 Can Aave and Stellar Recover From Bearish Zone? Pomerdoge Nears 100M Milestone in Stage One : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Can Aave and Stellar Recover From Bearish Zone? Pomerdoge Nears 100M Milestone in Stage One

Can Aave and Stellar Recover From Bearish Zone? Pomerdoge Nears 100M Milestone in Stage One

Aave and Stellar: Navigating the Bearish Zone for Recovery, Pomerdoge's Presale Inches Toward 100M Mark

Can Aave and Stellar Recover From Bearish Zone? Pomerdoge Nears 100M Milestone in Stage One


Amidst the recent fluctuations in the crypto market, Aave (AAVE) and Stellar (XLM), are working to regain their footing from a bearish zone. Investors are unsure how soon they can re-enter bullish territory. Meanwhile, Pomerdoge (POMD) is on a remarkable journey, with its presale inching closer to a monumental 100 million tokens sold in stage one.

Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale

Aave (AAVE) Falls Into Bearish Zone, Can It Force a Recovery?

Launched in 2017, Aave has been a cornerstone in the DeFi ecosystem, facilitating lending and borrowing. However, its token has recently hit a resistance level and has been dropping deeper into the bearish zone ever since.

Over the weekend, the price of Aave attempted to break above the $69 resistance but was hit with a sharp retracement. The drop saw the price of the token drop to as low as $65 before finding support. Crypto experts have predicted that if there is no bullish momentum, the price drop could continue.

A recent proposal could drive the push of Aave out of the bearish territory. The Aave DAO voted over the weekend in favor of acquiring CRV tokens using USDT. Experts have predicted that this could increase the utility of the network and help the token rally as well.

Bitso Integration Could Lift Stellar (XLM) Sentiments

Over the last week, Stellar (XLM) , one of the leading networks for decentralized payments, has been on a declining trendline. From a high of $0.146, the price of Stellar has dropped to as low as $0.1367 today.

Amidst the price drop, Stellar has scored a major milestone that could turn its bearish sentiments around. It was announced today that the leading crypto exchange in Latin America, Bitso has integrated Stellar’s Anchor Network technology into its framework.

Bitso will now use Stellar’s technology to broaden its payment within Latin America. Crypto experts are bullish about the collaboration predicting a possible 20% rally for XLM as a result. Stellar now trades at $0.1367 and would need to overcome the $0.1400 resistance for a major rally.

Pomerdoge's (POMD) Presale Inches Toward 100M Mark

Every year, thousands of crypto projects launch via presale, making it difficult for new projects to leave a mark on the industry. Amidst this challenge, one project, Pomerdoge (POMD), has managed to stand out and is on the cusp of setting a new milestone early in its presale. While in presale, Pomerdoge has sold more than 98 million tokens.

Based on the current growth of the platform, experts have projected a 100 million token sale for Pomerdoge this week. Still in the first stage of its presale, the project has raised over $790,000 and is on track to reach $2.28 million in the next few weeks.

The appeal of the project is one of the major reasons for the immense growth and popularity of the platform. As a play-to-earn game, Pomerdoge offers great opportunities for players to earn including in-game collectibles, rewards, competitions, contests, and giveaways.

Every week, prizes of up to $100,000 would be won on Pomerdoge, making it one of the most attractive games in the P2E space. In addition, the token which now trades at $0.008 has been projected to reach $0.35 this year, further raising excitement about the project.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

2
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 milestone: Lander Module successfully separates; ready to be moved closer to Moon’s surface

4
Diaspora

Sikh family in London 'ran operation' to defraud Royal Mail of 70 million pounds

5
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

6
Punjab

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

7
Punjab

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

9
Chandigarh

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

10
Science Technology

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to moon's south pole heats up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; situation grim in Rupnagar district

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...

Shimla Development Plan: Green tribunal had flagged Himachal capital’s vulnerability to natural disasters

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...

Punjab signs power purchase agreement of 1,200 MW with SJVN

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India’s longest chandelier adorns G20 Leaders’ Summit venue

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

‘We are part of INDIA alliance’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again