent proposal could drive the push of Aave out of the bearish territory. The Aave DAO voted over the weekend in favor of acquiring CRV tokens using USDT. Experts have predicted that this could increase the utility of the network and help the token rally as well.

Bitso Integration Could Lift Stellar (XLM) Sentiments

Over the last week, Stellar (XLM) , one of the leading networks for decentralized payments, has been on a declining trendline. From a high of $0.146, the price of Stellar has dropped to as low as $0.1367 today.

Amidst the price drop, Stellar has scored a major milestone that could turn its bearish sentiments around. It was announced today that the leading crypto exchange in Latin America, Bitso has integrated Stellar’s Anchor Network technology into its framework.

Bitso will now use Stellar’s technology to broaden its payment within Latin America. Crypto experts are bullish about the collaboration predicting a possible 20% rally for XLM as a result. Stellar now trades at $0.1367 and would need to overcome the $0.1400 resistance for a major rally.

Pomerdoge's (POMD) Presale Inches Toward 100M Mark

Every year, thousands of crypto projects launch via presale, making it difficult for new projects to leave a mark on the industry. Amidst this challenge, one project, Pomerdoge (POMD), has managed to stand out and is on the cusp of setting a new milestone early in its presale. While in presale, Pomerdoge has sold more than 98 million tokens.

Based on the current growth of the platform, experts have projected a 100 million token sale for Pomerdoge this week. Still in the first stage of its presale, the project has raised over $790,000 and is on track to reach $2.28 million in the next few weeks.

The appeal of the project is one of the major reasons for the immense growth and popularity of the platform. As a play-to-earn game, Pomerdoge offers great opportunities for players to earn including in-game collectibles, rewards, competitions, contests, and giveaways.

Every week, prizes of up to $100,000 would be won on Pomerdoge, making it one of the most attractive games in the P2E space. In addition, the token which now trades at $0.008 has been projected to reach $0.35 this year, further raising excitement about the project.

